Giving tailored experiences to the people visiting the company website has become a game-changer. Personalization is no longer about using the salutation “Dear” with the client's name. It is more about making them feel special with content relevant to them in a language they understand, and enticement or incentives that are most likely to influence them.





The thing about personalization is that if done right, it shows outstanding results for a minimal investment. The conversion rates will improve, and so will the customer relationship. Suffice to say, it is vital to plan the personalization strategy using an IP Geolocation Database or any other similar tool.





Don’t just jump in the water to see how you land and figure out things from there. Since we are committed to making things easy for our readers, here are 5 ways to personalize your website content in 2022.

1. Build Customer Persona

Every company first needs to understand their customer. But to do that, they need to know who their customers are. Building customer personas help identify which types of people are most likely to be attracted by your offering. So, every business and enterprise needs to define its audience.





To build a personalization audience, you can use the following types of information -





Demographic Information - Every visitor knocking on your website has a unique IP address. Capturing this information using a geolocation tracker helps build the geolocation database. This data lets you know where your customers are coming from – which country or state, urban or rural area, and such.

Behavioral Information - Once on your website, which pages they visit, what CTA they click, which products they add to their cart or save in their wish list, how often they check the price of what they like, etc., lets you know their likes and dislikes. Understanding this behavior pattern will help personalize the content according to their preferences.

Contextual Information - Contextual data is about understanding how visitors landed on your website. The type of device they use, the browser they open, the referral source which guides them, and new or returning visitor status are all a part of this information database.





This data will help you segment it for effective personalization. It is now up to you to build the best combinations to help cover the masses, give attention to high-rollers, and make the returning visitors feel valued.

2. Impactful Headlines With a Strong Message

First impressions are often the last. You don’t want your website to come across as weak at a glance. Hence, always begin with a direct and impactful headline. It should clearly and concisely convey what you do and how you do it better than others.





The key things to remember in this respect are:





Customize your headline for a personalized impact. For example, those who already have an account can be greeted personally like, “Hello Sandy,” followed by the headline.

The subheading should always be for your various customer categories. You can also add personalization by targeting a specific type of audience. For example, content creators will see a msg like, “Content creators write engaging content time after time,” web developers will see, “web developers design attractive websites,” and so on.

You should also optimize the background and the supporting images for maximum impact. It should be in sync with your offering.

3. Appropriate Call to Action Buttons

Everyone is on a different stage in their customer journey. Some are already convinced you are what they need. Others need a gentle nudge, while there may be several more still browsing their options. Each set of these people will need a CTA button to deliver them to the next personalized experience.





The key things to keep in mind are -





For the audience that fits your target, show CTAs like get in touch, book an appointment, ask for a demo, etc.

Those who are already a customer ask them to try the next plan, which is better and more refined.

If there’s an event coming up like a new launch, use CTAs like learn more, register for free, etc.

On your blog, have CTAs that ask readers to sign up. You can take steps to entice regular visitors with free downloadable content.

4. Relevant Featured Content

The website content, like the blog, has an excellent scope for personalization. Most enterprises are not able to exploit this area constructively. They land up showing the same blogs to all.





But what you can do to stay ahead of the game is to follow these guidelines -





Make recommendations on blog posts based on the role of the visitor. For example, dress designers will not be interested in web designing posts. They will be more interested in digital tools that help them design virtual clothes.

Share success stories of the people in their related field who have made advances using your product or service.

Show unique but relevant offers, blogs, and invites for webinars on your homepage.

5. Choose KPIs Wisely

All said and done, it is crucial to know how well your personalization strategy is faring. To do that, you need to define the Key Performance Indicators wisely. Any mistake in the tracking parameters will give wrong and unreliable results.





Some helpful metrics that every business should track are:





Time spent on site.

Pages visited.

Conversion rates.

Bounce rates.





Tracking these metrics will clearly show or highlight the areas of improvement and will help you make small but critical changes to the existing personalization strategy.

Conclusion

The question is no longer whether you want to opt for website personalization or not. Instead, it's all about how well you can do it. Creating spell-binding customer experiences is the only way to increase conversion rates and retention rates. Failure to do so will spell doom for the business.





The only way you can kill these two birds with one stone is by personalizing the website content. Learn from your mistakes, and don’t be afraid of making them. The time and energy you invest in it will give you fruitful results. Now that you know how to start on the right foot, set the ball rolling.