68 Stories To Learn About Google Cloud Platform

1. How to Pass the Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam in 7 Days A couple of weeks ago I passed the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam with 7 days of prep. Here's how I did it. 2. I Will Never Host My Apps on a Server Again TL;DR As a solo entrepreneur I cannot manage a server myself. PaaS comes in as a life saver. Since I started hosting my apps on Google App Engine I saved time and money, but the best part is: my app is secure and scalable without having to lift a finger. 3. Should You Even Use A Regular Web Hosting Anymore? Nowadays, almost all the websites that are out there are using just regular web hosting. That seems pretty normal, but in days where cloud hosting companies like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud are getting very popular, the question that comes in mind is Should we even use regular web hosting anymore or we should turn to the cloud. Just think about it, they’re often much cheaper and have support technologies that regular web hostings don’t. 4. Important Differences Between Cloud-Based, Cloud-Enabled, And Cloud-Native Apps Learn the difference between Cloud-Based, Cloud-Enabled, and Cloud-Native Applications. 5. 13 Questions and Answers for Google Cloud Reference Architectures Google Cloud is a cloud computing platform that can be used to build and deploy applications. It allows you to take advantage of the flexibility of development while scaling the infrastructure as needed. 6. Hundreds of Google and Amazon Employees Oppose the Israeli "Nimbus" Cloud Project Hundreds of Google and Amazon employees anonymously sign a letter opposing the tech giants’ deal with Israel. 7. 5 Best Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Certification Exam Courses in 2022 In this article, I will share the best online courses to help you pass the Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification exam. 8. 25 Products Google Sent To Their Graveyard: A Brief History Google is generally at innovation’s forefront, and a large number of its items and administrations have become industry pioneers. Be that as it may, not all things google conjures up goes to gold. The tech goliath has created a couple of clunkers, yet Google doesn’t stop for a second to cut its misfortunes. Here’s a voyage through the Google Graveyard, with a glance at certain items and administrations Google has executed off as the years progressed. 9. AWS/Azure/Google Certifications are More Important than Linux Certs Skip the Linux certs and go with AWS/Azure/Google certification instead. These days, pretty much every cloud provider has their own version of Linux. 10. Mount file to Kubernetes Pod Without Deleting the Existing File What I learned about Kubernetes when trying to mount config maps into a docker container that already have an existing file in the same directory. 11. Today I Learned: Pull Docker Image from GCR (Google Container Registry) in any non-GCP Kubernetes… How to a pull Docker Image from GCR in any non-GCP Kubernetes cluster 12. Google Anthos Vs. Cast.AI: A Review The idea that you can build an app in one place and then deploy it across multiple clouds is an enticing one. 13. Start a Tech Startup for Free with Google Cloud Platform Learn how to piece together Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services ($300 credit on signup) and other services to start your tech startup with this no-fuss guide. 14. How I Built a Warehouse Management App Called Cardus A web app that allows users to create and manage their warehouse of items. 15. Trying to Sign Up for a GCP Account: My Experience Gareth Dwyer explains what it was like to try to sign up for a GCP account. 16. From a Googler’s Scratchpad: How to Prepare for a Google Job Interview Cracking interviews at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta - starts from Self Reflection. A structured & iterative approach to do this exercise is beneficial! 17. How to Setup WordPress Website on Google Cloud For Free Using Google Cloud Platform and Cloudflare is a budget solution to securely and optimally host a small and fully featured WordPress website. 18. 6 Cloud Migration Benefits for Businesses Cloud migration benefits the application by opening a new horizon for high-level architecture applications that capture and process data in real-time. A smooth cloud migration experience and hassle-free post-migration efficiency are assured by properly implemented cloud migration strategies. 19. 2023 Will Be the Year of Kubernetes (and Other Predictions in the Cloud and Infrastructure Industry) Dive into the new year’s top cloud and infra-tech trends, straight from a cloud and infrastructure technology fanatic. 20. CAST AI Extends Support to AWS, Azure, and GCP After Raising $10M CAST AI platform that optimizes cloud spend now supports all three major cloud service providers: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Azure. 21. Hack Your Way to LookML Mastery By Following These Tips Tips to help BI developers create a seamless pipeline in Google's visualization tool Looker. 22. Pillar of Heaven : Linux and the Cloud Computing ‘Re-evolution’ Importance of Linux in the Cloud Computing revolution 23. Cloud Migration: Automated Discovery Tools And Their Benefits With the advent of new tools, automation and orchestration are having an immense impact on easing the burden of moving to the cloud. 24. Why You Should Think About Switching To The Cloud Hosting today Cloud computing has become essential for most homes and businesses, and it has been critical in reducing social upheaval and economic devastation. 25. 