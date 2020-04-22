5 Ways EdTech Startups Are Setting Classroom-Innovation Trends

The way to a better future lies through substantial changes. Technology has changed the way businesses operate many times. It also influences the way people work and starts to affect all areas of our lives, with no exception. Therefore, there’s no surprise that technology has a major influence on education, as well. The U.S., China, and many other countries have already invested more than $16.34 billion in EdTech companies.

Educational technology continues to integrate into pedagogical methods. For instance, computers used in the U.S. classrooms are used to individualize the educational targets and to provide a more personalized learning experience. Teachers use Computer Assisted Instruction (CAI) to implement advanced pedagogical practices that enable students to engage in educational activities by using laptops, desktops, or smartphones, and to get instant feedback from applications.

"Since computers were introduced in the educational system, the integration of technology in education and its digitalization has been growing at a rapid pace. Computers have changed the way educators follow instructions and the way students get their learning experience. The learning process became more engaging and fun."

— Nick Graham, dissertation advisor and writer at LegitWritingServices

The Internet of Things (IoT) also influences the way students learn new material in classrooms. EdTech projects begin to set classroom trends. On the one hand, technology offers countless benefits. On the other hand, there are some challenges we should keep in mind.

Challenges of Using Technology in Education

The main concern is that quantity does not necessarily become quality. When people perform the same task over and over again, they learn to perform it better. Besides, the use of artificial intelligence and other types of advanced technology can eventually make students addicted to technology. Many teachers claim that schools are places where students can learn other ways of perception, including reading and imagination. Therefore, they are afraid that students won’t be able to imagine their lives without certain technological solutions.

Another factor is probably even more important because it’s all about personal interaction. If we replace teachers with computers, students won’t be able to obtain knowledge in a more engaging and personal way. Teachers can offer a variety of methods used to solve similar problems and explain the differences between them. With machines, it gets harder to provide students with a variety of alternative methods.

Another challenge is that the more we use machines, the more we tend to multitask. Multitasking is not effective for education and the students’ reliance on machines might slow down the development of their own skills. Last but not least, the increased use of technology in education can widen the gap between the rich and the poor, as students might need to buy certain devices to receive effective education. In developing countries, it becomes one of the main problems.

Even though there are certain concerns about technology, they are unlikely to stop technology from reinventing education. The reason is that advanced technologies offer a number of benefits that are impossible to ignore. Therefore, there’s no surprise that EdTech companies continue to get more investments and the education industry uses more innovative approaches, improving the quality of education in different ways.

The Benefits of EdTech

EdTech is beneficial for both students and educators. First of all, when the learning process is built around students, EdTech can provide a more personalized experience, helping students to better learn certain subjects and preparing them for their future careers. Such technologies as smartboards and smart tables create numerous opportunities for effective collaboration.

Students can participate in interactive activities using cloud-based software, which is a great experience that will teach them the specifics of the modern workplace. Collaborative learning offers a considerable employment advantage and develops important interpersonal skills.

Online lessons and mobile devices create a complex collaborative environment that enables students to create virtual forums. Numerous Learning Management Systems (LMS) support collaborative and interactive learning.

Thanks to digital devices that are a part of IoT, students can have the necessary educational resources whenever they need, accessing them from home or public transport. Therefore, EdTech can make students more connected with the learning process.

The Development of EdTech Methods

As EdTech finds its applications in education and changes the pedagogical methods, students get used to learning through personalization. Educators get an opportunity to customize the learning process and various activities based on their students’ needs and preferences.

This factor is especially important because all students have different styles of learning. Tailoring the learning process to a particular student’s needs and style of learning is a very effective approach that allows educators to optimize the learning experience, while students get an opportunity to reach their highest potential.

Educators can use technological applications to enhance the experience. For example, they can use AI-driven tools to provide additional assistance to struggling students. They can also help advanced students get a richer learning experience. Apps also allow for using more traceable methods of teaching by sending notifications about homework and assessments.

Not only does EdTech introduce new standards of efficacy, but it also offers the best solutions in terms of sustainability. Educators don’t need to print millions of pages and to make countless photocopies. All the materials can be accessed through various digital devices. EdTech also gives educators an opportunity to monitor and evaluate each student’s progress thanks to advanced data algorithms.

This approach also speeds up the whole process because educators can evaluate their students’ work and provide parents with detailed reports quicker than ever. In a word, EdTech connects education and IT, helping the education system adapt to future challenges and evolve.

How EdTech Companies Set Classroom-Innovation Trends

Industry-Specific Learning

The modern jobs market requires people to apply for positions knowing all the specifics of the industry. The education system should prepare students for their future careers, providing them with industry-specific learning experience so that they can be more prepared to join the workforce.

EdTech companies like InternView and Yellowbrick help educators by creating industry-specific online learning programs. These companies partner with media outlets, colleges, and other organizations, helping students get the most useful training, developing skills that will be necessary for a particular industry.

Immersive Learning

Thanks to various innovative EdTech solutions, classrooms are no longer dependent on chalkboards. Students now get an opportunity to participate in various immersive experiences. For example, they can better understand the background of certain historical events or to get detailed learning experiences dedicated to climate issues in a particular part of our planet.

There are companies like Early Adopter , which collaborate with educators and develop augmented reality apps. For example, they have AR tutorials that enable students to stay on a virtual surface of the moon while studying materials about space.

Big Data

Big data is one of the most promising technologies. It has already demonstrated its disruptive potential in a number of industries. In education, big data creates new opportunities for effective analysis and monitoring of students’ success in the classroom. In addition, thanks to companies like Peachjar , teachers and parents can collaborate and create engaging extracurricular activities by using big data to analyze the resources and opportunities available in different regions of the country.

Gamification

Gamification approaches have proven to be not only engaging but also effective. Gamification enables educators to come up with personalized learning experiences and adaptive learning approaches. Mangahigh and other similar platforms use gamification to help students better understand the most complicated subjects, like math, by fostering collaboration, participation, and engagement. Besides, gamification allows for using personalized and adaptive learning to help students improve their context-based comprehension.

Future-Ready Design

Given the AI’s ability to perfectly deal with repetitive tasks, educators get countless opportunities for automation. AI can help eliminate many cumbersome tasks, therefore increasing the importance of skills associated with creativity, problem-solving, and empathy. For example, there are EdTech startups like Cartedo , which provide students with a future-ready platform for developing their creative confidence. Such startups can also provide design-thinking workshops. The main goal of such startups is to prepare students for driving innovation in their communities, encouraging them to address the most complex issues and to develop their own solutions or to formulate development goals.

Wrapping Up

As technology becomes an integral part of our lives and changes numerous industries, education doesn’t lag behind and also adopts advanced technological solutions. EdTech companies help educators take advantage of various technologies, including artificial intelligence, IoT, and virtual reality, providing personalized and interactive learning experiences.

EdTech enables educators to develop new methods and to apply the most effective and engaging practices, using personalization, gamification, and immersive learning experiences. Besides, AI and big data allow educators to operate massive amounts of data more effectively than ever, improving the overall efficiency of numerous educational processes.

Although EdTech introduces certain challenges for educators and governments, it is beneficial for both educators and students. Thanks to EdTech solutions, students can not only get a more engaging learning experience but also better prepare for future challenges, developing industry-specific skills, learning collaboration, and getting used to the specifics of the modern workplace.

