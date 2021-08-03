Search icon
5 Best VS Code Extensions to Help Organise Your Code in 2021

Alex Omeyer Hacker Noon profile picture

@alex-omeyerAlex Omeyer

Co-founder & CEO at stepsize.com, SaaS to measure & manage technical debt

As a developer, you need to organise your tasks to manage your time and successfully complete a sprint. These 6 VS Code extensions help devs get organised and work effectively.

1. TODO Highlight

If you like to mark sections of code with TODO and FIXME tags but keep forgetting about them then this plugin will solve your problem. It highlights TODO or FIXME phrases in the code so that you don’t forget what you wanted to fix or improve.

2. Todo Tree

The Todo Tree extension collects all your tasks scattered throughout the application at your command into one tree on the left side of the editor workspace. You can quickly search your workspace for comment tags like TODO and FIXME, and see them in a tree view.

3. Stepsize

Stepsize goes beyond just highlighting TODOs. It allows you to:

  • Create and organise your bookmarks and TODOs into issues
  • Prioritise them in VSCode editor or webapp
  • See technical debt and code to refactor
  • And finally share your findings with your teammates to discuss at your next sprint plannin
4. GitKraken Boards

If you want to track progress of your cards, assign tasks, link cards to GitHub pull requests GitKraken Boards will help you do that and more!

5. Project Dashboard

VSCode Project Dashboard is a Visual Studio Code extension that lets you organize your projects in a speed-dial like manner. Pin your frequently visited folders, files, and SSH remotes onto a dashboard to access them quickly.

Also published on: https://dev.to/alexomeyer/top-6-vs-code-extensions-to-organise-your-code-3mbi

