Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    60 Stories To Learn About Design Thinkingby@learn
    253 reads

    60 Stories To Learn About Design Thinking

    by Learn RepoFebruary 16th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Design Thinking via these 60 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 60 Stories To Learn About Design Thinking
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Design Thinking via these 60 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. A Fun Game with Post-it Notes to Learn About Your Partner

    A game with post-it notes that can be played both in-person or virtually using Mural or Miro for learning about your partner's likes, dislikes, and opinions.

    2. How the YouTube Homepage has Changed in the Past 15 Years

    YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. It was created in February 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In November 2006, Google bought the platform for US$1.65 Billion. The platform allows users to upload, view, share, rate, comment on videos, report, add to playlists, and subscribe to other users.

    3. How to Apply Psychology Of Colors In Marketing to Your Brand

    This story is about how color is utilized in publicizing and marketing to summon enthusiastic responses. You can use this information to apply to your brand.

    4. Become an Idea Generator via the S.C.A.M.P.E.R. Method

    Finding new ideas is a non-trivial exercise, and it's even more difficult to lead a team through the process of generating them: but with the scamper method you will have a real tool for generating and expanding ideas.

    5. Top 10 Principles of Good Web Design

    Have you heard about the best trending 10 principles of good web design? Worth reading the blog. Please comment your thoughts

    6. The Chicken, The Egg, and The Product Manager

    Here’s a scenario you might be familiar with. Say you’re starting a new role as a PM in a startup company (congrats!). You find that the startup has created a robust product with many different features and capabilities. Trying to gain some clarity and focus you ask: “which of those features are most/least used?”. Turns out, nobody knows. So you implement basic analytics mechanisms, wait for a week or two and then come back to the team equipped with a bunch of fancy graphs.

    7. The Future of Product Management is No-Code Development

    Three months ago I decided to immerse myself in the rapidly growing world of no-code development. This is what I’ve learned.

    8. An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

    Model - a set of concepts existing in the head of the customer/project creator and terms that reflect his understanding.

    [9. Animation/Motion Design Tokens

    for Complex Design Systems](https://hackernoon.com/using-animationmotion-design-tokens-for-more-complex-and-sophisticated-design-zy3t33y5) Each Animation needs a Trigger, Duration, Easing, and Property element. Design systems also play a part in creating Motion Design and Animation.

    10. Stop “Running” your Design Sprints: Prioritizing Results Over Process

    5 tips on how to run result-focused design sprints from a designer at Meta & Google. Take your design sprints to another level.

    11. An Introduction to Design Thinking

    Some of the most common approaches to solve a problem are situational or context-specific. For example, in the field of structural engineering, most of the challenges are solved by applying time tested rules in the field of civil engineering. For a problem that is considered less severe, a common approach is a trial by error. Mission-critical requirements and issues are solved by using a well-defined set of steps and strategies. The first reaction to solve any problem is to compartmentalize the problem into something which was solved earlier. The mind likes the comfort of the known after all. This is our primordial nature. These approaches have served us since time immemorial and will continue to do so. A common thread running through all these problems is they are well known, and they have been faced before plus they are well documented

    12. Best Way to Make Your Design Communicate

    Visual hierarchy is one of the most important principles behind effective web design. I say this because the goal of a web page is to communicate, and that is essentially the same goal of good visual design.

    13. Behavioral Psychology Hacks for Product Managers

    14. Design Patterns: Singleton Pattern in Modern C++

    In software engineering, Creational Design Patterns deal with object creation mechanisms, i.e. try to create objects in a manner suitable to the situation. The basic or ordinary form of object creation could result in design problems or added complexity to the design. In this article of the Creational Design Patterns, we’re going to take a look at the much-hated & commonly asked design pattern in a programming interview. That is Singleton Design Pattern in Modern C++ which criticizes for its extensibility & testability. I will also cover the Multiton Design Pattern which quite contrary to Singleton.

    15. Thinking Like Elon Musk Means Thinking Bigger Than Big: Huge

    In simple language, First Principles Thinking involves actively questioning every assumption you believe.

    16. A Guide to Design Thinking and Continuous Delivery from an Ex-Principal Engineer

    How do the big tech companies and unicorn startups succeed in agile product development while maintaining code quality.

    17. Reasons Behind Creating A Website with Black Background

    Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

    web design is moving into the future, with advanced techniques like retro revolution, fewer images, and Memphis design.

    19. 'If We Don’t Systematically Re/Up-Skill, We're Condemned to Become Irrelevant': Roxana Murariu

    It is remarkable how Alvin Toffler predicted in the 1970s this trend of reinventing ourselves periodically through learning, unlearning, and relearning: Roxana.

