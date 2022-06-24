6 Main Reasons Why TechCrunch Won't Feature Your Startup - Part 1

The more people know about you, the easier it is to sell your product or service. Don't say, "My product is unique and has no competitors" Don't get people to advertise your product for free is wrong. Give the journalist time to respond to a pitch to a journalist for that website, give him time to reply. Immediately send him the event from the Google Calendar, which will include the topic of the meeting, the date, time, and exact address. The journalist chooses what to write about according to guidelines, not just desire.





Getting published on TechCrunch is like getting a golden ticket. You have to learn from your mistakes before you get there. But when you succeed, you'll be pleased to find more attention to your product or service. The more people know about you, the easier it is to sell them.





Haven't been featured on TechCrunch yet? In this article, I'll give you 6 reasons why. Be attentive and try to apply each of them in your company's practice.

Write a Quality Pitch

Don't say, "My product is unique and has no competitors." There would be no market without competitors. Even a unique item solves a problem in a certain area, and therefore it can be compared to other companies' goods. Analyze your competitors, highlight your strengths in comparison with theirs, and then write a text emphasizing why the world should know about you.

Don't Mix up Journalists with Marketers

Being sassy is cool, but getting people to advertise your product for free is wrong. If you believe your product is right for TechCrunch, put together a quality presentation about it and a speech with an interesting headline that can be read in one minute. If the journalist likes it, he or she will forward it for approval. The journalist chooses what to write about according to guidelines, not just personal desire.

Give it Time to Respond

TechCrunch is a giant company, to which thousands of PR folks at startups write. When you send a pitch to a journalist for that website, give him time to reply. That's usually 3-5 business days. If you don't get a response, try again, and if that doesn't work, you can write to other media outlets.

Do not Fool the Professionals

Before publishing the news, the journalist will check if it has appeared in the media before. Don't undermine credibility – give only up-to-date information about the company and don't exaggerate statistics.

Be Quick to React to Problems

Not everyone respects agreements, so it's important for you to be proactive and mediate PR activities. For example, if you agree on an exclusive with a journalist, warn the authors of the following publications of a deadline that cannot be broken. Make sure to give journalists different information and tell them if they ask similar questions to their competitors. This can be difficult in the beginning, but be persistent. You need to earn their trust. Otherwise, journalists will hesitate to work with you.

Speed up Communication

When inviting a journalist, immediately send him the event from the Google Calendar, which will include the topic of the meeting, the date, time, and exact address. This will save you time on communication — the journalist can immediately confirm participation or cancel.

Use your responsibility to prepare the pitch, and then just do your best.











