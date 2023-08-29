68 Stories To Learn About Smartphones

Let's learn about via these 68 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Smartphones /Learn Repo 1. The Joy of Using Single-Purpose Tech What is it about smartphones that make them the most useful technology ever created? 2. The Rise of Refurbished Phones — Except in the U.S. Refurbished phones are becoming more and more popular, but the U.S. is lagging behind in sales. Here's a look at why. 3. Freedom, Kant, and Why You Should Flush Your Smartphone Down the Toilet Photo by Jens Johnsson 4. Statistics of Damaged Mobile Phones in the UK According to the latest research, the British People have spent more than £680m each year just to have their phones’ screens fixed. From a poll of 2,000 users of mobile phones, the study showed that 53% have paid around £30 or more just to have their phones fixed last year alone. With around 42.7 million mobile phone users in the UK alone, the numbers can add up to a huge amount. 5. How to Track a Smartphone: Android and iOS Devices There are many popular tracker apps that help you to track your phone or your kid's or family member's phones, for security purposes. 6. How to Develop Mobile Apps Using ARKit The creation and development of mobile applications is a large and rapidly developing industry. In the past few years, it has been modified significantly due to the introduction of novel futuristic technologies. 7. Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Review The Total Protection Cases for iPhone 12 Series are fully sealed protection cases that are waterproof, drop-proof and compatible with the MagSafe Charger. 8. The Retail CIO’s Guide to Mobile Device Management Strategy Are you in retail and planning to make mobile part of your strategy? Do you follow a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy and need to separate business and personal data on the same devices? If so, mobile device management (MDM) will become an important strategic consideration for your executive team. 9. 5 Simple Ways to Make Your Old iPhone Faster One of the major concerns with older iPhones is the drop in performance and speed. Here are some ways to increase the speed of your older iPhone. 10. The Future of Battery Technology: What’s Next? Lithium-ion batteries are the standard for electronics, electric vehicles and are also growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications. A prototype Li-ion battery was developed by Akira Yoshino in 1985, then a commercial Li-ion battery was developed by a Sony and Asahi Kasei team in 1991. Since then, there haven't really been any breakthroughs in rechargeable batteries, however, because Lithium is finite and not renewable, we will need to find different methods of making these batteries that almost all our electronic devices rely on. 11. Mobile Devices Will Never Replace Desktops The future of technology makes a lot of people very curious. There are hundreds of new devices developed every day, each of them improving upon former models. 12. What We’ll Likely See From the Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Through 2023 Those of us in the business of selling secondhand mobile phones have been closely following the new cell phone trends and developments in 2020. However, one piece of news that has gotten a bit buried amid it all is the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. T-Mobile successfully acquired Sprint on April 1. As you may have noticed, it’s been somewhat of a quiet summer as far as the merger goes—but that’s about to change. 13. The “Brain Drain” Hypothesis Explains That Smartphones Distract Us, Even When Not In Use The mere presence of your phone or apps like Gmail, Slack, and iMessage can decrease your ability to focus even when they don't actually distract you. 14. The Ultimate Ways to Increase Android Phone Battery life The conversation about mobile phones is never ending until a smaller and smarter device takes over the scene and performs all of our daily tasks more quickly and more efficiently. However, until such time comes, smartphones are, and will remain, the most important devices in our daily personal and professional lives. 15. Why Foldable Phones are NOT the Next Big Thing I was convinced that folding phones were going to be the next big thing. Now, a bit over a month into using one myself, I’m not so sure anymore. 16. The 10 Technologies that Completely Changed How we See the World Remember great technological advances that changed the lives of thousands of people and the new bets of the future through information technology. 