    20. Using Mind Mapping as a Software Engineer

    Mind mapping is a visual tool that can help you to organize your thoughts, ideas, and information in a way that is intuitive and easy to understand.

    21. How to WOW Users With Intuitive UX Design

    70% of online businesses fail because of bad usability. The solution to this challenge is an approach known as Intuitive UX Design

    22. I Added Text to My ‘Pure Icon’ Site after 8 Years. Here’s Why

    After many years, I went from pure icons to adding descriptive text.

    23. Product Management: The Johari Window Connection

    Ever heard about Johari Window? Psychologists Joseph and Harrington, in 1955, came up with this term when trying to help people become self-aware. While I would not want to get into too many details about it, here is just a simple explanation in case you haven’t heard about it.

    24. Human Centred API Design: What Is It?

    As a developer, I make APIs for another system to consume so that multiple systems can talk to each other. Where is this design thingy coming from? Isn't design for UI? How is this applicable when building APIs? And what would be the benefits? I assume these would be some of the questions when looking at the title of this post.

    25. What You Need to Know About Tailwind CSS

    26. Inside Graphic Design: A Look at Alepo's Rebranding for the 5G Era

    Digital enablement and core network solutions provider Alepo has unveiled its modernized logo and updated branding.

    27. A Self-Learner’s Guide to Combating UX Research & Design Misinformation

    UX education is saturated and it has become increasingly difficult to filter out the bad sources. Here’s how we can fix that.

    28. How Experienced Software Engineers Evaluate Designs

    Experienced software engineers learn what works after maintaining their work for years.

    29. How I ran a Successful Co-creation Workshop as a CEO

    How do you build something that users really want? Perhaps you could assemble a few and ask for them to make it themselves!

    30. Is There Really a Hierarchy in Design?

    Designers should stop using the ‘Hierarchy of Design’ concept as the representation of design characteristics as a pyramid is inaccurate and misleading

    31. ADPList Matches Laid-Off Designers with Mentors for Free

    ADPLIst is a free community that matches designers and mentors. The new platform has more than 5,000 designers and mentors.

    32. The Web Metaphors

    In the beginning, we could only understand the Internet and the Web through the lenses of metaphors.

    33. How the eBay Homepage has Changed Over the Past 21 Years

    eBay is a multinational e-commerce platform. It facilitates consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar.

    34. What Is The Straight-ahead Triangle And How It Can Be Used In Web Design

    “Straight-ahead” jazz revolutionized mid-century American culture with a relentlessly fresh and forward-thinking approach to bebop,

    35. Exploring The 5 Stages of The Design Thinking Process

    Companies today have global exposure. Unlike earlier times, where competition among similar brands and businesses was restricted to a certain specific geographical area, competition today is on a global scale.

    36. Design Thinking: The Key to Effective Marketing Campaign

    Do you know brands like Nike, Apple, Coca-Cola…...why these brands are so successful in their respective fields?

    37. Design Thinking as a Practice for Business Innovation & Breakthrough

    There's no denying that Design Thinking is the way of the future. Applying this approach to a strategy and Innovation, brands can completely satisfy the needs of customers. To stay on the top, they should realize the significance of design for product success rates and have a clear understanding of a Design Thinking method.

    38. Design Patterns: Prototype Pattern in Modern C++

    Prototype Design Pattern is a Creational Design Pattern that helps in the prototyping(creating/copying cheaply) of an object using separate methods or polymorphic classes. You can consider the prototype as a template of an object before the actual object is constructed. In this article of the Creational Design Patterns, we’re going to take a look at why we need a Prototype Design Pattern in C++ i.e. motivation, prototype factory & leveraging prototype design pattern to implement virtual copy constructor.

    39. How Good UX Designers Can Rescue Your Startup

    The biggest mistakes startup founders are making and real reasons why compromising on UX is detrimental to the success of your business.

    [40. Lean Innovation: How to Tackle

    Product Development in a Lean and Efficient Way](https://hackernoon.com/lean-innovation-how-to-tackle-product-development-in-a-lean-and-efficient-way-tx2b3wqu) Nowadays, it is especially important to keep the process of product development lean and efficient. Therefore it is helpful to determine the concrete goal of each phase. This makes it easier to keep the entire process goal-oriented, structured and efficient.

    41. Introduction to Design Systems for UX/UI Designers

    For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.

    In this blog, you will learn about the Graphic design trends as we move forward in the year 2021.

