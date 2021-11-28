Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

6 Best Grand Theft Auto Mods: Fix The Definitive Edition by@adrianmorales

6 Best Grand Theft Auto Mods: Fix The Definitive Edition

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
All Radio Songs Restored mod restores all the missing songs in San Andreas so we can sing along to Hold The Line and keep cruising around Los Santos to Nuthin But A ‘G’ Thang. Fixed Character Models for Claude, Tommy, and CJ all look more high definition while staying true to their PS2 counterparts. The Uncompressed Sounds of Grand Theft Auto is the definitive, uncompressed audio for all three Grand Theft auto games. The uncompressed sounds are no longer the limitations of the PS2, meaning that audio compression is unnecessary.
image
Adrian Morales Hacker Noon profile picture

@adrianmorales
Adrian Morales

I'm a gamer, writer, and tech enthusiast. I hope to inform you or even make you giggle.

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
5 Announced Games that Disappeared Off the Face of the Earth by @adrianmorales
#gaming
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Games Running Slow? Here Are The Best Gaming PCs by @toptechcompanies
#gaming
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
Hyper Casual Gaming Trends for 2022 by @ivanspijarskiy
#hypercasual
Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights) by @Limarc
#slogging

Tags

#gta#grand-theft-auto#grand-theft-auto-mods#gta-mods#gta-trilogy#gaming#modding#blogging-fellowship
Join Hacker Noon loading