17. How Should the Smartphone Evolve? This Slack discussion by David, Mario, Dane, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 18. Smartphones Are Now Control Hubs for Personal Service Robots The next decade will see huge strides in artificial intelligence and connectivity, supported by the internet of things. All this creates the technological foundation for the growing smart home market, especially in the domestic robot segment. In its global forecast, MarketAndMarkets predicts that the global value of domestic robot market will hit $9.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 22.4%. 19. What to Expect in the New iPhone 12 Design Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sending the world into a frenzy, the new iPhone 12 might just bring some good news for the Apple loyalists and the company in general. Although a lot has been speculated regarding the design and the innovations surrounding the design, let's discuss the technological relevance of Apple's new design. 20. Success Story + 1 = OnePlus OnePlus went from zero to hero in a matter of a year and became the fastest-growing Android device company. 21. Upcoming Mobile Phones: Future Smartphones in 2020 and 2021 With the pace of smartphone evolution, there is always something waiting for you behind the scenes. No sooner have you spotted the last handset, than there is anticipation for the next big thing. 22. My Personal Digital Transformation Story Smartphone Addiction, Burnout and Balance 23. Why smartphone hacking is a real threat & how to handle it Even if you aren't very tech-savvy, you may have heard about vulnerabilities in both Android and iOS platforms making the news. Despite these headlines, smartphone hacking is a real challenge many of us still don't take seriously. 24. Building a Free Music Site Using React Native So, you want to build a music site with React Native. That’s not an ordinary task because of certain technical limitations but it’s still possible. The chosen framework works best for mobile applications so you can get two or even three products instead of one: a music website and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Sounds good, huh? The question is how to develop such solutions, and we’re going to answer it in this guide. 25. Forget The Gig Economy, Join The Life Economy: Get Paid To Live Written by Chris Kalaboukis, Chief Philosopher, Engineer, and Futurist at hellofuture written for Nodle and Hackernoon. 26. The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones The Metaverse’s Road to Mass Appeal Runs Through Smartphones. 27. 5 Best Free Android Personalization Apps in 2023 Here are 5 of the coolest and top-notch personalization apps for Android that you should look into this year. Read the list and download the apps for free! 28. What is Wireless Charging and How Does Wireless Charging Work? This article explains wireless charging so consumers can make an educated decision on how to charge their devices. 29. Two Factor Authentication - The Deep State Tool That Supports Mass Technology Dysfunction 2FA is the initial, mandatory stage of ongoing privacy intrusions that are unwarranted and Orwellian. Alternatives now exist. 30. All Types of POST Requests With API Tester Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. 31. Can Your Smartpones Actually Help in Early COVID-19 Detection? Our smartphones have already played an important role in this virus pandemic. Whether in defining your location’s degree of contagion or providing data on your movements to help assess the threat of infection - smartphones do come to the rescue. 32. Developing Cross-platform Mobile Applications with Xamarin Xamarin is a cross-platform development tool that allows building truly cross-platform mobile apps with power-packed functionality and native user experience. 33. How to Lock WhatsApp Using Your Face or Fingerprint on iOS or Android? Are you living in a house with kids? Do you often face a situation where you are using your phone and kids suddenly snatch it from your hands and start playing games? You are quite fine with it but when it comes to being compromised with your message’s security on WhatsApp, you do not want them to read your private messages. Thankfully, now you are no more required to keep phones away from your kids and worry about your privacy. How? 34. The Endless Quest of Finding Developers For Your Next Big App Businesses which hope to one day become scalable choose to go down the digital path because smartphone holders are their main demographic. 35. Adverse Effects of Smartphone Addiction Today, as the world progresses, the inevitable dominance of technology has taken over almost every aspect of our lives. Unfortunately, relationships are replaced by virtual ones, leisure time is spent while scrolling, and you no longer need drugs to escape from reality. Instead of shutting your eyes and empowering smartphones to rule our lives, it would be wiser to embrace this revolution, let it infuse in your daily routine, and exploit its power to enhance your life. 36. No, We Won't All Move To Mobile Eventually - And Here's Why With the development of mobile technologies, everything has become much easier. While people were forced to do everything by hand in the previous century, now very convenient and smart devices act as a source to conduct everything digitally. 