    43. Design Patterns: Exploring Factory Method in Modern C++

    In software engineering, Creational Design Patterns deal with object creation mechanisms, i.e. try to create objects in a manner suitable to the situation. In addition to this basic or ordinary form of object creation could result in design problems or added complexity to the design.

    The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

    45. Avatars Will Emerge as Storytellers

    Humans rule the world.

    46. 4 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Rebranding

    Whether you’re a solopreneur trading on your personal reputation or the head of a conventional business, your branding has a huge impact on your professional success. It informs how you’re perceived: if you’re sending a message that doesn’t resonate, or simply failing to do anything memorable, then you’re likely to be considered mediocre or overlooked entirely. Instead of just trying to make the best of your underperforming brand, though, you can start moving in a positive direction by committing to a rebrand.

    47. The 10 Principles of Good Business Design

    how to design a winning new business / venture / product / service, rather than merely ticking off tasks on a to-do list.

    48. Harnessing Growth Mindset to Design a Spider Killer

    I was in the middle of doing a pilates class over Zoom when I noticed a big spider on the ceiling. I pointed it out to my kids who were in the room with me, but knowing that none of us could reach it, I dismissed it and went back to struggling through “the hundreds”. Around me, the kids also resumed their activity... or so I thought.

    49. The incredible story of Deft

    Every few years, a fresh banana peel is dropped by well-meaning experts.

    50. What Holds Back Innovation?

    Many innovations need time to catch on because of our resistance and scepticism to a novel way to accomplish things.

    51. 14 Habits Of The Growth Hacker Mindset: A Deep Dive

    What is a Growth hacker mindset and its 14 habits?

    52. Design Patterns: Builder Pattern in Modern C++

    In software engineering, Creational Design Patterns deal with object creation mechanisms, trying to create objects in a manner suitable to the situation. The basic or ordinary form of object creation could result in design problems or added complexity to the design. Builder Design Pattern in C++ solves this specific problem by separating the construction of a complex object from its representation.

    53. Every UX Designer Needs To Learn Prototyping

    This article covers the definition of prototyping for UX design, when to create your first prototype, and the principles of prototyping.

    54. Artistic Design  Going  From the Physical World to the Cyber Realm

    (Image by Patty Talavera from Pixabay)

    While we in the tech world we are often focused on cutting edge innovation, just as important as innovation itself is the manner in which the innovation is presented. People are drawn to an item be it a car, a computer, or a website not simply if it provides utility to the end-user, but if it is pleasant to look at. Therefore, we should look to design to gain a more complete understanding as to how innovation can be delivered in a manner that is palatable to end-users. Product designers who specialize in combining functionality with design must be multi-disciplinary, having both the ability to be methodical while also designing products that are aesthetic.

    55. How to Calculate the ROI of Your Design System

    Design systems are a crucial success factor for digital businesses. Calculate the ROI of any design system with this ready-to-use formula.

    56. Product 'Longtermism' and the Danger it May Bring

    There are no guarantees the future will hold the same values as us, so what right do we have to encode ours upon them?

    57. How ARTH Stablecoin Was Built and Designed to Protect The User's Purchasing Power

    Mitul Gajera, designer of the stable value coin ARTH explains and gives insight into how the cryptocurrency was designed to protect the user's purchasing power.

    58. How to Find Ideas for Web Design

    Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

    59. How to Create Promotional Assets: An Insider's Guide into the World of Graphic Design

    I offer you to go through the evolutionary stages of promo materials.

    60. Secrets Of The Design Process You Wish You Knew Before

    The UX industry puts a lot of emphasis on processes. But is that the best way to think fundamentally about design?

    Thank you for checking out the 60 most read stories about Design Thinking on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture
    Learn Repo@learn
    Lets geek out. The HackerNoon library is now ranked by reading time created. Start learning by what others read most.
    Read my storiesLearnRepo.com

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #design-thinking #learn #learn-design-thinking #design #web-design #product-design #ux-design #product-management

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    The 💩 Poop Emoji's 10th Anniversary
    by andreas212nyc
    Jan 15, 2021
    #emoji
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Year Challenge — How Popular Websites Have Changed In China.
    by sobeyharker
    Jan 29, 2019
    #internet
    Article Thumbnail
    10 ways how designing a chat bot is different from designing an app
    by anaekhq
    Aug 19, 2017
    #chatbots
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Ways To Make Your Innovative, Game-Changing, Synergistic Website Stand Out In 2018
    by whitneymeers
    Dec 17, 2017
    #design
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas