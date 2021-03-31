6 Video Game Properties Overdue for a Hollywood Film or TV Adaptation

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris

Last year saw the launch of a successful live-action film franchise for Sonic the Hedgehog. April sees the release of a new live-action Mortal Kombat movie.

A new Resident Evil movie reboot is set for September, plus a new episodic animated series on Netflix and a live-action series as well about Wesker's children. A live-action Halo TV series is finally arriving in 2022 on Paramount+.

Is now a good time to try adapting video game properties into live-action films and Netflix shows again? Are flops such as Assassin's Creed and Warcraft well in the rearview mirror? What video game properties do you want to see as live-action films now?

What do you think deserves another shot, or what do you think would lend itself better to a live-action TV series, maybe like Halo? Or, is it better to leave well enough alone?

This Slack discussion by Limarc Ambalina, Jose Hernandez, Nicolas Ng, Jack Boreham, and I occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

I have been waiting years....YEARS for a live-action Last of Us Film or Television series. I even trolled Youtube for fan films that's how addicted I was and am to the series. Hopefully I won't have to wait another 5 years for it.



With the success of The Witcher, I think we NEED a Skyrim series. I don't even care if it sucks I just need to see it. So this is pure conjecture, but I think we're seeing a rise in video game films because the world is seeing a rise in gamers and acceptance of video game culture. Hollywood is no longer ignoring the fact that the video game industry makes more money than them many times over.

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon Well the good news is that The Last of Us is happening on HBO Max. Pedro Pascal is set to play Joel.

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon I think if Skyrim ever happens, it will probably be a streaming TV show.

Limarc Ambalina Trust me I know JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon I've been following every second of this

I must have seen this fan film at least 10 times

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon The good thing about a TV series, more time to tell the story, you can be more experimental, and it's not as risky as a big budget movie. Like if a big budget theatrical movie, you spend so much money on the budget and marketing you really need to clear a billion or close to it to be profitable. A streaming TV series won't have as high a risk.

What about you guys Jack Boreham Nicolas Ng Jose Hernandez? What gaming IP do you think needs a hollywood film or TV series? Oh yeah 100% Last of Us would have been rushed as a 2 hour film. Very good idea with the series.

Jose Hernandez Gears of War. The games have so much lore that is not touched upon in the games, and having a tv show would allow the world to be expanded.

On that note, I recommend Mass Effect as well haha oOo I totally agree. The Gears of War story was really good and the impending human extinction vibe was similar to Mass Effect.

Nicolas Ng PAYDAY 2 might be a really good adaptation. It does have a pretty interesting story under the surface that a TV show could probably bring to light.



I would also like to hop on the Mass Effect train

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon I agree Nicolas Ng plus heist stories are always fun. Payday was likely heavily influenced by heist thrillers.

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon Now Mass Effect on the other hand, I'm not sure if you can really turn it into a film. I think there's just too much to boil down into a single feature alone.

Jack Boreham God of War and Horizon would work well on screen. I believe that they should continue to adapt to the big screen, at least through tv series. Movies, however, should be done with more caution. Games are working better as tv series; I guess it tells the games fully-fledged story better than fitting it into a 2hr movie. I think games such asandwould work well on screen. I believe that they should continue to adapt to the big screen, at least through tv series. Movies, however, should be done with more caution. Games are working better as tv series; I guess it tells the games fully-fledged story better than fitting it into a 2hr movie.

I'd love to see God of War as well Jack. Yeah way too much in Mass Effect for one film. I suppose they can make it a trilogy 1 film for each game or a TV series to pace it out a bit better.

