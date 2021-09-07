6 Easy Ways to Scale your Content Creation Strategy

Entrepreneurs and startup owners often struggle to come up with good content regularly due to the lack of time or for the absence of a proper strategy. Creating solid content consistently can help you establish yourself as an expert, boost brand awareness, build credibility, and increase your overall conversion rate. Here are a few easy ways using which you can quickly scale up your content creation efforts with the help of an editorial calendar, such as a calendar and a good use of a good quality of writing and editing tools.

Content is one of the most powerful marketing tools to reach out to your audience and promote your business. It’s your content that helps you communicate your messages, educate your readers and persuade them to convert.

In fact, the efficient use of content can help you boost your conversion rate by 6x. That’s probably the reason why 60% of B2C marketers are committed to content marketing. But as entrepreneurs and startup owners, sometimes it becomes difficult to come up with good content regularly due to the lack of time or for the absence of a proper strategy.

However, as small business owners, solopreneurs, and startup owners, creating solid content consistently can help you establish yourself as an expert, boost brand awareness, build credibility, and increase your overall conversion rate.

But for all that to happen, you first have to have a proper strategy to scale up your content creation efforts without giving in to any excuses.

Not sure how you can do that? Don’t worry. Here are a few easy ways using which you can quickly scale up your content creation efforts. Let’s find out what they are.

1. Understand your Goals

If you want to scale your content creation, you first have to clearly understand what your content marketing goals are. Depending on your business, your goals may vary. But most marketers want to create content with the goal of -

Establishing brand authority

Increasing brand awareness

Gaining and nurturing email subscribers

Acquiring customers

But apart from that, you also need to understand who your target audience is and how you want to deliver your content to them. Understanding your goals will help you strategize on making your goals easily achievable.

2. Break Down Bigger Goals and Delegate

Once you identify your goals, it’s time to work towards achieving them. An easy way of doing that is to break down your bigger goals into smaller ones.

For example, if your goal is to increase brand authority, you first have to come up with content that helps you establish yourself as an expert in your industry.

But to create such content, you need to identify what your audience wants to read about. So your next step would be to create polls and surveys or take the help of social media platforms to reach out to your audience to get a better insight into the type of content they are looking for.

Once you have the content idea, it’s time for some solid keyword research, followed by creating your outline, making a rough draft, SEO, image creation, content assembly, quality checks, newsletter creation, etc., before you finally hit the publish button.

But your work doesn’t end there. You also need to do some major content promotion across different platforms.

Doing all of this alone can be challenging. To make things easier, you can break down your bigger goals into smaller ones and then delegate them to your team.

This can make things quick and more efficient because now, instead of one person handling the entire project, multiple experts can collaborate on it. And because every step is handled by an expert, you don’t even have to compromise on the quality of your work.

3. Create an Editorial Calendar

Most marketers fail to keep up with their content marketing strategy because they don’t have an editorial calendar. Without a calendar, it’s difficult to keep track of the tasks at hand.

But with a proper calendar, you can not only keep things organized but can also optimize your strategy based on your business requirements.

It can help you layout your thoughts in a systematic way and divide the content into appropriate sections to ensure that the deadlines for every task are timely met. It is an easy way to know if you and your team are on track.

4. Plan your Content 6 Months Ahead

Another very important point to consider for your content marketing strategy is to plan your content six months ahead. This may sound unnecessary. But having your content planned for the coming six months can help you in several ways.

First, it can reduce stress. You don’t have to think about what to write about today first thing in the morning. Secondly, it keeps the entire team in the loop. Everyone knows what is coming up, so they can work accordingly without any rush. Working without pressure helps improve your work quality.

5. Hire Experienced Writers

Another important point to consider is the quality of your writers. You may be the only writer when you start out. But as your business grows, you have to eventually hire more writers who can assist you in your content creation strategy.

When you’re hiring new writers, always remember that it’s not the number of writers in your team that’s important. There’s no point in having a team of writers if they can’t produce quality content that your audience love. Rather it’s about how good your writer is.

So be careful at the time of hiring any new writers. Look for someone who has first-hand experience in your specific industry. This will help them write faster and better without compromising on the quality of the content.

6. Gather Appropriate Information and Resources

It’s not simply enough to create well-written and high-quality content for your business. Your content also needs to align with your business objectives. To make that happen, you have to gather all the appropriate information and resources needed before you start drafting your post.

For example, if your writers are working on a client assignment, make sure to hand over to them all the notes and guidelines given by the client. This will eliminate chances of errors and increase your chances of delivering high-caliber content that your client will love.

Conclusion

Scaling your content isn’t only about increasing the volume of your content. You also have to focus on delivering quality content that solves people’s problems, answers their questions, helps them conquer their fears, or convinces them to convert.

Without that, it can be challenging to make an impact with your content. So never compromise on your content quality for the sake of increasing your quantity. It’s alright to write three high-quality content a week than to write five low-quality content a week.