37. The Gaming World is Changing For decades, Video Games have been entertaining adults and children. 38. Covert Google Voice Into Your Own Private Bouncer Or Receptionist In the event that you don’t have a Google Voice telephone number yet, you’re passing up a great opportunity. Google Voice has some extraordinary highlights that can help ensure your security. Also, you can keep your Google Voice telephone number forever, or for in any event insofar as Google is eager to have it. 39. The Reason Why the Best Smartphones Still Need Protection You know the familiar feeling of a smartphone slipping through your fingers and those few milliseconds when you realize it’s too late to catch it — it’s going to hit the ground. Oh no, you don’t want to pay it to get it repaired. Or worse, replaced. Your heart jolts and your stomach twists in anticipation as you watch it smack against the floor. 40. Three Strategies to Help Break an Internet Addiction In more ways than most people recognize, the internet has infiltrated every part of our lives. In some cases, that's been beneficial. For example, the internet puts the majority of the world's knowledge right at our fingertips, allowing individual learning on a previously unheard-of scale. It has also enabled free-flowing global communications, making the vast world a much more integrated community. 41. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review OnePlus launches new mid-range Nord 2 5G Android smartphone. With 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage, it will compete with Google Pixel 4a 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A52. 42. What Is Google Fi And How Does It Work? Google Fi is a versatile virtual system transporter (MVNO) that gives voice calling, SMS, and portable broadband administrations. It’s situated in the United States, and banded together fundamentally with U.S.- based cell bearers, yet you can utilize it for universal calling, and worldwide information is likewise accessible. Inclusion and administration are like significant bearers, while estimating is in accordance with lower cost MVNOs. Google Fi works with most present day telephones including Android gadgets from most producers, just as the iPhone. 43. How Technology Is Revolutionizing the Dating Scene for Millennials and Gen Zers These days, it’s hard to imagine life without computers; the advances in technology leading to the development of smartphones and tablets have truly made the personal computer ubiquitous. Thirty-five years ago, when Microsoft was founded, computing stood on the threshold of a new era; it’s hard to imagine Bill Gates and Paul D. Allen knew what lay in store, and when, two years later, Steve Jobs and Stephen Wozniak made the first truly usable personal computer - the Apple II - the Age of Computing dawned on an unsuspecting world. 44. How Can Smartphone Tech Elevate Car Technology To Help Assess The Roads Better? Many cars nowadays have a navigation system with a display inside the car of where you are going. 45. Not-So-True Smartphone Hacks I'm sure a friend or family member has told you every do-it-yourself smartphone trick in the book. For example: don’t charge your phone using knock-off cables, bury your device in a bag of rice to reverse water damage, phone signals interfere with hospital, plane, and gas station technology, and more. Some of these are true, many of them are false. Who is to blame? General word of mouth. Let’s dig in. 46. AttachBack So Far: The Story of My Early-Stage Startup Can a brand new startup forever change the way we use our phones? I think I know the answer. In this post, I’ll share the story of my fledgling startup that aims to do just that. 47. The Technological Relevance of the iPhone X Design Despite the covid19-pandemic sending the world into frenzy, the new iPhone 12 might just bring some good news for the Apple loyalists and even the company in general. Although a lot has been speculated regarding the design and the innovations surrounding the same, we will take some time out to discuss the technological relevance of the inclusions. 48. How COVID-19 Showed Us We Don't Need New Smartphones Every Single Year The year 2020 has started off quite roughly: the new COVID-19 virus, already dubbed as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, spread across the world quite rapidly, already infecting hundreds of thousands and killing tens of thousands of people. 49. Android P Developer Preview Released Android is the most popular operating systems these days and especially when you are a mobile user, you tend to opt for the android. The reason behind the same is that android is easy to use and open source which makes it easier for each and everyone to operate. Another reason behind the increase in the number of android users is that the android based mobiles are cheaper when compared to the iOS based phones. 