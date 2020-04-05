60+ Ideas to Help Your Startup Survive the Coronavirus Recession

1. Assess your current state

Cashflow is the #1 reason why businesses fail (so get financing before you need it)

How much cash do you have?

How much available credit do you have?

What are your options for raising capital quickly?

How high is your burn rate?

How is this already impacting retention, NPS, sales volume, leads, etc?

Create scenario plans for levels of revenue decline (10%/20%/etc)

Does your org structure make sense if revenue declines by 20%? How about 50%?

Which metrics are falling? Which are improving?

How are current customers behaving? What are they asking for?

What projects or products are you currently investing in? Should you continue?

Consider applying for a SBA loan, but don’t expect a quick turnaround

2. Control your spending

Renegotiate any vendor contracts

Renegotiate your payment processing rates (it’s easier than you think)

Restructure any loans with your lenders before it’s too late

Ask for a rent abatement

Take advantage of Amex Business 2 month interest-free deferral

Identify any non-accretive or redundant staff and carefully consider layoffs

Eliminate any unnecessary expenses, travel/event expenses

Freeze hiring for non-crucial positions

Consider revising comp plans and bonuses

Consider an internship program for cheaper labor

Use freelancers to fill gaps (there is an abundance of freelancers now)

Sublet extra office space

Sell off any underutilized assets, furniture, equipment, etc

Many durable goods providers are offering significant bulk discounts — take advantage of them

For unavoidable expenses, prepay them for a discount (most vendors love this)

Consider trading your product/service in exchange for a service you need

3. Change up your marketing

Cut low ROI marketing spend

Incentivize prepayments with discounts or value adds

Don’t want to spend cash? Set up a simple referral fee for advertisers and affiliates

Jump on industry publication ads that need to be filled (at a discount)

Survey your customers about their plans/predictions/fears via SurveyMonkey and publish the results to establish yourself as the industry expert

Consider buying media assets now that your audience consumes, as they’ll be discounted and many will not survive (yes, you can buy blogs, referral partners, Facebook groups, Youtube channels, Instagram accounts, Amazon accounts, etc.)

Offer a free trial or promo pricing

Sell gift certificates to past customers/prospects to provide quick cash

Take advantage of free advertising credits from Facebook (link below)

Adjust your messaging

Host webinars for your audience to educate them around the changing landscape of your industry

Build trust and a long-term pipeline through timely/relevant/useful content

Offer deals to your warm audiences via retargeting ads

Search for new channels and run controlled experiments

Add more generous incentives to your existing affiliates to increase referrals

Stay in touch with your database and deliver valuable information like industry predictions, case studies, tips for thriving, etc

Podcast ads, Spotify ads, Native ads, Snapchat ads, FB/IG, print, ads in newsletters that your audience reads are all emerging opportunities to get in front of your audience

4. Communicate clearly and often

Present your plan to your team, keep them calm, focused and confident

Address your team’s concerns directly and set realistic expectations of coming changes

Keep your shareholders and investors informed of your status and plans

Make yourself accessible to staff to assuage their fears and to solicit feedback

Explain the reasoning and context behind any new changes

Listen to your managers and leaders

5. Keep your talent happy, healthy and productive

Offer perks to keep talent happy (WFH, flexible schedules, mental health resources, etc)

Share WFM tips and advice

Make employee assistance programs easily accessible

Solicit feedback from staff and managers

Kill any cynicism or negativity quickly, as it is harder to course correct with remote staff

Do what you can to keep morale high

Maintain a regular cadence of an all-hands virtual meeting to keep everyone informed

Allow your team to have some fun with Slack and the virtual environment

6. Re-forecast revenue and budgets

7. Go where the attention/demand is now

Restaurant? Get listed on Postmates, DoorDash, GrubHub, etc

Retail? Get an online store up and running asap on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, Shopify

DTC? Facebook CPMs are dropping as online usage explodes and inventory expands

Online usage is surging, make sure you have a presence on the sites/resources your customers frequent

8. Keep current customers happy

Make sure NPS is high

Check in with phone calls and offer to help in any way

Do things that don’t scale (help will go a long way and will be remembered long after this subsides)

Is there anything of value you can add for free now?

Track product usage closely

Watch for trends in customer support (this is a great source of opportunities and ideas for pivots)

Ask your current (happy) customers for referrals and reviews

9. Accounts receivable

Collect what you can without burning bridges

Consider offering credits to customers with hardships

Don’t let this slip, cash is king

10. Get a contract CFO to assist if you don’t have one already

11. Get cozy with competition

How are competitors adapting? And how are their customers reacting?

