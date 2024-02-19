Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    53 Stories To Learn About Product Market Fitby@learn
    202 reads

    53 Stories To Learn About Product Market Fit

    by Learn RepoFebruary 19th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Product Market Fit via these 53 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 53 Stories To Learn About Product Market Fit
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Product Market Fit via these 53 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. What the Pandemic Taught Me About Product/Market Fit

    The question is not, “Does the company have product/market fit or not?”. The more appropriate question is, “What’s the strength of the company’s product/market fit?”

    2. How We Iterated on 10 Ideas in a Month

    After a discussion (that lasted 30 seconds, as it was an obvious decision for us), we decided to share our complete journey with our new startup, Dataline, with as much transparency as possible. Learnings should be shared! Anybody can leverage our journey, and it’s also a good way for us to take a step back and understand what we did right and what we could improve upon. So here is our first story: how we iterated and sorted through 10 ideas in our first month of working on a new startup.

    3. How is Product Management in a Tech Startup Different Than a Large Company?

    I’ve been asked many times what is product management in a tech startup and how the job differs from product management at a larger company with a more mature product.

    4. Painkillers, Vitamins and Misunderstood Startup Lessons

    If you’re a startup founder, you may be short of many things : funding, sleep, the will to live.

    5. How Discord Became the Most Successful US Consumer App in the Last 5 Years

    I recently came across this very interesting Twitter thread which claims that:

    6. Everything About Product-Market Fit: And Why You're Probably Confused About It

    Many people talk about product-market fit, and how important it is in the early days of a startup. Actually, most people agree that product-market fit is fundamental to a startup’s trajectory.

    7. Reddit's Origin Story and Persistent Path to Product Market Fit

    Welcome to the first edition of Product Stories. The first product that I have chosen is Reddit — a company that thousands of startups have tried to emulate but always failed to do so. Let’s look at why that is and what’s so special about Reddit.

    8. Existing Security Tools are not built for developers, so this developer-turned-founder created one

    SecureStack was nominated as one of the best startups in Gold Coast, Australia in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon

    9. Top 5 Effective Product Positioning Strategies

    Product positioning is one of the most discussed topics in product marketing, and it could either make or mar the performance of any product that you developed.

    10. In Search of a Better way to Measure Product/Market fit

    11. 3 Questions Founders Should Answer to Scale and Raise VC Investment

    1. Do I Understand the VC Asset Class and Perspective?
    2. Am I Building a Predictable Customer Acquisition Model?
    3. Is My Startup a Billion Dollar Company?

    12. The Rise of Refurbished Phones — Except in the U.S.

    Refurbished phones are becoming more and more popular, but the U.S. is lagging behind in sales. Here's a look at why.

    13. Shifting from a sales-led growth to product-led growth mindset

    The transition from sales-led to product-led growth model: What are the benefits and challenges of the product-led growth model.

    14. Introducing Spark: Our New Early-Stage Launchpad for Startup Founders

    This year we have been quietly developing and launching our first micro-incubator programme at ucreate. Since 2015 we have been working with talented founders as their tech partner across a variety of industries and technologies.

    15. What Makes a Successful Product Launch: 6 Lessons for First Time Founders

    Launch is neither the beginning nor the end. It is a series of overlapping sequences. A typical one may include pre-build, pre-launch, launch, and post-launch.

    16. How We Applied Twice for the Same YCombinator Batch

    Back in September, we were iterating on many ideas. We had come up with a 2-day invalidation process to make sure that we were not wasting too much time on bad ideas.

    17. Retool for Startups: Early-stage startups can now build internal tools for free

    Retool for Startups is a program designed to help early-stage startups build critical internal tools. Eligible startups get 12 months of free Retool credits.

    18. Chase Bowers Got His First Thousand Customers Without Spending Any Money - Here's How!

    How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans.

    19. How to Discover User Issues: A Beginners' Guide

    First Things First:

    20. How to Test Product-market Fit Using Software Prototypes

    An entrepreneur at any level can make a software prototyping model to show or test how their idealized product would work in real life.

