6 Video Game Properties Overdue for a Hollywood Film or TV Adaptation

Last year saw the launch of a successful live-action film franchise for Sonic the Hedgehog. April sees the release of a new live-action Mortal Kombat movie.
A new Resident Evil movie reboot is set for September, plus a new episodic animated series on Netflix and a live-action series as well about Wesker's children. A live-action Halo TV series is finally arriving in 2022 on Paramount+.
Is now a good time to try adapting video game properties into live-action films and Netflix shows again? Are flops such as Assassin's Creed and Warcraft well in the rearview mirror? What video game properties do you want to see as live-action films now?
What do you think deserves another shot, or what do you think would lend itself better to a live-action TV series, maybe like Halo? Or, is it better to leave well enough alone?
This Slack discussion by Limarc Ambalina, Jose Hernandez, Nicolas Ng, Jack Boreham, and I occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.