Would it be mutually beneficial to partner with a competitor or adjacent company to offer a bundled package of products/services?

To save costs, can you co-market with a competitor or market to each other’s databases?

Find out if they’re letting staff go, you may be able to scoop up high quality talent

Find out if they’re struggling, you may be able to acquire them for a lot less than you’d think

12. Innovate

Now is the perfect time for a hackathon to uncover new features, products, use cases, markets, etc

Have your entire staff bring you their best ideas and opportunities

How can you repurpose your existing tech or services to serve a sector who is thriving?

Who will need your services even more after the lockdown is over?

Who will need your product more in 6 months?

The world will change because of this, how can you benefit?

What are your customers asking for now? How can you reconfigure your offer to add value right now?

Who is continuing to spend money? Can you serve them?

Can you help your customers adapt to these sudden changes with a new feature or service offering?

How can you make life easier for your current customers?

If you’re a product company, what service could you offer to increase the value of your product? Coaching? More advanced support? Professional services?

What adjacent markets are growing? How can you enter and offer value?

What internal tools/systems have you developed that can be productized and sold to a new type of customer?

Pay attention to trends — where is money being spent? who is continuing to spend? What is there a large demand for? What will be needed in 6 or 12 months from now? What supply chains are breaking down?

How can you virtualize an in-person event? Trying on clothes virtually, virtual open houses for real estate agents, virtual whiteboards for teaching, etc.

RESOURCES:

SBA disaster loans (up to $2M at 3.75%, 30-year term):

disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ SBA 7a loans (up to $5M):

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match Discounted products:

https://aidtable.com/?ref=producthunt

https://aidtable.com/?ref=producthunt Facebook ad credits:

https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants

https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants Google ad credits:

https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/commitment-support-small-businesses-and-crisis-response-covid-19

https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/commitment-support-small-businesses-and-crisis-response-covid-19 Summary of retail bank changes/deferral options:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/advisor/2020/03/12/list-of-banks-offering-relief-to-customers-affected-by-coronavirus/#45828d453ee3

https://www.forbes.com/sites/advisor/2020/03/12/list-of-banks-offering-relief-to-customers-affected-by-coronavirus/#45828d453ee3 https://www.bankrate.com/banking/coronavirus-list-of-banks-offering-help-to-customers-financial-hardship/

Kabbage gift certificate sales:

https://www.kabbage.com/helpsmallbusiness?

https://www.kabbage.com/helpsmallbusiness? Womply $1000 interest-free loan:

https://www.stimulus2020.com/

https://www.stimulus2020.com/ US Bank low interest SMB loans:

https://www.usbank.com/splash/covid-19.html

https://www.usbank.com/splash/covid-19.html Amex Business payment deferrals and waived fees/interest:

https://thepointsguy.com/news/amex-waiving-interest-late-fees-accounts-requesting-covid-19-relief/

https://thepointsguy.com/news/amex-waiving-interest-late-fees-accounts-requesting-covid-19-relief/ Amex working capital:

https://www.americanexpress.com/us/business/financing/working-capital-terms/index.html

https://www.americanexpress.com/us/business/financing/working-capital-terms/index.html Kiva interest-free loans:

https://www.kiva.org/blog/support-local-businesses-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic

https://www.kiva.org/blog/support-local-businesses-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic Free Square payment processing:

https://squareup.com/us/en/l/immediate-support-response

https://squareup.com/us/en/l/immediate-support-response Free PandaDoc digital signing:

https://blog.pandadoc.com/new-pandadoc-free-esign-plan/

https://blog.pandadoc.com/new-pandadoc-free-esign-plan/ Support from Yelp:

https://blog.yelp.com/2020/03/yelp-covid-19-response-and-support-for-local-businesses

https://blog.yelp.com/2020/03/yelp-covid-19-response-and-support-for-local-businesses Free/discounted Zoom accounts:

https://zoom.us/pricing

https://zoom.us/pricing IFundWomen grants by Visa for women-owned companies:

https://ifundwomen.com/visa

These are difficult times. I’m here to help if you need it. Shoot me a message at danny@oventures.com

Do you have any ideas or resources to add? Comment below.

Previously published at https://medium.com/@danny.loschiavo/50-ideas-to-help-your-business-survive-the-downturn-in-2020-90ccb19e1532

Tags