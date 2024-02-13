67 Stories To Learn About Media

Let's learn about Media via these 67 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

As Naughty Dog's Award-winning game title, The Last of Us, makes its way to TV screens. I take a look at the relationships between gaming and TV.

The media calamity of “The Corona” is disturbing and dismal, but even still, many are buzzed. It’s so titillating that we just can’t help but… participate ourselves.

Starting from June I’m in charge of marketing at Squilla Capital, and we have two exciting releases hitting the market in September this year. Hence, I had to compile a marketing strategy.

One of my colleagues recently shared an anecdote with me about ‘The Simpsons.’ During a chat about politics, her son told her, “Well, it was on ‘The Simpsons’ and then it came true.” And then he asked her, “How do they do that?”

Are you looking for a way to change location on Hulu? Then, you have come to the right place because this content will tell you the easiest way to change Hulu

Refurbished phones are becoming more and more popular, but the U.S. is lagging behind in sales. Here's a look at why.

On March 28 2018, Interview Magazine published Joaquin Phoenix Interview by Will Ferrell, and it became known as the greatest interview ever published.

As a Microverse student for one month, I realized that my first clone webpages didn’t have a responsive layout. I was using pixels in the Navbars, percentages in one section and rem in another, I didn’t have a rule or a standard procedure. The goal was to make it look like the original webpage IN MY SCREEN.

As I advanced through the course, I learned that these units made all the difference to the webpage’s response in different screen sizes. My code reviewers would tell me to adjust my webpage because it looked different when they were viewing it.

When I started having these issues, I made a lot of research on the subject, but I was still a little confused about it. This article’s goal is to create a simple and direct rule to achieve the required responsiveness any developer needs in their code.

The Village is an online city newspaper owned by the Redefine brand. It reports on important events of the day, culture, and entertainment in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Under the franchise, editorial offices also operate in other Russian cities, as well as in Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Netflix spent $16 billion in 2019 on producing and acquiring new content. Amazon pursued its originals journey with $6 billion. Quibi, a yet to launch streaming service raised a billion dollars to create a catalog for millennials.

The media is a key point of contact for the marketing team of any startup. As a tech journalist and freelance writer, I talk to hundreds of SMEs, startups, fortune 500 companies, investors and industry experts every year. I receive thousands of press releases and invitations to events and conferences. Many businesses do themselves and their product a real disservice meaning we can't or won't write about them. Let's walk through some of the most common mistakes so you can avoid them:

In this short article, I follow the main steps of video transcoding and optimization for the web. I share basic tips and examples to consistently automate these processes inhouse using ffmpeg, a powerful and open source package.

When Tom and I started Genius in 2009, we wanted to build something that would grow bigger than rap lyrics. The first 4 songs I annotated on RapExegesis, as it was originally called, were rap songs. However, the 5th one was Elton John's "Rocket Man", the 6th was The Eagles' "Hotel California", and the 7th was a poem, the first non-lyrics post on the site - Emily Dickinson's "I'm Nobody! Who Are You?"

Gitcoin Media and Tech grants both need to be separated on the basis of matching algorithms. Media mostly requires fixed funding except when its expanding or its combination of media+tech project, whereas tech projects require more and more funding as they grow rapidly or succeeding.

Much like that of many other industries, the landscape of marketing has changed radically in the past two decades

We know you’re curious to learn more about NFTs. 2021 was a HUGE BOOM of nothing but ‘NFT this' and NFT that'- so which 22 podcasts should you listen to!?

Modern PR: The Next Generation Of Brand Awareness & Demand Generation

In today’s digital world, both standard and social media channels are renowned for having a huge effect on our daily lives. From the ways we communicate and share content, to the ways we keep up to date with the world around us, social media has, and continues to have a disruptive effect on how we view the world. Cryptocurrencies have been no exception.

Marvel's Phase 5 is packed to the brim with exciting projects. Everything from Secret Invasion to Loki season 2.

How do you know the dark web? Many people know this term from movies or news reports.

I am from Ukraine, and I’m trying to use my LinkedIn in order to spread the truth about the war that is going on right now.

The Chess Show on Netflix | The Queen's Gambit

An Interview with Omri Hurwitz, Tech Marketer & Media Strategist

According to the American press institute, the purpose of news and journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments.

Managing people, meh. Building teams, now that's fun. It is really interesting to think about how individuals can make others better.

2,281 days ago Product Hunt launched as a tiny newsletter. The early days were especially chaotic. I didn’t get much sleep, skipped the gym, and buried my head into work. While unsustainable (I'm not advocating overworking yourself!), it was sooo fun and energizing to build something brand new. It was also scary. New products – especially those driven by community – are incredibly fragile.

7 days ago we launched a beta of YourStack (with a grammatically incorrect, non-editable tweet – lol). Instantly those same nostalgic feelings from the early days of Product Hunt re-emerged. The response has been very encouraging. Alex was kind enough to write about it on BuzzFeed. Lucas followed with a story on TechCrunch. And a bunch of folks shared support on Twitter and Product Hunt.

But the product is very early and our roadmap is deep. So far we've onboarded only ~4% of those that have signed up as we build tooling to scale (thanks for all your patience!). I wake up each morning nervous but excited to read your feedback and wild ideas as the team and I continue building.

If you get a chance, create your account and start stacking. We're whitelisting new friendly folks each day.

Feedback? I'd love to hear it at [email protected].

Cheers, Ryan Hoover (@rrhoover)

[27. The Internet of Money:

Lubricant for the Internet of Things](https://hackernoon.com/the-internet-of-money-lubricant-for-the-internet-of-things) The history, condition, and direction of communication, media, civilization, and the whole of humankind is not complete without discussing the essence and history of money. The history of human civilization can be explained by the constant struggle between two tendencies--centralization vs. decentralization—exemplified by what has unfolded in the development and evolution of communication media technologies. The same is true for money; or what we should more accurately refer to as currency. You might ask, what does money have to do with communication, marketing, and media? Everything. Money is what makes the world go ‘round. Contrary to the popular song, money CAN buy you love and unfortunately, as we will soon see, money hasn’t exactly made the world go ‘round lately.

Thank you so much for the outpouring support for my story. It's been viewed ~50k times and shared by hundreds. You can comment below with Hacker Noon's brand new commenting system, or join the conversation in various places around the internet:

Files are getting larger and space for your favorite content can be at a premium. Getting your own server can make storing data so much easier.

Did you know? Two out of three journalists say their work has been impacted by economic uncertainty.

How do you feel about your ability to give advice? Depends on the topic. Do you have advice for me? Do not buy a computer from Walmart.

Form a News DAO against the usual news agencies where we can find out the truth about things, without censorship from the 'owners'.

Getting press coverage for your startup can be tricky. Avoid these 5 PR misconceptions.

Here are all of the DC films that were canceled in 2022: Batgirl, Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, and a Black Adam sequel.

A look at how PR and media coverage reporting can and must evolve.

On any given day, you'll find tons of stories that are seemingly important, some moving, others hilarious/weird.

On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Yoel Israel, CEO of WadiDigital, a results-driven and customer service-centered B2B digital marketing a

On friday 20th of March, I and many thousands of UK business owners, self-employed workers and unemployed workers eagerly tuned into the 5pm news, hoping to catch a vital update on whether the government would be offering us the essential aid that we need to survive the coming 3 months. What followed was an ‘unprecedented’ broadcast (I’m going to take a shot every time Rishi Sunak says this word from now on) promising support.

The Internet is full of people seeking and sharing useful information. Yet, news stories are subject to constant skepticism — the political views and motivations of legitimate news outlets are under constant scrutiny.

Joe Rogan and Tom Green joke about how big the internet could become over skype interviews with fans in 2007.

The Metaverse Insider is proud to announce a partnership with MILC as part of its evolving Metaverse ecosystem.

There are many options when it comes to publishing a news product. Some publishers choose to collaborate with other publishers to develop their own platform,

There are over 2 million apps available for download both for Android and iOS platforms, and the average smartphone owner uses at least 30 of them each month. The most popular app categories are social media, messengers, games, business, education, and lifestyle.

GenZ-ers seem to like political and international news so journalists are now moving to TikTok.

Feature Picture: Parasite - Best movie of the decade, in my opinion. As well as 2019 Best Picture according to the Academy Awards.

Last year was a gamechanger for the entertainment industry. Why so? Because it was the year that podcasts hit their stride, with more than half of Americans having listened to a podcast and an estimated 32% listening monthly as of March of last year - the largest annual increase since podcast-related data started being tracked in 2008.

This year brought us two Nobel prize nominees in literature. Feels like there’s a “buy one get two” promotion going on, and that’s good! More awarded authors - better stories.

Social media over the last five years has become a growing and dominant source of information and news for hundreds of millions of individuals all over the world. Social media is always in your pocket on your smartphone.

Hulu purchased the rights of Seinfeld in 2015 for $150 Million. For the same deal after 4 years Netflix wrote a check of $400 Million. During these 4 years, neither Larry David nor Jerry Seinfeld (creators of Seinfeld) has done any new work for the show.

Today, there’s no shortage of roles in the tech space for young aspiring professionals to pursue. From becoming a coder with a lucrative salary to an app developer with room to grow at a company, there are seemingly endless career options for students interested in technological processes.

Humans rule the world.

We hope you did have an awesome week! Here is your dose of the best articles that came up over the last week. Have fun reading them!

This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

21 Predictions for 2021

Podcasts have unequivocally become one of the most dominant forms of media consumption in recent years.

We are entering a completely new supra-state level of regulation. This function that has suddenly gone to Facebook as a state has all the chances to contribute

In a year dominated by pandemic, there was also a lot of notable technology news and analysis.

Multiple times a day, the President of the United States types a thought into his phone, my pocket buzzes, and I read his message. I don’t watch the news anymore.

Julian Gough recounts their experience dealing with big organizations.

Banner ads can make website visitors uncomfortable, but they are a big source of revenue. This article covers how to balance your user's experience & your ads.

Bill Gates explains the origins of Microsoft and tries to convince Dave to get a computer. (Air Date 11/27/1995)

For the past few years now, the increasing digitalization of customer journeys and the exponential improvement of cloud technologies and computing capacities have invited media groups to rethink the way they do business. If it sounds like I’m using long words to say “digital disruption”, trust your instinct. Many of these disruptions have been centered around the mountains of data media groups have access to, and what Artificial Intelligence (AI) (and machine learning more specifically) could do with it. Indeed, while artificial intelligence has been fully embraced by a plethora of pure players (Spotify, Netflix, Buzzfeed, Disney…) traditional actors are still lagging, and now see the technology as a shortcut to a much-needed renewed growth.

In light of Susan Wojcicki's departure as the CEO of Youtube, what is the future of the company like?

That's right, media conglomerates are taking over the world... or at least are trying to. This Week on Planet Internet, David Smooke, Amy Tom, and Ustav Jaiswal dive into the world of big media - think Facebook, Disney, Comcast, ATT - about the policies, who owns them, and more.

