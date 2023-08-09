52 Stories To Learn About Image Processing

Let's learn about via these 52 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Image Processing /Learn Repo 1. How to Print images with TSPL and JavaScript How to Print images with TSPL and JavaScript 2. How Computer Vision Turns Images Into Arrays How Images are turned into arrays in Computer Vision 3. How To Convert WebP Images Into Other Image Formats If you are having trouble loading an image on the web, do not worry because you always have the option of converting it into another format that is more widely 4. What Is Digital Image Processing? With digital image processing, users can enhance digital pictures, extract useful information, and save them in different formats. 5. 5 Best Online Tools to Compress and Optimize Your Images Here are the 5 Best Online Tools to Compress and Optimize Your Images. 6. This Is How Easy it Is to Read and Display Images Working with images is more and more popularized; we are going to take dive into this field, first with the basics and starting with an open CV library. 7. JPEG Sucks but Deep Learning Can Help It Improve In this post, I’ll show how you can reduce image sizes by an additional 20–50% with a single line of code. 8. How Image to Text Technology Can Ease Your Writing Process To collect the information from the images, you do not have to write it down manually. Instead of that, you can use image-to-text technology. 9. How to Create a High-Performing QR Code Scanner in Flutter In this article, I will take you on a journey through the process of creating a scanner that is not only functional but also visually stunning. 10. Implementing Handwritten Text Recognition to Automate Clinical Trials Manual processing of data (overviews, summaries,study reports) is significantly slowed down and inefficient.AI-driven handwritten text recognition is a solution 11. How To Optimize Images in Django Using ImageEngine Learn how to optimize images in Django using an easy-to-use ImageCDN. ImageEngine automatically serves your images in next-gen formats on the global CDN. 12. 3 Simple Ways to Optimize Your Images and Improve Core Web Vitals Image performance plays a huge role in #CoreWebVitals, which in turn play a huge role in SEO. We'll show 3 quick and simple ways to optimize images. #webperf 13. AVIF Is the Next-Gen Image Format You Will Hear a Lot More About The AVIF Format is the next-gen image format based on the AV1 video encoding format, that reduces file size, while improving #CoreWebVitals. Learn how. 14. New Gatsby Plugin Image: One Of The Coolest Innovations At GatsbyConf 2021 March is off to a great start with the coming & going of GatsbyConf 2021 and the big announcement of Gatsby v3.0! Let's talk about the new Gatsby Image Plugin! 15. 5 Ways to Load Less Imagery to Increase Ranking and Client Happiness Improve your ranking by both search engines and humans by not forcing the client to download unnecessary imagery. 16. Building a FastAPI OCR Microservice In this article, I will try to explain basic ideas on how to create your own OCR service for free, using python, fastAPI, tesseract, redis, celery and docker. 17. Speed up AMP pages with an Image CDN It takes a lot of time and effort to build a profitable website that offers great user experience on any given device type. When you start from a clean slate, you have to take care of everything on your own: browser compatibility, performance, responsive design, discoverability and a whole slew of other factors. 18. Will Generative Models Be The Next Machine Learning Boom? Machine Learning is a rapidly growing and very complex field of study. Generative Models might prove to be a new breakthrough that will make a new boom. 19. How to Integrate an Image CDN in Your React Application One of the most crucial maxims that I internalized during my career in web engineering is that every technical decision embodies tradeoffs. No matter the benefits, you’ll always face certain costs and restrictions: be it creating an abstraction in your code, scaling a distributed data store or choosing between web and mobile app format for the initial product launch. 20. Introducing CropScore: An Image Cropper for Content Creators ✂✨ If you are a content creator, the chances are you have come across stretched, shrank, non-centered or pixelated images after the posting of your material. 21. Improve Core Web Vitals Using Lazy Loading and BlurHash Lazy loading is an important way to improve your PageSpeed Insights. Combined with #Blurhash, you can improve load times. #lazyloading #corewebvitals #SEO 22. Automatic Image Optimization Using the Nuxt Image Component with imgix See how you can use imgix and the Nuxt Image Component to accelerate page speed, simplify image workflow, and transform images at scale. 23. 5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Adding Images to Your Website We spend a lot of time crafting the perfect pitch in our blog posts and web copies. However, when it comes to visuals, many skimp out and add just about any relevant image available – without getting into the details. 24. How to Implement Gaussian Blurs A Gaussian blur is applied by convolving the image with a Gaussian function. We’ll take the Gaussian function and we’ll generate an n x m matrix. 25. Feature/Permission Policies Overview It's already challenging enough to create a website that is blazing fast, adheres to all the latest best practices and offers optimal experience for various network conditions and device types. As the website and its codebase evolves over time, it can become even harder to maintain the desired user experience over time. To prevent UX deterioration, it’s often a good idea to place guardrails which ensure that crucial website elements, such as images, hold to a certain criteria. In this article, we are going to look at a robust mechanism which helps to steer your website in the right direction - an HTTP header called Feature Policies. 26. Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question What is Canva? Canva is a software product that helps designers of any skill level to create media 10x faster. 27. Improve the User Experience in Your Mobile App by Using Low-light Enhancement Tech This article introduces how to use AI technology to solve the image quality of Low-Light Images and improve user experience. 