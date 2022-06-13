Earn Up to 12.85% Interest in Crypto During the Market Crash

Crypto lending sites are the most straightforward method to make interest on cryptocurrency as you can simply join up for an account, and once funded, you may begin earning interest. Cryptocurrencies good to rent are Bitcoin and ETH because of the established value, or stablecoins due to their lack of fluctuation. Nebeus offers four different crypto renting programs with 6.5% APY in crypto and 12.85% in Stablecoins to fit every need, adding the unique feature of renting one asset and earning interest on another one, avoiding conversion fees for the user.

Nebeus allows users to get zero-risk crypto-backed loans and to earn up to 12.85% APY in crypto.





There has never been a better time to rent your crypto and start earning some additional income while you wait for your investments to mature and for the market to rise and stabilize. This will allow you to earn interest while holding your assets as the world of crypto continues to soldier on during this tricky period.

Earn Interest Using Your Crypto

While owning Bitcoin alone may be a solid investment plan, there are other methods to expand your portfolio more quickly than only holding digital assets. The simplest method is to earn interest on Bitcoin and Ethereum because of the established value or stablecoins due to their lack of fluctuation, which is available on various investing sites today.





For beginners, crypto lending sites are the most straightforward method to make interest on cryptocurrency as you can simply join up for an account, and once funded, you may begin earning interest.





In comparison, the majority of traditional savings accounts pay less than 1% yearly interest. However, most Bitcoin savings accounts pay at least five times that rate. Additionally, interest is paid in Bitcoin, and therefore as the value of cryptocurrency rises, your absolute crypto interest amount will rise with it.





Moreover, if you have any extra stablecoins in your portfolio and are not planning to trade them in the short term, collecting interest might become a steady source of passive income as focusing on stablecoins is one approach to avoid the fluctuations in the crypto market. As they do not vary in value like Bitcoin or altcoins, they are an excellent alternative for interest-earning tactics.





Good interest rates are available, especially if you know where to invest in cryptocurrency. Now, depending on your needs and the amount you're looking to invest, Nebeus offers four different crypto renting programs. Two programs focus on investors looking to rent out their cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Ripple, and the other two programs focus on renting stablecoins as USDT and USDC.

Nebeus Crypto Renting Services

Crypto Renting Programs

Juniper

The Juniper program allows customers to invest as little as 0.0025 BTC OR 0.03 ETH for one month, with Nebeus paying 3.5% interest for the year. The Juniper program is ideal for new investors in the crypto market who aren't looking to invest for more extended periods.





Sequoia

The next step up from Juniper is the Sequoia program, and it starts with a minimum investment of, for instance, 0.08 BTC, for more than four months, with Nebeus paying 6.5% APY.





Stablecoin Renting Programs

Bonsai

The first option for stablecoin investors is the Bonsai rental program which allows customers to rent out as little as 50 USDC or 50 USDT for one month in return for 6.5% APY.

Baobab

For those looking to invest more significant amounts and have a bit more experience in crypto, the Baobab rental program allows customers to rent out a minimum of 1000 USDC or 1000 USDT for four months in return for 12.85% for the year.





The unique feature of Nebeus is that, despite renting one asset, users can earn interest on FIAT like Euros or in another crypto, thus, avoiding conversion fees between cryptocurrencies.

Comparison

With crypto renting becoming increasingly popular, the market has been flooded with companies offering crypto renting services. There are many rankings where you can compare and make the best decision on where to invest. Here you will find a broader and general crypto app ranking where you will find the best crypto apps. Otherwise, you can get specific and look for specialized crypto lending platform rankings to take an informed choice.



On those rakings, you will find the most popular crypto platforms as well as key players that are forming in the market. Generally speaking, big companies such asNexo, Celsius, SpectroCoin, and Blockfi have been dominating headlines in the US market. However, European-based companies are starting to emerge and compete in the same market as they operate globally.

Advice to Investors

If you're not ready to cash in your investments just yet because the market is down, but you'd still like to earn money on your crypto, renting out your crypto to a company might be your best option.





The crypto world is constantly evolving with high highs and low lows, so knowing when to buy and when to sell isn't always as black and white as we'd like it to be. But, one thing we can be sure of is that renting your crypto with a proven company is a great way to earn interest on your assets until you feel confident to sell.





Lack of knowledge of the crypto basics always plays a part in building fear and lack of trust and generating uncertainty on how to manage your investments. If you need some key points on crypto education, you can check Nebeus's blog to learn about crypto insights and in-depth coin analysis and be ready to take your investments to the next level.