50. Research Shows That Smartphone Addiction Is As Dreadful As Drug Abuse Do you know that 62 percent of Americans check their smartphones more than 160 times per day? And a whopping 76.5 percent of people consider themselves addicted to their smartphones. 51. How Apps Can Steal Your Privacy Each day, the world makes 250 million terabytes of new data – every second 946 Instagram photos are taken, 8,690 tweets are posted, 77,783 things are searched on Google, and 2,845,459 emails are sent and received all over the world. With all of this new data, keeping your data private and away from prying eyes that will exploit any information about you is becoming more difficult by the day. Most people have no idea who owns their data, let alone what they are doing with it. 52. Hacking The Phone Repair Revolution: Current Phone Replacement Cycle Most people have been keeping their smartphones longer because of fewer new features and a high price. Today, repairing your phone is far more economical. 53. Swipe right for dopamine How smartphone navigation feeds our reward receptors 54. The Independent Phone : More Privacy, Less Freedom? Freedom and privacy tend to go together, but there is a difference. With a more private phone, does it really mean you have more freedom? 55. Latest in Tech: Instagram Fined Millions Over Children's Data Privacy There's always something new in the world of technology, and it can be hard to keep up. 56. The Impact Of Blockchain Technology On Mobile Applications Blockchain technology has impacted and improved almost all sectors of modern technology, one of which is mobile application. 57. How To Find a Perfect Phone My teacher once told me in school, “Your shoe reflects a lot about your personality,” which seemed weird because our school forced us all to wear the same shoe. 58. Why You Should Repair Your Broken Smartphone Cell phones are a crutch in American culture and when our crutches are broken, we struggle to function as well. Since 1973, the rise of cellular phones have been the fastest growing technology phenomenon ever. 95% of Americans owned a cell phone in 2018, up 33% from 2002. 59. Cool Mobile Tech Stories 2021 I have some mobile tech stories to share with our slogging folks, hope you will like them. 60. Top Gadget Stories 2021 Looking for some cool gadget stories? Here are some interesting gadget stories from March 2021. Enjoy! 61. 7 Ways To Keep Your Mobile Phone Secure It is critical to change our outlook towards the security of smartphones and adopt as many precautions as possible for safeguarding ourselves. 62. Technologies That has Changed Our Lives Man-made technologies have now changed the lives of a Man to an extreme extent. We have made progress very quickly in the last 3-4 decades. It has taken us so far that many of us nowadays cannot imagine a single day without checking our smartphones now. 63. Proximity Events Specification: How To Receive Events From Device Proximity Sensors This is an experimental technology\nCheck the Browser compatibility table carefully before using this in production. 64. How To Save Your Child From Teen Sexting There are a lot of dangerous things your child might be getting into. Digitalization has been a boon for industries, but some teenagers use the same technology that can lead them to dire consequences. Your teen uses different social media platforms and messaging apps to stay connected with their friends. They share photos on Instagram, message friends through WhatsApp, always share their current location on Facebook. But teens don’t always make the wisest decision. This is when parental control apps like FamiSafe comes into play. 65. Is iOS 16 Really Worth Getting? Apple has its own way of gaining eyeballs, and this time it's the beta release of iOS 16. While the recently launched iOS version is gaining all the attention, reactions are mixed, with some still wondering whether iOS 16 is worth getting or not. To address the same, I wanted to share an in-depth analysis of newly introduced features and usability. 66. Smartphones: The True Cost of Upgrades Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash 67. What You Should Know About iBeacon Technology Bluetooth beacons are a technology that sticks out when looking for ways to increase engagement and revenue for physical establishments. And once you get started, you'll be bombarded with terms like iBeacon, Eddystone, and BLE beacons, which might intimidate anovice. Let's go over each phrase, starting with iBeacon technology. 68. How Technology Can Help with Mental Health Diagnosis Imagine for a minute that it's morning and you've just woken up. Bleary-eyed still, you fumble for your smartphone. Because, well, what else would you do? We're in 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, and for better or for worse, approximately 81% of the U.S. population owns a smartphone.