5 Best VS Code Extensions to Help Organise Your Code in 2021

As a developer, you need to organise your tasks to manage your time and successfully complete a sprint. These 6 VS Code extensions help devs get organised and work effectively.
If you like to mark sections of code with TODO and FIXME tags but keep forgetting about them then this plugin will solve your problem. It highlights TODO or FIXME phrases in the code so that you don’t forget what you wanted to fix or improve.
The Todo Tree extension collects all your tasks scattered throughout the application at your command into one tree on the left side of the editor workspace. You can quickly search your workspace for comment tags like TODO and FIXME, and see them in a tree view.
Stepsize goes beyond just highlighting TODOs. It allows you to:
If you want to track progress of your cards, assign tasks, link cards to GitHub pull requests GitKraken Boards will help you do that and more!
VSCode Project Dashboard is a Visual Studio Code extension that lets you organize your projects in a speed-dial like manner. Pin your frequently visited folders, files, and SSH remotes onto a dashboard to access them quickly.
