6 Best Zendesk Alternative Software for ECommerce in 2021

Have you ever caught yourself thinking about whether your business could benefit from a help desk solution? If you’re already pondering on that question, you are quite likely to have heard of the industry-leading Zendesk that currently holds over 72% of the help desk market.
While Zendesk remains the top-choice for help desk software, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution and many businesses are turning their heads towards Zendesk competitors.
We have gathered insight to bring to light some Zendesk alternatives that anyone wishing to step up their customer support in 2021 should try out.
Without a question, Zendesk offers some powerful features to enhance customer service, such as multi-channel support, reporting and analytics, multilingual options, and integration with numerous apps.
But there are some common concerns that people face when implementing Zendesk for their business that lead them to look for Zendesk alternatives.
Expensive plans
One of Zendesk's cons is that it is rather pricy, especially when comparing it to other tools providing similar solutions. While at first, it might look like an affordable solution since the lowest plan starts at $5 per agent for a month, some must-have help desk features can only be unlocked in the higher pricing plans.
Unless you know exactly what you are after, you might be overwhelmed with the pricing information provided, and not end up choosing the right plan.
Complicated to use
Zendesk users often complain about the complexity of using the software. The platform is overloaded with information and functions, therefore it might take a long time to understand everything and get started.
Depending on your business goals, there’s a chance you won’t even need half of the dashboards, sections, buttons, and everything else provided. Navigating through them, however, to get to what you need might take a while.
Higher pricing for receiving support
For software highlighting the importance of customer support, it is interesting that getting support from Zendesk is a “premium” feature.
In other words, the more you pay, the more options you have for receiving support. For instance, the “Essential Support” plan provides only chat support. Upgrading your plan to “Professional” will unlock the options to use not only chat, but also email and phone.
This, however, is highly inconvenient for smaller businesses that would otherwise not need to upgrade their plans.
Let's cut to the chase. Here are the top 6 help desk ticketing software to try out in 2021, which is similar to Zendesk, but provide better options for eCommerce merchants.
Yes, we have included HelpCenter app in the list. Why? The tool has been designed with eCommerce merchants, more specifically Shopify merchants, in mind providing a lot of benefits to them and their customers.
In fact, HelpCenter is among the top-rated apps in the Shopify App Store customer support section with the rating of 4.8 from over 1200 reviews.
HelpCenter app’s Pros
HelpCenter app’s Cons
Freshdesk is among the top leaders of help desk software and is a great option if you wish to have an all-in-one customer service solution.
Freshdesk Pros
Freshdesk Cons
Side note: Perhaps you have also heard of Freshservice and you don’t quite understand if it’s the same product. So let's get it straight. Freshservice comes from the same vendor as Freshdesk. The difference between these two is that Freshservice is an internal IT help desk and service management platform designed to simplify and automate modern organizations IT operations.
HelpCrunch solves the problem of disconnected chats and emails and provides some other great benefits listed below.
The app pricing is fully agent-based, so it's Zendesk's cheaper alternative, yet not necessarily any poorer.
HelpCrunch Pros
HelpCrunch Cons
Gorgias is a help desk software which is designed to work well with eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento and BigCommerce.
Gorgias Pros
Gorgias Cons
Groove is another Zendesk’s cheaper alternative that comes with many of its features and more. You will also be able to reduce your customer support costs, work on customer retention and drive more sales.
Groove Pros
HappyFox is a cloud-based e-commerce help desk software, which is user-friendly to everyone, no matter their previous experience with such tools.
Happy Fox Pros
Happy Fox Cons
There’s an equal amount of requirements to help desk software as there are different businesses. This is why one solution cannot work for all and it’s important to figure out your business needs first.
Once you know what you are after, come back to our list and try out these help desk providers mentioned above to understand which could benefit you the most.