5 Ways DevOps can make IT Infrastructure more Scalable DevOps, did you even hear about it in the first place? Or is it familiar? Before we go to learning the 5 Ways DevOps can make IT Infrastructure more Scalable, we must explore each term and practices around it first. 26. 5 Ways to Protect Your Cloud Storage The days of thumb drives are slowly passing us by because cloud-based storage solutions are here to stay. Services like Google Drive and Dropbox store your data on the web and let you access them at any place and time. As long as you have access to the internet that is. But in this day and age, who doesn’t right? 27. Weekly Web3 Roundup Despite the bear market, brands, IP holders, and artists are building the future of the internet. Read our weekly update to stay up-to-date on everything web3. 28. How To Successfully Migrate Data From DynamoDB To Bigtable And Spanner Being informed and relevant aren’t enough to catch a moving target that’s disappearing every 24 hours. 29. How to Use the Google Sheets API with Python Tutorial describing the steps to configure a Google Cloud Platform project to allow programmatic integration with the Google Sheets API via Python. 30. The Top 5 DevOps Tools and Services to Consider as a Startup A collection of DevOps tools can significantly enhance your Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and increase engineering productivity. 31. How to Deploy & Monitor Honeypots on GCP with Kibana [Tutorial] One of my favourite areas of cybersecurity is SIEM (Security Incident Event Management). In 2017 I wrote a post on how I got a role in cyber security, one of my recommendations was using the Elastic Stack as a SIEM as a start-off point for those looking to understand log analysis and how to investigate incidents. But one of the main gripes people had was, where can they get data to work on in their home environments. This post will focus on setting up a honeypot that already utilises the ELK Stack… 32. Top 5 Cloud Migration Strategies You Need to Know A cloud migration strategy is a plan a company can adopt to move some or all data and systems into the cloud. 33. How To Reduce Risks And Prepare For The Unknown To be Always On in uncertain times, mundane must be your new black. 34. Managing Encryption at Scale with Envelope Encryption Envelope encryption is a good way of maintaining your cybersecurity at scale, without tying up a significant portion of your resources on less efficient methods 35. Cloud Architects Need More than Certifications Are you AWS certified, Azure certified, or Google certified and struggling to get your first cloud architect or solution architect job? If so, I have some information that can help you. 36. AWS, Azure and GCP Pricing: The True Cost of DevOps To make the choice between 3 market giants (Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud) clearer, we've conducted research on the pricing plans for DevOps services. 37. So Safe You'll Cloud 9 Cloud migration means to move business data, applications, or other critical business services from on-premise data centers or onsite computers to the cl 38. Using DAL For Migration From DynamoDB to Spanner and Bigtable Game changers emerge when you are deep in the trenches laying the foundation. 39. How to Reduce the Chances of an Outage An outage (also known as downtime) is a period of time when a given service or system is unavailable, failing to provide and perform its primary functionality. 40. A Guide to Authoring Power BI Reports on Real-Time Google Sheets Data CData Power BI Connectors provide self-service integration with Microsoft Power BI. The CData Power BI Connector for Google Sheets links your Power BI reports to real-time Google Sheets data. You can monitor Google Sheets data through dashboards and ensure that your analysis reflects Google Sheets data in real-time by scheduling refreshes or refreshing on demand. This article details how to use the Power BI Connector to create real-time visualizations of Google Sheets data in Microsoft Power BI Desktop. 41. Top 5 Reasons Why Companies are Moving to the Cloud Cloud has introduced some new business capabilities through cost-effectiveness or accessibility, as a company you don't want to miss the opportunity. 42. How to Select the Best Container Registry If you are developing any type of containerized application, there will be some concerns for you as a developer or an ops engineer. One such major concern is where to store the container images so that they can be easily and securely accessible at the deployment. This is where container registries come into play by offering a place to store these images. Therefore, selecting the best possible container registry for your specific use case is vital in any containerized application development. Yet, how can we ensure that we select the best possible registry? Let's try to answer that question in this post. 43. Hey Google, Where's the Search? Just some of the things that could be easily fixed to make the Google Cloud Platform and Workspace easier to use. 44. Collecting and Shipping Windows Events Logs with OpenTelemetry If you use Windows, you want to monitor Windows Events. I'll show you how to easily monitor Windows Events with OpenTelemetry. 45. Cloud Solutions Propelled Into The Spotlight Courtesy Of Covid-19 In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, cloud service solutions have been thrown into the limelight as companies and organisations across the globe grapple with the rapid shift to remote working and learning. With the widespread closure of non-essential organisations and businesses forcing organisations’ leaders to consider new and innovative approaches to shifting their businesses online, the move to cloud computing has become a far greater priority than ever before. The industry statistics demonstrate this: according to new figures from analyst firm Gartner, by the end of 2020 we will have seen the global public cloud services market reach $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019. 46. AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud: Which One Delivers Most Value for the Price How to choose the right cloud provider for your business? Read this updated 2021 pricing comparison for AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud. 47. How to Install Anthos Bare Metal on Intel NUCs: A Beginner's Guide Anthos on Bare Metal allows you to spin up a cluster from as few as 2 Intel NUCs. It’s a relatively straightforward process. 48. 6 Cloud Predictions for the Near Future Looking forward to the new decade, it would be tempting to speculate where the cloud industry could be heading. With tech developments in the cloud shop, by 2022, sectors like AI-Web, IoT, Blockchain, Space Cloud Computing, etc. are assumed to reach new heights. 49. Cloud Cost Management Vs. Cloud Cost Optimization: Which is Better? Cloud cost management doesn’t guarantee savings, automated optimization does. 50. Building Sustainable AI/ML Solutions in the Cloud with Federated Learning Compared to centralized training and cooling mechanisms adopted at data centers, how can Federated Learning help us combat detrimental environmental impacts? 51. Gonna fly now: why I've left Silicon Valley's lions for Vultr Do you ever feel like an underdog? And that sometimes all that’s left is scraps?\nIf you can relate, then I think you’ll enjoy my Silicon Valley career story. 52. What is Cloud Gaming and How is Google Leading the Industry? Most games today are downloaded and played on smartphones, gaming consoles, and PCs. Network connections support player accounts and in-game purchases, but the games themselves run on players' devices. Game companies build services around top game titles, enabling them to deliver continuous updates that add new gameplay and respond to the public feedback on social streaming services. 53. Exporting Your GKE Cluster to Terraform Cloud: A Guide with Challenges and Solutions In this article, I'll share our journey at ANNA Money from using our Kubernetes installation in GCP to the managed Kubernetes service by Google and GKE. 54. Open Source Worse Practices: Serverless Inc. as an Example of What Can Go Wrong What can go wrong when you don’t keep up with your developer community 55. 3 Risk-Mitigation Lessons That We Learned The Hard Way This Year What do in-flight refueling maneuvers and cloud-to-cloud migration have in common? 56. Serverless Python Google Cloud Platform: Hosting Django on Cloud Run Learn about the basics of Serverless, Docker and deploying a Django (Python) application to Cloud Run, a serverless offering by Google Cloud Platform 57. Use Declarative Cloud Functions In Your Serverless Apps To Control Size of Codebase After more than two years of building serverless applications on Firebase and writing countless Cloud Functions, I realised a lot of it began to repeat. 58. Get a Free Week on Cloud Academy To Kickstart Your Tech Training Are you looking to make a jump in your technical career? Want to get trained or certified on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, DevOps, Kubernetes, Python, or another in-demand skill? 59. I Found A Painless Way To Manage Secrets In Google Kubernetes Engine When deploying complex SaaS platforms, secrets can quickly become the bane of one’s existence. I once wrote about how we ran out of space for our environment variables (in Elastic Beanstalk) because we had so many API keys and secrets. But those were the bad old days. 60. Making Hybrid and Multi-cloud Applications a Reality with Anthos Recently, Google launched Anthos platform in its Cloud Next Conference and since then it has been the talk of the town! 61. The Best Cloud Computing Programming Languages To Learn Learning cloud programming is the need of the hour in this era of technology. Here is the list of the best cloud computing programming languages. 62. YubiKey Introduction: GCP Service Account Key Generator Or how to stop leakage of your keys once and for all 63. Good and Not So Good Things With Firebase Most of the developers have heard for Google’s product called Firebase. It’s, how Google says “mobile platform that helps you quickly develop high-quality apps and grow your business.“. It’s basically a set of tools that most developers will need when building an app. In this article I’ll go over these tools, and point all the things you need to know if you choose to use Firebase. 64. How to Migrate From GCM To FCM Reinforcing Google’s decision made about deprecating the Google Cloud Messaging on 11th April 2019, everyone is required to migrate from GCM to FCM to ensure smoother push notification to the subscribed users. And, the migration part requires seamless efforts and technical expertise to carry out. So, this blog will unfold all the terms pertaining to GCM to FCM migration 65. Evaluating Cloud Backup Solutions: AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud Source: Pixabay 66. Comparing Container Pipelines Introduction 67. GitHub Actions: How To Deploy To Google Kubernetes Engine GitHub actions and workflows are great. We use them to deploy a web app to different cluster environments and I want to show you how we did it. Hopefully, this helps to simplify your deployment process as well. I've also written a companion article that describes our GitHub workflows for continuous integration. 68. Anthos on Bare Metal: How to Manage a Private Cluster From the Cloud The millions of devices that currently make up the Internet of Things (IoT) reside not in the cloud but on-premises: from retail stores to factory floors.