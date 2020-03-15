6 Effective Ways to Stay Ahead of Your Competition Using Social AI

Shane Barker

MarketsandMarkets forecasts that by 2023, AI in the social media market will be worth $2,197.1 million

Why is this?

Because the adoption of AI technology in the social media sector has increased. A growing number of marketers are using it to scale up their social media efforts.

With so many businesses using social media today, it’s hard to stand out. It has also become tougher to connect with social media audiences.

Social media marketing activities are also no longer restricted to just posting content and responding to comments and messages. You should also create explainer videos using the best video editing tools to connect with your customers. Brands also need to keep up with customer service, marketing, ecommerce, and so many other things on social media.

As a result, managing it all can be overwhelming.

But there’s good news:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can make things easier for marketers. With AI, you can effectively manage your social media marketing efforts without the need to do repetitive tasks.

You can harness the power of AI to create value and stand out in a competitive environment.

So, let’s take a look at how you can use social AI to stay ahead of your competition.

How Can You Use Social AI to Stay Ahead of Your Competition?

The following are ways in which social AI can help you stand out in your industry:

1. Automate Your Social Media Workflows

It takes a lot of effort to create social media content. Your social media team will have to spend time drafting, publishing, and monitoring content. It must also engage followers, analyze data, manage ads, and create reports.

AI can help you save time on all of these tasks. Time that you can then spend on other projects.

AI can help you find out what’s trending in your industry and recommends content to share online. It also assists with scheduling posts, managing projects, and analytics.

AI also helps you generate social media captions from long text content. It thus becomes easy for you to post the right piece of content at an appropriate time to increase your reach.

You can also connect better with your audience with the right messaging and ads.

Social AI helps consolidate and interpret information from all of your data sources. It automates audience research with exclusive insights into customer interests, behaviors, demographics, and affinities.

You can then use that information to create content that resonates with your target audience.

AI can also help automate reporting with customizable dashboards that integrate with CRM and email platforms . As a result, it becomes easy to measure KPIs, share findings, collaborate, and send automated reports.

2. Offer Exceptional Customer Service

Providing exceptional experiences can turn prospects into loyal customers. Integrating the best interactive chatbots in your social media efforts can help you meet customers at their point of need.

AI-powered chatbots can understand customer queries and provide relevant answers instantly. They help your customer care team solve customer’s issues quickly.

They are also available 24/7, which means the customer will not have to wait to get a response. And this is of prime importance as the majority of consumers expect brands to respond within 30 minutes.

Responding quickly will help you reduce wait time, talk directly to clients, and improve their experiences.

3. Improve Your Sales Funnel

Social AI enables you to collect vast amounts of data on consumers based on their behavior. From this data, you can understand them and improve your communication with them.

Integrating social media AI with your CRM makes it even easier to get a complete overview of your customers. You can track their activities and communications across various digital channels.

This can help you move your prospects smoothly through the sales funnel to the conversion stage. It also enables you to keep in touch with the consumer after the purchase. You can continuously offer them personalized, efficient, and seamless experiences.

4. Transform Your Advertising Efforts

By using image recognition, you can identify products your target audience likes. It allows you to tailor social media ads to your target audience and increase chances for purchase. You can also use this information to upsell and cross-sell your products.

Image recognition will also help you find your target audience through buying behavior.

For example:

An image of a social user wearing Prada and a Louis Vuitton bag tells you that the consumer is into luxury items. If you sell luxury items, then you can target them for promoting your products.

Image recognition software solutions can also help you display ads to luxury shoppers. You can even discover new ways your customers use your product.

For example:

If you design sport shoes with athletes in mind, the image recognition tool may find that teenagers are using the shoe for everyday use. This way, you’ll discover a new target audience too.

5. Monitor Brand Sentiment

With AI , you can find out what people are saying about your brand on social media.

Listening to what people say about your brand helps you understand their feelings towards your message or product. Sentiment analysis provides you with the context so that you know how best to respond and improve.

Understanding audience reactions can also help you plan future content and campaigns. Most listening platforms offer filters based on sentiment to help you understand if people are posting positive or negative things about your brand.

They keep you updated so that you can respond to brand mentions before they escalate into a crisis.

What’s more?

Finding out what customers don’t like about your product can also help you make the necessary improvements.

Sentiment analysis also helps you improve your brand messaging.

How does it do that?

Through competitor social sentiment.

Using it, you can understand what kind of competitor posts bring in negative or positive sentiments. Based on it, you can figure out which content can bring in positive or negative sentiments and accordingly implement it in your messaging.

You can also use social AI to monitor keywords and find influencers in your industry. The AI tools help you find influencers who are using the keywords you are researching. You will also discover influencers who already have positive things to say about your brand.

6. Use Competitive Intelligence

The digital footprint for today’s marketer is diverse. You need to manage multiple channels and sift through loads of data about your competitors.

Cataloging all the data from these channels can be time-consuming, and your team may miss some crucial details.

They also have to comb through data from each platform to identify key patterns and insights that matter. Additionally, without AI, you’ll be primarily relying on old data and insights instead of real-time data.

Social AI helps you capture all competitor data from your social platforms. It categorizes the data into digestible information that you can analyze for finding trends. You can also get key insights in real-time that can help you stay on top of your competition.

Closing Thoughts

Social AI provides you with the necessary tools to create and manage social content. You can use it to auto-generate content, schedule posts, recommend content, and publish on different platforms.

Additionally, you can get access to up-to-date social insights into your audience and social profiles. You can use them to find emerging trends and new audiences. Using them, you can maintain or improve your brand reputation and target the right audience with social media ads.

You can also use social AI to maintain a competitive advantage, improve customer experience, and increase revenue.

Do you have any questions about leveraging social AI to stay ahead of your competition? Or any tips to add? Tell us in the comment section below.

