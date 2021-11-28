6 Best Grand Theft Auto Mods: Fix The Definitive Edition

All Radio Songs Restored mod restores all the missing songs in San Andreas so we can sing along to Hold The Line and keep cruising around Los Santos to Nuthin But A ‘G’ Thang. Fixed Character Models for Claude, Tommy, and CJ all look more high definition while staying true to their PS2 counterparts. The Uncompressed Sounds of Grand Theft Auto is the definitive, uncompressed audio for all three Grand Theft auto games. The uncompressed sounds are no longer the limitations of the PS2, meaning that audio compression is unnecessary.