    21. How We Carved A Niche For An Rx Delivery Service

    Few years ago, I consulted for a small Rx delivery startup in HongKong where I focused on strategy, go-to-market and built out their product direction from the

    22. Will The Customers Like This Feature?

    We’ve all had arguments about whether customers are going to want this feature or that. Maybe it’s about how the feature might work or even what colour a button might be. It’s an important debate to have, but all too often an important follow-up question is left out: how many customers will this really serve?

    23. How to Find Your Product Market Fit Using Creative Brand Voice – A Guide By Creative Director

    Manifesting your community's values and unmet needs through creative brand and product ideas is the secret to product market fit.

    24. A Deep Dive into the Probability of Future Success Model

    Intelligence Node’s access to immense online & competitor data & AI analytics puts it at an advantage to understand product trends based on probability model.

    25. A Good Product/Market-Fit Needs a Good Roadmap

    Tech products, whether digital features, products, or services, need to achieve product-market fit if they have any hope of succeeding.

    26. How Your Churn Can Aid Business Growth

    How tracking your churn rate can provide valuable insights into your business. Learn how to calculate churn rate to drive exponential growth.

    27. An Overview of our PH Launch for AskMakers v2.0

    Oh…I am so sleepy…because I launched AskMakers 2.0 on Product Hunt and I have been monitoring it almost without sleeping😪

    28. Looking for a New Smartphone Led Me to Create a Platform That Aims to Reverse the Product-Market Fit

    We have hundreds of brands producing the same things and no one catering for any other needs, be it in terms of size, keyboard, or other characteristics.

    29. Mining Fiat is Unsustainable

    In an earlier article, I outlined the opportunities that blockchains offer investors from a wide angle. This prompted a number of requests for more in-depth analysis of the disruptive qualities of this technology. The following is a first principle examination of the market opportunities blockchain-based solutions offer within the realm of government-controlled currencies, commonly referred to as "fiat money". Quite literally addressing all the money in the world.

    30. A Deep Dive Into Product Manager Roles and Responsibilities

    Product Manager as a function or practice is fairly old now. It has been around since 1931 (well at least in theory). It originated from a memo written by Neil McElroy, an Advertising Manager at Proctor and Gamble. He wrote this memo to the Executive Team of P&G suggesting the need of a “brand man”, a person solely responsible for the product and not the business.

    31. How Doing Product Discovery Can Help You Build A Truly Invincible Company

    Many teams and organisations jump into build mode too early. Then they build something that customers reject, they miss the mark, or they need extra budget to get it there. When you suggest a Product Discovery as a way to help get better results it gets rejected. This article is a way to answer the question: “Why do Product Discovery?”

    32. The Startup Action Framework Explained

    How to Take Your Startup from Foundation to Flourish

    33. How to Find Market Fit for Data Products

    By the time I entered the bar on that rainy spring afternoon, Justin had already started on his cocktail. It had been a few months since I saw him last; after his product design firm ended their work with my previous healthcare technology employer, he had taken on some new projects and it was tough to find time to connect. I had recently left that employer myself to take on a new job that ticked all the boxes- pay raise, prestigious company, work from home, great boss. Plenty of changes to catch up on.

    34. Design Thinking as a Practice for Business Innovation & Breakthrough

    There's no denying that Design Thinking is the way of the future. Applying this approach to a strategy and Innovation, brands can completely satisfy the needs of customers. To stay on the top, they should realize the significance of design for product success rates and have a clear understanding of a Design Thinking method.

    35. Pre-PMF Startup: How To Do It Right

    In the beginning of June 2020, we had enough cash to sustain ourselves for 2 years, and had decided to pivot. At the time, we weren’t sure if we needed to move away from our product, on which revenues were growing very slowly, or not. We spent 6 weeks in full exploration mode to identify what our next step was.

    36. How to Find Product-Market Fit by Starting With an MVP

    MVP is a basic version of a product that consists of minimum features and core functionality, solving an important problem for the end-users.

    37. Is Telegram Premium Worth Buying

    Telegram Premium was released in June this year. It brings added customization features, increased limits, and an ad-free experience.

    38. 8 Questions Startup Founders Ask Too Late

    Recently I’ve been able to interview several startup founders, ranging from very early stage to actively scaling, bootstrapped to funded. Along with the lessons learned from my own hands-on work with startups, I’ve put together my highlights on key points that could make or break your startup venture.

    39. What was the Product Masterclass by Product School all about?

    One of the things, I had decided, was that during the lockdown I would sharpen my skills around Product Management. For this, I have been religiously attending many webinars and doing some online courses. One of the courses that hit the chord was this course

    40. Service & Marketplace-model fit

    Services are ambiguous, and creating an online services marketplace requires finding a fit b/w the service and the marketplace model

    41. Market Research is the Key to Your Business Success: Here’s Why

    Today’s customers are smarter than you think. They are capable enough to research your product and make buying decisions on their own. With this in mind, you have to adopt new technologies and learn market trends. You have to understand your customers’ preferences, feelings, and attitudes. For that, you need to do market research. Market research is the core of your every successful business strategy. It’s the one and only way to get a deeper knowledge about your customers, competitors, and most importantly, your employees.

    42. Ask Yourself These 80 Questions Before Starting a New Business

    I think you'll agree with me when I say:

    43. Codeless Product Demos is the Key to Closing Deals for the Sales Team in 2021

    This article talks about product demo and why codeless product demo creation is critical for sales teams to get leads.

    44. The Epic Story of a Stellar Product Manager: From 0 to 100k Users

    Sunil Tej Gorantla is a product expert, growth hacker, and writer. He believes in solving for what people need and making data-driven decisions.

    45. 4 Surprisingly Easy Steps To Make Your Product Into A Habit For Customers

    I did a survey this summer: I asked the founders what they want help with for their startup. I created a long list of options including sales, metrics, marketing, and product development.

    46. How Carta is Capturing the Atomic Unit of the Entrepreneurial Stack

    When founders, limited partners, and investors ask us which companies exemplify Tribe’s culture, process, and decision-making towards successful outcomes, we point to three companies: Facebook, Slack, and Carta. These companies track our trajectory from operators to investors culminating in our partnership with Carta, where we’ve doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on our initial investment. This article explains why at Tribe we say, “We make N-of-1 companies.”

    47. How to Unlock Product Market Fit and Rapid Growth for Startups

    Discover the key finding the elusive “product market fit” and unlocking rapid growth with steps you can start today.

    48. Product Management Experience: Corporate vs. Early Stage Startup

    Work in a corporation can blind a product manager's eyes, due to the safety provided. Why it is necessary to gain more experience by building your own startup?

    49. Make Product Experience The Differentiator [Explained]

    When someone asks me about how to make a product stand out and what could be one of the key product differentiators.

    50. Why Building Enterprise Products Is Awesome

    While consumer products get all the hype, B2B products are a quiet gem

    51. How Blockchain Startups Can Find Product Market Fit

    Follow our detailed guide for discovering the product-market fit for your startup

    52. A Practical Setapp Guide For Measuring Product-Market Fit

    If you Google anything around "product - market fit", you're going to find hundreds of articles saying why this is so important for startups and software companies. Without it, the experts claim, you can't scale your idea. Won't have a viable company. But there isn't much on how to implement this theory.

    53. How We Find A Way to Grow our MRR by 800% in 6 Months

    At the end of 2018, my co-founder Steve and I sat down and reflected on the year. We had grown 100% across many key metrics during the previous year and usage of doopoll had increased 300% in a matter of weeks.

    Thank you for checking out the 53 most read stories about Product Market Fit on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture
    Learn Repo@learn
    Lets geek out. The HackerNoon library is now ranked by reading time created. Start learning by what others read most.
    Read my storiesLearnRepo.com

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #product-market-fit #learn #learn-product-market-fit #product-management #startups #product-development #startup #startup-lessons

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    109 Stories To Learn About Ocean
    by learn
    Oct 01, 2023
    #ocean
    Article Thumbnail
    109 Stories To Learn About Streaming
    by learn
    Aug 30, 2023
    #streaming
    Article Thumbnail
    108 Stories To Learn About Cybersecurity Tips
    by learn
    Nov 07, 2023
    #cybersecurity-tips
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas