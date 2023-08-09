90 Stories To Learn About Healthcare Tech

Let's learn about via these 90 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Healthcare Tech /Learn Repo 1. How Digital Health Platforms Should Secure Patient Data Now the CURES Act is Live Now that Americans theoretically have instant access to their medical records, digital health platforms must ensure they secure this data. 2. How Craft Health is Driving Healthcare Innvovation Using 3D Printing Craft Health is a healthcare company building the platform for personalized 3D printed healthcare. 3. The Technological Process of Enhancing a Healthy Lifestyle Every individual does their best to live a healthy life in their little way. Whether it be eating right, or maintaining proper hygiene. 4. Hacking the Payment Problem of Disconnected Healthcare Systems [Infographic] A look at the disconnected world of healthcare payments, including a convenient infographic to illustrate the issues. 5. A Look at the Healthcare Jobs of the Future A look at the healthcare prediction trends of the future and how it's been accelerated by COVID-19. 6. Why Efficiency Drives Tech Innovation A slow load time on your devices down the borderline unacceptable in today’s society. The average consumer now expects everything to work instantly. 7. These Budding Startups Are Building Tech the Cannabis Industry Needs What are the top 5 tech startups that are driving the medical marijuana industry? Read to learn more. 8. HealthTech: Revolutionizing Healthcare through Technology Explore how HealthTech is revolutionizing the way we diagnose, treat, and prevent illnesses. From telemedicine to AI, learn how technology is improving patient. 9. The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings Discover some of the top healthcare software development companies to work with and understand the crucial factors to consider when choosing the right one. 10. Tech Concierge: An Essential New Role or All Hype? At this point, it's undeniable just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the use of technology among older generations. 11. How Metaverse Will Revamp the Healthcare Dynamics Metaverse for Healthcare will bring a disruptive revolution in diverse aspects of life and offers broad opportunities to transform the Healthcare sector in many 12. Understanding the Process of Data Labeling for Healthcare AI Models Quality training healthcare dataset improves the outcome of the AI-based medical model. But how to select the right healthcare data labeling services provider? 13. The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Health Behaviour Management In this post we’ll look at how AI is changing the healthcare industry as well as Healthcare Behavioural Management (HBM). 14. 10 Emerging Technology Trends in Healthcare for 2023 and Beyond Want to know what healthcare technology trends will emerge in 2023 and beyond? Read on for the trends that healthcare providers and organizations will look for. 15. How Will Blockchain Impact Healthcare? Blockchain has emerged as the discovery needed by health service providers. Blockchain is an emerging solution for the abnormalities in healthcare, including 16. How Technology is Driving the Medical Marijuana Industry What are some of the ways modern tech is bringing positive growth to the medical marijuana industry? 17. Top 5 Best Health Tracking Smartwatches in 2021 Here is a rundown of 5 Smartwatches for your well-being concerns. This includes rest checking, step tallying, objective setting, exercise tracking, and more. 18. Big Data's Influence on Decision Making in the Healthcare Industry Big data is transforming decision-making in healthcare and this article explores how it can be used to improve patient care, as well as its challenges. 19. RETHINKing the $8 Trillion Aging Care Industry A look at how the $8 trillion aging industry is ripe for disruption. 20. Identifying Effective Data Encryption Techniques for Healthcare Organizations The healthcare industry has been a target of constant data attacks due to the fragile yet invaluable nature of the data they process. 21. The Mixed Blessings of Technology for Mental Health Mental health technology is a subject of controversy. This post tends to assess the existing potential of new healthcare tech for mental health treatment, 22. Millennials have a Problem with the NHS – Can AI Solve it? According to a survey by Prophet, the National Health Service is the “most relevant brand for UK consumers” at the moment. Edging out Apple and Spotify, the NHS’s relevancy is at #1, communicating positivity, recognition, and a general deep sense of importance. 23. What is the Advantage of Using Blockchain Tech in Healthcare? Are traditional data management practices becoming obsolete? 24. A Brief Intro to 8 Ways AI Could Improve Patient Care How much data does a hospital produce each day? How much information are they capable of storing, analyzing, and sharing with physicians and patients? 25. How to Solve the Kidney Failure Crisis A look at the growing problem of kidney failure and how a better system of implementation could change the health outcomes of our most vulnerable populations. 26. 6 Not-so-obvious Tech Predictions By the time of writing of this article everyone knows, the "technologies of the future" as listed from various mainstream media. And I agree with most of them. It is worth discussing a few not so obvious though. I expect my "predictions" to be fulfilled by 2030. 27. How to Keep Telehealth Valuable in Post-Pandemic Times Telehealth solutions have the potential to prosper after the pandemic, too, and here's how. 28. Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records 29. Robots Performing Surgeries On Pigs? The Impact Of Robotics In Medicine For the first time in medical history, it was recorded that some robots successfully carried out a laparoscopic surgery unaided by humans. 30. Blockchain and the Future of Medicine [Infographic] A look at how blockchain and healthcare go hand in hand. 31. Communicating to Save Lives: Digital Healthcare in 2021 [Infographic] A look at how the future of healthcare has become mobile. 32. The Importance of Using Technology in the CBD Industry For thousands of years, CBD has been a powerful plant that has been used for the wellness of human health. 33. Wearable Devices Let Patients Take the Lead on their Health Journey As the digital health wagon moves on, patients are starting to take the lead thanks to health wearables, better communication with doctors and new technology. 34. What is a Med Tech? - All You Need To Know About The Hybrid Job Have you ever considered a career in healthcare? Find out about a hybrid job option that gives you diverse choices and make an informed decision today. 35. Why FHIR Capabilities of Healthcare Data Platform is Critical to Quality and Cost of Care Delivery The flexibility of interoperability in the healthcare system has enhanced patient-doctor interaction to a great extent. 36. The Metaverse and Healthcare: Opportunities, Challenges, and Tips for Tech Pioneers Here, we describe what the metaverse can do for the industry and highlight the challenges that could halt wider adoption of the metaverse in healthcare. 37. How IoT is Powering Remote Work in 2021 The interest in IoT applications is set to explode as more organisations look to solutions to enable remote work. 38. How to Build an EHR system: Particular Steps And Requirements he COVID boosted the healthcare market in the way it needed but it was totally unexpected. It has encouraged demand for health innovation and health-tech solutions, and many businesses have begun to invest in healthcare software development. 39. Why Virtual Pets Are Becoming a Staple in Senior Care The future of patient care depends on digitization. Forward-thinking skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care centers are on the hunt for technology that won't only serve their residents, but will enhance their overall operations as well. 40. How the Leafcard Cannatech Platform Helps Patients and Provides Educational Materials Leafcard Connects Patients with Licensed Doctors For Medical Marijuana Card Certifications With Telemedicine. 41. Exploring the Future of Sleep Technology: A Podcast With Eight Sleep's CEO Matteo In a recent podcast, Matteo Franceschetti, CEO of Eight Sleep, discussed the challenges and opportunities in the sleep technology industry. He emphasized the im 42. Bioinformatics Seeing Significant Innovation Thanks to AI and Machine Learning 43. Introducing Immunify.life. In recent years, team members from the Immunify.life team have conducted critical research opportunities in improved healthcare. 44. 5 Tech Trends in Healthcare and Medical App Development ML, AI, VR, AR, MR, IoMT: read about technological trends of healthcare and medical apps development in the coming year! 45. How to Sustain Telehealth Success Telehealth has taken the medical industry by storm since COVID-19 began. The pandemic might be winding down, but telehealth is here to stay for the future. 46. Healthcare Supply Chain Issues and How to Solve Them with Technology While the healthcare industry seemed to contain the virus in 2022, the major fallout COVID-19 had on the healthcare supply chain is still yet to be tackled. 47. Hacking Efficiency in Medical Facilities A look at the advent of pneumatic tube systems, and how they keep things running at peak performance in hospital settings. 48. Top 5 Telemedicine Apps for Doctors and Patients in 2021 Telehealth is a hot topic during the pandemic. Learn why those apps are game changers and what telemedicine apps are currently on the market. 49. Why Using Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials is Becoming the New Normal Nowadays, pharmaceutical companies benefit from healthcare AI development services to facilitate their clinical studies’ planning and execution. 50. 5 European Healthcare Startups Thriving Amidst the Pandemic While a global quarantine became fatal for many businesses, industry sectors like mHealth, self-care, and wellness experience increased attention because of COVID-19. Today we are taking a closer look at MedTech startups that managed to use the pandemic as a growth booster, bringing a new level of value in the digital market. 51. Complete Guide to Healthcare Software HIPAA Compliance An innovative approach to HIPAA compliant software development, using AI-based biometric solutions and advanced access control methods. 52. How Much Does it Cost to Develop a Health App? Having doubts about whether your mHealth application idea has potential, and unsure if it’s worth its high healthcare app development costs? 53. What is the Internet of Bodies and How it Can Revolutionize Healthcare? The Internet of Bodies describes connected devices that monitor the human body, collect physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information. 54. 5 Best Cybersecurity Practices for the Healthcare Industry Ensuring effective cybersecurity for healthcare organizations is not an easy feat. This article discusses five key best practices to strengthen cybersecurity in 55. The Use Cases of Assistive Technology for the Visually Impaired and the New Tech in Development At least 2.2 billion people globally have a near or distance visual impairment, the World Health Organization states in its recent report. The adverse influence visual impairments have on people's lives is manifold. 56. The Pros and Cons of Biometrics in Healthcare How to use biometrics in healthcare? What benefits and challenges are associated with this technology? 57. Healthcare Worker Burnout: 5 Technologies That Could Help Many healthcare workers face burnout, and the situation is only getting worse. Here are some new and emerging technologies that might serve as a solution. 58. What Do You Know About IoMT - Internet of Medical Things: A Slogging Thread This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, BitcoinPetar, Rianke Krugel, anthony watson and Utsav Jaiswal occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 59. New Weapon in the Fight Against COVID-19: Digital Health Passports *Note: This article first appeared in the Los Angeles Tribune by Hyro's Head of Marketing Aaron Bours 60. Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Tapping Into Technology The healthcare industry is going through a digital transformation that will be as significant as the advent of antibiotics or the introduction of vaccines. 61. 7 Healthcare Technology Trends to Watch Out for in 2022 Explore the latest technology trends that will shape the healthcare industry in 2022 and beyond. 62. Technology That is Paving the Way for Heart Health Chicago-based MedTech expert, Tim Murawski discusses advancements in medical technology in regard to heart health. 63. How Health Tech is Shaping the Future of Healthcare How artificial intelligence, machine learning, telemedicine, wearables, neural interfaces, virtual & augmented reality are changing the health-tech industry. 64. Important Factors to Consider Before Developing a Patient Portal App like MyChart Whether it’s about booking a doctor's appointment or paying medical bills online, patient portal mobile apps have become a valuable source for healthcare. 65. Top 5 Jaw-Dropping Applications of Deep Learning in Healthcare Sectors In the real-world clinical environment, deep learning is steadily finding its way into innovative technologies and tools. 66. As Healthcare App Popularity Rises, Organizations Need to Focus on New Software One in five Americans controls their health with the help of fitness trackers or apps. During the first two quarters of 2020, there were over 1.2 billion downloads of health and fitness apps. These facts indicate that people are interested in platforms that will allow them to track vital signs, control nutrition, and remotely communicate with doctors. Before starting a healthcare software project, a medical facility should decide what type of medical platform its target audience needs. Let’s take a look at the most popular apps and options for their use. 67. Blockchain And Covid-19 Vaccine Passports: All You Need to Know Understand the blockchain behind Covid-19 vaccine passports - how it protects privacy and thwarts counterfeiting. 68. Using IoT Sensors in Healthcare to Stop COVID-19 Currently, many problems are arising in healthcare because healthcare workers cannot reach all their patients, but now IoT can help solve this problem. 69. The Global Market Indicates the Need for Telemedicine App Development Telemedicine is rising with a market increase of 16.8% from 2017 to 2023. Here you will find essential data and info for your Telemedicine app development. 70. A Quick Take on Data Archiving for the Healthcare Sector We live in the age of technology, with almost every aspect of our routine life now relying on automated systems to function. 71. How Healthcare Providers Can Detect and Prevent Insider Threats Insider threats are a rising problem in healthcare as the industry grows and digitizes. Here's how healthcare providers can reduce insider threats. 72. How IoT May Be Applied to the Healthcare Industry This article explores some use cases for IoT in the Healthcare Industry. 73. Saving Lives Through Technology: Emergency Healthcare & 5G It's no secret that time means everything when diagnosing and treating a patient for an illness or disease. Emergency medical services (EMS) play a critical role in treating patients who need immediate medical care, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that improving emergency healthcare processes is necessary. 74. Everything You Need to Know About RPA in Healthcare Back in 2013, the World Healthcare Organization (WHO) predicted that the global healthcare worker shortage could reach 12.9 million professionals by 2035, making in-person medical appointments a luxury few patients can afford. And the COVID-19 pandemic has only aggravated things.While telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions slightly lessen the burden on the US health sector, a 6,000% growth in telemedicine usage has put a strain on medical personnel who manually process claims, enter data into electronic health records, and interact with patients through digital channels.Wide-scale adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions in healthcare may cure medical system inefficiencies. Here’s how. 75. What is Big Data in Healthcare and How is it Used? The pandemic is having an enormous impact on the healthcare sector. Between overwhelming hospitalization rates, intensifying cybersecurity threats, and an aggravating number of mental illnesses due to strict lockdown measures, hospitals are desperately searching for help. Big data in healthcare seems like a viable solution. It can proactively provide meaningful, up-to-date information enabling clinics to address pressing issues and prepare for what’s coming.Hospitals are increasingly turning to big data development service providers to make sense of their operational data. According to Healthcare Weekly, the global big data market in the healthcare industry is expected to reach $34.