6 Best Digital Marketing Strategies for Startups

322 reads

@ joydeep Joydeep Passionate digital marker and author of the SEOsandwitch blog.

In the world of business, challenges have always been higher for startups, especially in recent years when a number of competitors has surged drastically. This is the reason why many businesses are shutting down within a few years, despite being laced with great unique ideas, a skilled team, and enough funds.

So, what is hindering their growth in the business?

Digital marketing is one such marketing strategy that can bring a great deal of difference in your overall marketing efforts. You need to adopt digital marketing strategies that hit the bull’s eye.

In this article, we will discuss six unbeatable digital marketing strategies for startups.

1- Focus on Micro-Moments

Utilizing every possible opportunity is the first thumb rule for startup business and this is what is offered by micro-moments , introduced by Google in 2015.

Thanks to the increasing use of smart-phones that has raised the number of micro-moments when users want to learn something, do something, discover something, watch something, or to buy something.

Google defines these moments as “I want-to-know,” “I want-to-do,” “I want-to-go,” and “I want-to-buy” moments.

These are the moments when users are quite specific about their searches, brand and hence are making decisions faster. These are also the times when users expect immense and immediate gratification and have extremely low patience.

So, utilizing these moments to the optimum level to build an SEO strategy can be a game-changer for your startup.

2- Leverage the Power of Voice SEO

The usage of voice search technology has increased rapidly in the past few months and so is the need for voice search SEO. The significance of the voice search SEO can be realized with a few recent stats.

According to Google, 27% of the online global population is using voice search on mobile.

Also, as per reports of ComScore, more than half of all smartphone users are engaging with voice search technology in 2020.

Certainly, the keywords and keyword phrases need to be optimized to effectively show up your website in results for searches conducted by voice assistants.

3- Take the Help of Content Marketing

To grow up a business, content marketing is a proven strategy. If not, then 70% of marketers wouldn’t have actively invested in content marketing.

Now, consider this fact - content marketing gets three times more leads than paid search advertising, which means lower investment. Moreover, better content can drive traffic to a blog by up to 2,000% , helpful in creating buzz for a startup.

Content marketing when clubbed with proper copywriting techniques provides highly effective and long-lasting results for your business. Plus, this strategy also supports SEO and SMO.

For content marketing to show up a visible result, it takes time, but the result is impressive and the effect is long-lasting.

4- Use Top Analytics Tools

Data is an integral part of every marketing campaign.

You need to understand which sources are driving the maximum traffic and conversions. We are already generating 1.7 megabytes of data every second and this is set to increase further in the coming years.

Without analyzing the website traffic, it is not possible to effectively assess the current marketing strategy and plan your future moves. This is exactly where the role of analytics tools comes into action.

Google Analytics is one of the most popular tools to uncover massive amounts of data about the website and its users and get valuable insights to enhance marketing strategies.

Finteza is another advanced analytics tool that offers traffic quality evaluation, lets you build automated funnels by pages, sources and events, and offers comprehensive audience analytics and page analytics evaluation. Moreover, it has an advanced advertising engine that takes care of all your advertising banners and landing pages.

5- Run Social Media Ads

An average Facebook user sees 10 posts, makes 4 comments, and clicks on 8 ads in a month.

Another surprising data says 26% of people who click on Facebook ads end up making a purchase.

No doubt why 40% of small businesses rely on social media ads to generate revenue.

Social media ads have been there since years and there is nothing new.

But, what is important to note is that when all major social networks offer advertising options, using them all will not draw desired and relevant traffic.

Your startup must figure out which network performs well organically and where your target audiences are available.

6- Don't Forget Email Marketing

Last but not least - email marketing. Many startups ignore this valuable strategy but, this is the most cost-effective, yet viable strategy for startup businesses.

According to recent stats, 93% of B2B marketers use email for content distribution and 83% of B2B companies use e-newsletters as part of their content marketing program.

No doubt, that the impact of email marketing is much higher than just reaching the inboxes.

It helps develop relations with existing customers and reach out to potential customers.

A well-customized marketing message enables you to keep your customers informed. The added benefit of this strategy is it can be used even before the launch of your business, helping you promote your business from a very early stage.

Conclusion

The above strategies will surely help you promote your startup. But in addition to that, you also need to understand your audience, their behavior, and your business’s nature to make them work.

Share this story @ joydeep Joydeep Read my stories Passionate digital marker and author of the SEOsandwitch blog.

Tags