The TechBeat: How to Earn $1 Million With AWS in One Year (4/30/2024)

    131 reads

    by TechBeatApril 30th, 2024
    4/30/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    How to Earn $1 Million With AWS in One Year

    By @hackerclv9oo16l00003b6rqbmssxfy [ 5 Min read ] Slash your AWS cloud costs by 90%! Learn 4 steps to optimize spending: challenge assumptions, tune resources, use Graviton instances, and monitor usage. Read More.

    Building Effective Modern Data Architectures with Iceberg, Tabular and MinIO

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] Modern datalakes provide a central hub for all your data needs. However, building and managing an effective data lake can be complex. Read More.

    Lumoz Supports Op Stack + ZK Fraud Proof, Initiating a New Paradigm in L2 Architecture

    By @lumoz [ 3 Min read ] Lumoz's Modular Compute Layer has pioneered a new Layer 2 architecture model, filling the gap in the current market for a mixed solution of ZK and OP. Read More.

    How Multiplatform Game Development Grows Your Audience: A Guide to Playing Globally

    By @stepico [ 4 Min read ] Game development for multiple platforms at once is key to winning over players globally and boosting your revenue. Learn how it’s done in the article. Read More.

    AI Is Changing How Developers Learn: Here’s What That Means

    By @fahimulhaq [ 7 Min read ] AI-powered learning for software developers is here to stay. Here's how we're building the learning platform of the future at Educative. Read More.

    How to Customize Embedded Business Intelligence For Your Business

    By @goqrvey [ 8 Min read ] Choosing the right analytics solution is important for empowering users to access valuable insights without leaving your application. Read More.

    By @rocksetcloud [ 6 Min read ] Prepare for complexities of deploying vector search in production with insights on indexing, metadata filtering, query language, and vector lifecycle management Read More.

    A Simple Guide for Updating Documents in Elasticsearch

    By @rocksetcloud [ 9 Min read ] Discover advanced techniques for managing updates in Elasticsearch, crucial for search and analytics applications. Read More.

    How To Go From Manager to Leader

    By @vinitabansal [ 9 Min read ] Learn actionable strategies to unlock your leadership potential and advance your career. Read More.

    FastAPI Got Me an OpenAPI Spec Really... Fast

    By @johnjvester [ 16 Min read ] When API First isn’t an option, FastAPI can save teams time by allowing existing RESTful microservices to be fully documented and consumed using OpenAPI . Read More.

    Unlocking IDO Event ROI Potential with Multi-Launchpad Strategy.

    By @enginesoffury [ 2 Min read ] The most anticipated Gamefi opportunity unites 3 major launchpads providing multi-million user base, top KOLs & partners network to optimise ROI performance. Read More.

    Mastering Maps in Go: Everything You Need to Know

    By @smokfyz [ 21 Min read ] Learn about using maps in Go (golang), including associative arrays, hash maps, collision handling, and sync.Map, with practical code examples. Read More.

    Leveraging MinIO and Apache Tika for Automated Text Extraction and Analysis

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] Discover how to leverage MinIO Bucket Notifications and Apache Tika for efficient text extraction and analysis in fine-tuning, LLM training, and RAG projects. Read More.

    Can You Open Medical Data (MR, CT, X-Ray) in Python and Find Tumors With AI?! Maybe

    By @thebojda [ 8 Min read ] How to access medical data in DICOM format (MR, CT, X-Ray) from Python Read More.

    VR Home Tours: The Future of Real Estate Showings

    By @devinpartida [ 4 Min read ] Explore how VR home tours are shaping the future of real estate by offering immersive, convenient property viewing experiences. Read More.

    How I Built a Redis-Compatible Pub/Sub System Using Golang

    By @kelvinm [ 18 Min read ] EchoVault's Pub/Sub implementation aims to be compatible with Redis clients. This article is a brief description of how EchoVault implements the Pub/Sub module. Read More.

    Bitcoin on Runes: Why It Can Be the Next Big Thing

    By @sergey-baloyan [ 2 Min read ] You might heard about Runes on BTC. Let’s check what is it and why it can be the next big thing in crypto in the following months. Read More.

    Dopple.ai Overtakes Mainstream Competitors With Unfiltered, Unbiased AI Chatbots

    By @jonstojanmedia [ 2 Min read ] Dopple.ai is a free AI chatbot that lets you interact with virtual characters based on real and fictional people. Read More.

    Memes and Narrative Strategies in the Russo-Ukrainian War: A Comprehensive Study

    By @memeology [ 7 Min read ] Dive into the dynamics of memetic warfare and crisis communication in the digital age. Read More.

    My 30-Day Journey on a Dark Web Marketplace That Belonged to a Cyber Gang

    My 30-Day Journey on a Dark Web Marketplace that belonged to a Cyber Gang that changed my perspective about data breaches..