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.1%.So, what is the role of big data analytics in healthcare? Which challenges to expect? And how to set yourself up for success? 76. How Genetic Technologies Transform Medicine The major recent breakthroughs in diagnostics and treatment. 77. The Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen Feature Faces Racial Bias Accusations A group of people from New York filed a lawsuit with claims that the Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature doesn’t work correctly for people with darker skin. 78. Top 7 Use Cases of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare “I’ve never been able to predict the future of anything”, said Bob Edwards, one of the most accomplished American journalists. 79. Using Robotics & Automation in IHC Labs The booming immunohistochemistry (IHC) sector of healthcare requires more technicians than the market has to offer. That's where automation comes in. 80. 7 ways AI Revolutionizes Cancer Prediction, Detection, and Treatment Is AI such a great tool for cancer detection? It has its merits in healthcare, but many are worried about the consequences it can bring. 81. Understanding Healthcare Internet of Things: Top 6 Use Cases The future of IoT-enabled smart health shows no sign of slowing down. 82. Tips to Achieve Data Interoperability in Healthcare Health data is notoriously difficult to share. Due to its sensitive nature, it requires more privacy and security than any other data. However, the inability to access it on time can cause significant harm. In a world with high healthcare interoperability, doctors can aggregate patient data from various care facilities with a few mouse clicks and view it on their computer screen, including the complex medical imaging files. This will supply clinicians with a comprehensive overview of a patient’s medical history, allow them to access any recent test results, instead of having to repeat the same tests, and will eliminate redundant entries. In their pursuit of interoperability, medical facilities turn to healthcare software development vendors. But they are met with various challenges, including technicalities, such as which standard to choose, privacy concerns, and reluctance towards data sharing. So, how to improve interoperability in healthcare? And is it worth the investment? 83. Patient Care Technology and its Impact on the Post-pandemic Healthcare Sector To battle challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare industry leaders turned to healthcare software development and patient care technology. 84. Types Of Medical Databases And Their Benefits For Humanity What are medical databases?Medical Databases serve as an essential part in medical care, which includes the disciplines of research, documentation, patient care and treatment. The medical industry is constantly on the lookout for new medical applications, which would help improve their services. These endeavors are usually done through databases, which store data regarding diseases, diagnosis, treatments, medication, medical devices, medical practices and other pertinent details about medical professionals. With the constant advancements made in technology, these databases have also grown to be more technologically advanced and complex. 85. An Introduction to Patient Engagement Solutions The healthcare sector has been slow in adopting technology. However, times are changing, and an increasing number of patients want to benefit from digitalization. According to a recent survey by Accenture, 60% of respondents prefer to use technology for patient-provider communication. Consequently, digital healthcare solutions are gaining popularity.Particularly, this change is reflected in the growth of the patient engagement market. The global patient engagement solutions market size was valued at $15.1 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2028. The US patient engagement technology market, meanwhile, is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2023. 86. A Healthier Reality: The Impacts of AR in Healthcare Augmented reality (AR) is popular among gamers. But can it be used in more serious settings, such as the healthcare sector? 87. AI Is The Future Of The Healthcare Industry AI has the potential to revolutionise healthcare, from improving diagnosis and treatment to boosting hospital workflows. So, what does the future look like? 88. Transformative Healthtech Ideas That Can Solve Healthcare Crisis The year 2021 was a banner year for digital health with around $57 billion invested into the sector. Telemedicine and mental health were among the verticals that received the most investment dollars. It was also the year when value-based healthcare became evidently complemented by technology, a tendency being accelerated by the pandemic. 89. How Remote Patient Monitoring Technology is Changing Healthcare Explore how Remote Patient Monitoring technology is changing the healthcare industry, its benefits for doctors and patients, and it applications. 90. Detecting Medicare Provider Fraud with Machine Learning Medicare Healthcare Fraud Provider Prediction #hackernoon #xgboost #medicarefraud #machinelearning #streamlitapp #fraudprovider Thank you for checking out the 90 most read stories about Healthcare Tech on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo