53 Stories To Learn About Product Market Fit

The question is not, “Does the company have product/market fit or not?”. The more appropriate question is, “What’s the strength of the company’s product/market fit?”

After a discussion (that lasted 30 seconds, as it was an obvious decision for us), we decided to share our complete journey with our new startup, Dataline, with as much transparency as possible. Learnings should be shared! Anybody can leverage our journey, and it’s also a good way for us to take a step back and understand what we did right and what we could improve upon. So here is our first story: how we iterated and sorted through 10 ideas in our first month of working on a new startup.

I’ve been asked many times what is product management in a tech startup and how the job differs from product management at a larger company with a more mature product.

If you’re a startup founder, you may be short of many things : funding, sleep, the will to live.

I recently came across this very interesting Twitter thread which claims that:

Many people talk about product-market fit, and how important it is in the early days of a startup. Actually, most people agree that product-market fit is fundamental to a startup’s trajectory.

Welcome to the first edition of Product Stories. The first product that I have chosen is Reddit — a company that thousands of startups have tried to emulate but always failed to do so. Let’s look at why that is and what’s so special about Reddit.

SecureStack was nominated as one of the best startups in Gold Coast, Australia in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon

Product positioning is one of the most discussed topics in product marketing, and it could either make or mar the performance of any product that you developed.

Do I Understand the VC Asset Class and Perspective? Am I Building a Predictable Customer Acquisition Model? Is My Startup a Billion Dollar Company?

Refurbished phones are becoming more and more popular, but the U.S. is lagging behind in sales. Here's a look at why.

The transition from sales-led to product-led growth model: What are the benefits and challenges of the product-led growth model.

This year we have been quietly developing and launching our first micro-incubator programme at ucreate. Since 2015 we have been working with talented founders as their tech partner across a variety of industries and technologies.

Launch is neither the beginning nor the end. It is a series of overlapping sequences. A typical one may include pre-build, pre-launch, launch, and post-launch.

Back in September, we were iterating on many ideas. We had come up with a 2-day invalidation process to make sure that we were not wasting too much time on bad ideas.

Retool for Startups is a program designed to help early-stage startups build critical internal tools. Eligible startups get 12 months of free Retool credits.

How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans.

First Things First:

An entrepreneur at any level can make a software prototyping model to show or test how their idealized product would work in real life.

Few years ago, I consulted for a small Rx delivery startup in HongKong where I focused on strategy, go-to-market and built out their product direction from the

We’ve all had arguments about whether customers are going to want this feature or that. Maybe it’s about how the feature might work or even what colour a button might be. It’s an important debate to have, but all too often an important follow-up question is left out: how many customers will this really serve?

Manifesting your community's values and unmet needs through creative brand and product ideas is the secret to product market fit.

Intelligence Node’s access to immense online & competitor data & AI analytics puts it at an advantage to understand product trends based on probability model.

Tech products, whether digital features, products, or services, need to achieve product-market fit if they have any hope of succeeding.

How tracking your churn rate can provide valuable insights into your business. Learn how to calculate churn rate to drive exponential growth.

Oh…I am so sleepy…because I launched AskMakers 2.0 on Product Hunt and I have been monitoring it almost without sleeping😪

We have hundreds of brands producing the same things and no one catering for any other needs, be it in terms of size, keyboard, or other characteristics.

In an earlier article, I outlined the opportunities that blockchains offer investors from a wide angle. This prompted a number of requests for more in-depth analysis of the disruptive qualities of this technology. The following is a first principle examination of the market opportunities blockchain-based solutions offer within the realm of government-controlled currencies, commonly referred to as "fiat money". Quite literally addressing all the money in the world.

Product Manager as a function or practice is fairly old now. It has been around since 1931 (well at least in theory). It originated from a memo written by Neil McElroy, an Advertising Manager at Proctor and Gamble. He wrote this memo to the Executive Team of P&G suggesting the need of a “brand man”, a person solely responsible for the product and not the business.

Many teams and organisations jump into build mode too early. Then they build something that customers reject, they miss the mark, or they need extra budget to get it there. When you suggest a Product Discovery as a way to help get better results it gets rejected. This article is a way to answer the question: “Why do Product Discovery?”

How to Take Your Startup from Foundation to Flourish

By the time I entered the bar on that rainy spring afternoon, Justin had already started on his cocktail. It had been a few months since I saw him last; after his product design firm ended their work with my previous healthcare technology employer, he had taken on some new projects and it was tough to find time to connect. I had recently left that employer myself to take on a new job that ticked all the boxes- pay raise, prestigious company, work from home, great boss. Plenty of changes to catch up on.

There's no denying that Design Thinking is the way of the future. Applying this approach to a strategy and Innovation, brands can completely satisfy the needs of customers. To stay on the top, they should realize the significance of design for product success rates and have a clear understanding of a Design Thinking method.

In the beginning of June 2020, we had enough cash to sustain ourselves for 2 years, and had decided to pivot. At the time, we weren’t sure if we needed to move away from our product, on which revenues were growing very slowly, or not. We spent 6 weeks in full exploration mode to identify what our next step was.

MVP is a basic version of a product that consists of minimum features and core functionality, solving an important problem for the end-users.

Telegram Premium was released in June this year. It brings added customization features, increased limits, and an ad-free experience.

Recently I’ve been able to interview several startup founders, ranging from very early stage to actively scaling, bootstrapped to funded. Along with the lessons learned from my own hands-on work with startups, I’ve put together my highlights on key points that could make or break your startup venture.

One of the things, I had decided, was that during the lockdown I would sharpen my skills around Product Management. For this, I have been religiously attending many webinars and doing some online courses. One of the courses that hit the chord was this course

Services are ambiguous, and creating an online services marketplace requires finding a fit b/w the service and the marketplace model

Today’s customers are smarter than you think. They are capable enough to research your product and make buying decisions on their own. With this in mind, you have to adopt new technologies and learn market trends. You have to understand your customers’ preferences, feelings, and attitudes. For that, you need to do market research. Market research is the core of your every successful business strategy. It’s the one and only way to get a deeper knowledge about your customers, competitors, and most importantly, your employees.

I think you'll agree with me when I say:

This article talks about product demo and why codeless product demo creation is critical for sales teams to get leads.

Sunil Tej Gorantla is a product expert, growth hacker, and writer. He believes in solving for what people need and making data-driven decisions.

I did a survey this summer: I asked the founders what they want help with for their startup. I created a long list of options including sales, metrics, marketing, and product development.

When founders, limited partners, and investors ask us which companies exemplify Tribe’s culture, process, and decision-making towards successful outcomes, we point to three companies: Facebook, Slack, and Carta. These companies track our trajectory from operators to investors culminating in our partnership with Carta, where we’ve doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on our initial investment. This article explains why at Tribe we say, “We make N-of-1 companies.”

Discover the key finding the elusive “product market fit” and unlocking rapid growth with steps you can start today.

Work in a corporation can blind a product manager's eyes, due to the safety provided. Why it is necessary to gain more experience by building your own startup?

When someone asks me about how to make a product stand out and what could be one of the key product differentiators.

While consumer products get all the hype, B2B products are a quiet gem

Follow our detailed guide for discovering the product-market fit for your startup

If you Google anything around "product - market fit", you're going to find hundreds of articles saying why this is so important for startups and software companies. Without it, the experts claim, you can't scale your idea. Won't have a viable company. But there isn't much on how to implement this theory.

At the end of 2018, my co-founder Steve and I sat down and reflected on the year. We had grown 100% across many key metrics during the previous year and usage of doopoll had increased 300% in a matter of weeks.

