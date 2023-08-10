50 Stories To Learn About Information Technology

Let's learn about via these 50 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Information Technology /Learn Repo 1. 9 Information Technology Industry Trends for 2023 No one knows exactly what awaits us in 2021 in the IT sector, but I am ready to share 8 IT Trends from experts that can significantly affect business. 2. From Passwords to Passwordless Authentication Passwordless authentication is gradually replacing the password-based authentication practice. The CIA triad of Cybersecurity is changing rapidly. Learn how. 3. A Short History Of Fintech Ever since information technology started gaining its foot in the world the financial market has started adopting its services into its ranks. The new breed is called Financial Technology or Fintech for short. While it may seem like Fintech is something new, in reality, it has been around for quite some time. We can go as far as to say that it has been around since the evolution of the modern society. 4. What is Bionic Reading and How is it Possible? Bionic reading, a trend, that focuses the eyes on artificial fixation points in a body of text, can revolutionize the way we read. This piece explores how. 5. Introduction Into Chaos Engineering From An Architect's Perspective Your infrastructure will fail. It’s not an if but a when. As the rise of microservices and serverless make apps more distributed, potential fault points are rising exponentially. We may attempt to engineer our systems expecting certain failures only to make things worse, such as a well-intended retry logic overloading a stressed server even worse and causing failures to cascade across the enterprise. 6. Experience is dead welcome unlearning the developer philosopher 7. 11 Information Technology Industry Trends for 2023 Organizations that can effectively adapt to and leverage these trends will be best positioned for success in the coming year. 8. Explaining Info-Sec in Layman's Terms [Part II] The reality of modern information security in enterprises around the world explained in layman's terms for the uninitiated to understand and visualise. 9. The Complete IT Project Roadmap: From Believe it or not, almost 85 percent of global IT firms sway away from annual plans and waste at least 9 weeks on average while trying to cross-collaborate with different teams, across diverse geographies, and using a myriad of tool sets. 10. Have You Thanked Technology Today? The coronavirus has challenged all aspects of our lives. Healthcare notwithstanding, one of the biggest challenges has been in trying to keep as much of our lives as possible running as normal. Technology might already have altered the way we work, rest and play for good – but it’s been even more crucial during a period where people are working from home and avoiding large gatherings in the US and the rest of the world. In this post I’ll look at how tech is rising to the coronavirus challenge to keep the world moving. 11. Reimagining Marketing Teams: Why Creatives Should Embrace the Tech Side of the Business With the pace of the business world, it is increasingly important for marketers to embrace new technological breakthroughs to stay ahead of the curve. 12. Market Makers Hold The Key To Success Of Early-Stage Cryptocurrency Projects Market makers have become a significant driving force in the cryptocurrency market. Primarily, their activity is to create an active, progressive market for buyers and sellers by placing multiple limit orders in an exchange platform’s order book. 13. How IoT Can Help You Grow Your Business Internet of Things has become quite a buzzword these days. But what exactly is IoT, and how can it help you grow your business to new heights? 14. Surveying Brazilian IT Companies on Their Preferred Programming Languages In early 2020, we surveyed almost 350 people to get a Landscape of IT Departments of the companies. As the majority of the participants work for Brazilian companies, the study revealed that JavaScript is the most used programming language in Brazil. 15. Edge Computing and the Metaverse Edge computing in relation to the metaverse 16. Top 5 Age Verification Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2021 It’s high time for enterprises of all sizes to incorporate robust identity verification solutions, especially age verification solutions. 17. What Is Kusama and Why Is It the Canary Network to Polkadot? Kusama is a decentralized network of nodes that can be used to build and run decentralized applications (dApps). 18. Meet the CyberSecurity Analyst Who Also Loves Trying Out Food Recipes I write about what keeps businesses secure and profitable and provide advisory to decision makers. 19. Why is COVID-19 a boom for IT companies and a flop for other industries? The one word that terrifies people in the world right now is COVID-19. Reports from The World Bank state that COVID-19 recession has seen the fastest, steepest downgrades among all the global recession since 1990. As the health and human toll grows, the economic damage is already evident and represents the most substantial economic shock the world has experienced in decades. 20. Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving Technology is the application of scientific knowledge to the practical aims of human life. 21. A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity This article covers the top 20 job roles available in the Cyber Security domain along with the job description in a simplified way. 22. IT Professionalism For World Peace The war in Ukraine led to discrimination of Russians even in IT-circles. IT-professionals’ cold rationality may help us to save work relationships. 23. Tips and Stories on Getting into Tech with No IT Background Are you passionate about technology? 24. Your Guide To Managed IT Services MSPs support and service for your network support and management operations. They increase efficiency & reduces operational costs while providing IT expertise. 25. 3 Ways To Protect Company Data From Being Exposed By Your Own Employees When people think about data leaks, they tend to assume the cause of the threat came from outside the company. 26. What is Quiet Quitting? How Managers Can Help Prevent Quiet Quitting? Quietly quitting the business does not always mean that they will go out the back door and never return. It's a deceptive description that complicates things. 27. How Much Technology Is Too Much for You? 7 Tips to Help You Decide The use of technology has become an integral part of modern life. While it can have both positive and negative effects. So how much is too much? 28. How New Startups are Helping Remove the ONE Thing that Terrifies Would-Be Crypto Investors Last year, crypto saw everything from 7,000% gains to catastrophic failures, where anyone investing would have got a better return if they'd burned their assets 29. Tips for Becoming a Software Engineer: Hands-on Experience It is impossible for a trainee software developer to become a trustworthy professional in just one year. However, your first year in programming may bring you many valuable lessons and insights. What to expect if you are starting your way in programming? What tips does a novice developer hear from senior colleagues every day? That’s what we’ll talk about here. 30. 10 Types of IT Services Your Business Can Provide You know your way around a computer, and you’ve got some capital to invest in new business. Start an IT company – easy right? Well, maybe not. It used to be enough to just be “good with tech” but today, businesses require specialist tech support for their industries and bespoke IT support tailored to the particulars of their business. If you’re thinking of starting your own IT business, here are a variety of services you could specialize in, but to be a truly comprehensive managed IT support provider you should have competency in all of them. 31. 5 Best Online Information Technology Courses to Grow Your Tech Career Online learning is just as important to your career as learning in a class. Find out the five online courses that you can take to grow in your tech career. 32. Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology The article analyzes the centrality of finance transformation to modern business and accounting firms. 33. How Industry 4.0 Impacts IT Companies And What Are Its Benefits What changes brings about industry 4.0? The advancements in the field of cyber physical systems, internet of things, and networks and how they are shaping us. 34. Some Employer Gimmicks to Pay Lower IT Salaries It is not a secret that in many companies, expenses on salaries of IT departments’ employees make up a significant part of the budget. And the high competition in the labor market further pushes the level of wages for IT specialists. High expenses lead to the fact that the employer is always searching for options to reduce their costs. It turned out, the companies themselves, trying to reduce costs as much as possible, turn to various tricks to reduce the cost of the work done. Similar mechanisms are used not only in IT but also in different other areas of the employer. But let’s talk about everything in order. 35. 5 Most Important Directions In Which Tech Industry Develops In 2021 Stay competitive within the COVID-19 landscape. Take a look at our findings on what trends will shape the IT industry in 2021. 36. Guide to Risk Assessment Management and ISO/IEC 27002/27005 The goal of risk management is to identify the potential problems before they emerge. Usually, they occur unconditionally. It helps the IT managers to balance the CAPEX/OPEX costs in the organization and also take protective measures and gains much control power. 37. What's the Big Deal with Technology Transfer? The year was 1900, and Japan is as developed as the West at the expense of the West. This is what technology transfer does, and why it's risky. 38. Crypto is Down But Not Out Markets are driven by fear and greed, and fear tends to be more contagious than a simple pandemic 39. Masters Of Manipulation: Will Billionaires Rush To Use Blockchain Technology To Manipulate Markets? Blockchain technology may just provide a solution as it offers a decentralised system to record transactions on a digital ledger. 40. Paying Attention To Green Computing Is Worthwhile For Environmental Concerns Data centers now encounter 1.5% of overall electricity utilization in the United States. This is an overview of the environmental benefits of cloud computing. 41. Why Vulnerability Detection is Important in the IT Space A look at why vulnerability detection is important in the it space 42. Ten Things I Wish I Knew at the Start of My IT Career Following is a list of ten things that might sound so simple to many IT experts but weren’t so obvious at the start of their IT career. 43. Everybody Hates Marketers in the Tech World After a few months, I realized I was making more money than I did as a lawyer. 44. IT Audit | Step-by-Step Guide In 2020, an IT audit is important for all organizations. It provides insights into the business’ IT infrastructure and how it can be improved. 45. How The 5th Wave Of Computing And IoT Are Changing Our Lives According to the World Economic Forum, in 2020 the entire digital universe has reached 44 Zetabytes of Data. 46. Cloud Services Will Take Over the World, says Noonies Nominee and Python Teacher, Veronika 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Veronika. Read for more on cloud services, data engineering, and python. 47. The Tech Challenges of Moving K-12 to a Distance Learning Model The global shift to home isolation has unique implications for public education. The era of slow and steady plans to virtualize education was given a donkey kick by this virus and the quarantine, and here's what I've observed. 48. How Information Technology & Web 3.0 Is Leveraged to Help Ukraine & Cancel Russia Information technology, privacy solutions, blockchain, web 3.0, and social media are supporting Ukraine and cancelling Russia. 49. The Top 5 Technologies to Watch out For in 2022 The future lies in its convergence, as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) will impact every industry vertical in 2022 and in the approaching years. 50. Introducing the InfoSec colour wheel — blending developers with red and blue security teams. As a developer turned security person, I've learnt first-hand how important it is for all teams to work together, more than just DevSecOps.