28. A Python Library for Face Detection and Extraction with OpenCV Using HOG/Neural Network Many people, including me, use a combination of libraries to work on the images, such as: OpenCV itself, Dlib, Pillow etc. But this is a very confusing and problematic process. Dlib installation, for example, can be extremely complex and frustrating. 29. How Online Classifieds Can Innovate With Immersive Technologies What solutions allow app developers to embed immersive content displaying into a mobile app. 30. Making a Music Visualization with P5JS I had the immense pleasure of attending several creative coding workshops on April 4th. They were streamed live on the SpacyCloud Twitch channel. There were additional sessions involving Hydra, Raspberry Pi, Haskell, and more. However for this post I want to focus on the first session which was a P5JS tutorial. In this post I hope to translate the P5JS tutorial into a written format, for posterity and to share what I learned. I'm going to review what was taught in the live session. Hopefully SpacyCloud will have another live stream in the future so I can catch up on what I missed. Here is the landing page for the event schedule. 31. What it Means to be a Creative Coder Programmers rarely agree on whether or not coding is a creative profession. My interest in coding always stemmed from what I could create with the code. Seeing an interesting visual result from my efforts is usually the most satisfying part. Most programmers are less concerned with how their app looks and more concerned with the functionality. Usually, as long as the app works the way it is supposed to, most programmers are satisfied. 32. PULSE: Photo Upsampling Makes Blurry Faces 60 Times Sharper The new PULSE: Photo Upsampling algorithm transforms a blurry image into a high-resolution image. 33. Dall-E May Be Awesome, but It Still Can't Count. OpenAI's "Dall-E" artificial intelligence can be very frustrating for some professional uses. Here are a few things that Dall-E just can't seem to do. 34. Obtaining Data From Images Using Exif: How To Automate The Process A how-to guide for automating the EXIF data from batch image files. 35. I Found The One Tool To Sort All Your Pictures Like A Boss For years I have been frustrated and I wanted to find a proper way of sorting my pictures. I had photos coming from several devices, and made manual copies on my laptop and on my external hard drive. I ended up with tons of folders and a lot of duplicates. 36. How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways AI has been revolutionizing the life sciences by using its ability to process data quickly to assist with diagnoses and other important medical procedures. 37. Essential Guide to Image Processing with WebAssembly Simple image manipulations with WebAssembly and AssemblyScript in the web browser. 38. Filestack And Other OCR APIs OCR software enables the digitization of essential data in paper documents and photographs. 39. Image Optimization and Transformation with Cloudinary The web is now dominated with more visual content than ever hence the need to consider ways of delivering these images with the smallest possible file size while maintaining optimal visual quality. 40. How to Keep Your e-Store Core Web Vitals Healthy with an Image CDN As we now know, how users interact with your page is just as influential as what is on your pages when it comes to user satisfaction. Search engines, like Google, have wised up to this dynamic by introducing user experience as a significant component in their ranking factors. 41. The Best Ways to Improve Your NFT Marketplace Performance In NFT marketplaces, page experience, SEO, and credibility can all determine success. Here are 7 ways to improve performance through visual media optimization. 42. Understanding Basic Image Processing Algorithms [A Hands-on JavaScript Tutorial] We've had a lot of digital image processing tools for a long time: Photoshop, Lightroom, GIMP, PhotoScape, and many more. However, in the past few years, one became popular among non-expert users due to its easiness of use and social features: Instagram. Have you ever wondered how Instagram filters work? It is actually pretty simple matrix operations! So simple we can build our own without any external library, just pure and simple HTML + JS. Let's build one now. 43. Use Cases and Roll-Out Tips for Image Recognition in Retail Heavily shattered by the pandemic, the retail sector is on the lookout for innovation. 44. An In-Depth Look at Image Scaling Concepts Considerations upon image sizing for web display 45. Image Processing Algorithms: Adjusting Contrast And Image Brightness Let's take a look at the common approaches for implementing image contrast adjustments. We'll go over histogram stretching and histogram equalization. 46. How to Build an Image Search Engine to Find Similar Images After reading this article, you will be able to create a search engine for similar images for your objective from scratch 47. Intro to Image Processing in Python with Pillow Pillow is Python Imaging Library that is free and open-source an additional library for the Python programming language that adds support for opening, manipulating, and saving in a variety of extension. 48. ColorDetection Module: Python Color Detection Algorithms Images. That's it. Images. As a point of practicality, take a fashion designer (as a forum member vividly described to me at one point). You are given an image or have an image at your disposal that simply tickles your curiosity and want to incorporate it in one of your new lines. Let's swerve a little into the genetics section. Given a petri dish image for instance, with pigmented bacteria or similar organisms, and you would like to find the abundance of that organism or organisms in this specific image. Get the gist? 49. A Quick Guide to Image Processing in Computer Vision Using OpenCV The image processing library which stands for Open-Source Computer Vision Library was invented by intel in 1999 and written in C/C++ 50. High Quality 8x Upscaling with AI! Have you ever had an image you really liked and could only manage to find a small version of it that looked like this image above on the left? How cool would it be if you could take this image and make it twice look as good? It's great, but what if you could make it even four or eight times more high definition? Now we're talking, just look at that. 51. How To Identify Trees with Deep Learning Idea / inspiration 52. How To Resize an Image Correctly in JavaScript JavaScript implementation of so-called Seam Carving algorithm for the content-aware image resizing and objects removal. Dynamic programming approach is applied