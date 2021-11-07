6 Crypto-Savings Accounts Compared (2021 Edition)

Site Color
Blockchain believer, cryptocurrency enthusiast.
This year has become one of the greatest years for the crypto world. Massive adoption of Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, and stablecoins has been impacting the crypto market. After China banned BTC, it tremendously fell to $48K and within a few days increased to $65K on 19th October.
One of the ways of earning on your assets is hodling, but it mostly fits for volatile coins such as BTC, since it may change its price within a few days. But there are ALTs, which do not volatile as much as BTC and ETH, and stables.
For those crypto-owners there are several ways of earning, but the safest and the most reliable one is crypto saving accounts.
Such service was introduced not that long ago, but until today it is getting more recognizable and used by crypto holders. Especially, since crypto saving accounts offer more APY than regular banks. The most common rate on a market is 8%, although there are some crypto lending platforms, which can offer higher rates on different terms and conditions.
If you hodl some crypto in your wallet, then this article may help you to get some profit from your owned coins and tokens.
Before you could choose a platform, which will suit you the most, you have to keep in mind that the crypto platform market is very different and each has its unique selling point. In this article, we will consider such criteria: Types of Supported Assets, APY Rates, Pay Frequency, Security, Procedure Speed and Ease and Loyalty Programs & Rewards.
On a crypto market there are some types of crypto assets: BTC, ETH, Altcoins and Stablecoins. BTC was the first cryptocurrency, which has ever appeared on a market, and since then it has taken a leadership position. ETH was the second one, which was able to succeed. As for Altcoins, they are every coin that are not Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as Cordano, Shiba Inu token, Digibyte. The last but not the least is stablecoins. This type of asset is basically linked to the US dollar and other fiats.
There are platforms which offer the most amount of assets:
The annual percentage yield, or APY, is a rate of earned returns on an investment on crypto saving accounts, taking into account the effect of compound interest. It is calculated periodically and the amount is immediately added to the balance. Although, some lending platforms outhere still stick to the simple interest as BlockFi (8,25%) and CoinRabbit (8,25%) does.
Saving accounts that offer the best APY rates:
The term Pay Frequency is used to describe how often the payment will be made. It can be called as regularity of payment or recurrence of payment. There are different options for frequency starting from weekly, bi-weekly, semi-weekly, monthly, ending with an option of companies which choose it on their own. When it comes to crypto lending platforms, it depends on their terms and conditions.
If you lose your phone, you will lose all your money. Sometimes even multi-factor authentication does not guarantee safety. Unlike banks, crypto platforms have built a different level of security. The security of a crypto saving account is defined by all the layers, control systems, external and internal solutions.
These crypto lending projects deserve to be called the safest in the field:
Time is always important, since no one wants to wait, sitting in front of your computer or mobile phone, looking for a transaction or checking it every single hour. It might take hours to sign up, set up your personal information and get approval.
Crypto projects that provide with the fastest procedure speed:
Loyalty Programs & Rewards at crypto lending platforms give some benefits to their clients like higher APY rate. Usually, it is a four-tier system, which extends benefits depending on the amount of platform tokens client holds across their saving accounts. Some may include in a loyalty program the portfolio balance, which usually include credit line and saving wallets, depending on a platform. Some platforms offer credit cards, which are under their platform, which let users have different benefits, for example: rewards on getting a coin.
Nevertheless, crypto savings account is a relatively new service, the demand on it is growing rapidly. If you are looking for long-term crypto investments, then crypto savings accounts will be your best choice to earn any interest while you keep your assets safe on crypto lending platforms.