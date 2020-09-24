5 Tips To Build A Cost-Effective Online Marketplace Solution

What do you think are the primary reasons for an online business to not make as much as it was intended to? Lack of a market need, an unsustainable business model, inappropriate software choices, no strategic marketing, and so on. In this context, one factor that looms large in the product development scene is cost.

Cost is an important contributor that determines the success of a product. It is therefore important to identify and understand the need to build a cost-effective solution and take note of the factors that contribute to building a successful and efficient marketplace model.

In this article, let’s discuss ways on how to control costs while building an online marketplace solution.

1. Conduct extensive research

Before you venture into building a full-length online marketplace solution for your audience, consider understanding the nuances of your audience and the industry that you are building it for.

A good step in this direction is to conduct adequate research of your audience, segment them based on their preferences segmentation and offers ease of use to users as well as works as a cost-efficient model. The prime reason to carry this is to avoid the unwanted requirements.

2. Keep it simple

A well-experienced team will always tend to take away the need to worry about the products output. It carries some innumerable features that incur huge costs, some of which may be absolutely unnecessary.

This might impress the fellow tech enthusiasts but may shadow itself as less useful for an average consumer, so rave simplicity. This is when the need to keep it simple and precise comes into play.

3. Focus on a specific niche/industry

While approaching the process of building a marketplace model, it is a great idea to keep your focus limited to a specific industry rather than considering the inclusion of multiple industries under one roof. This helps in increased product segmentation and offers ease of use to users as well as works as a cost-efficient model.

When you narrow your target users, you can bring greater value with the same or even lower expenses. That is the reason we highly recommend you to build an online marketplace solution with a single niche.

4. Minimize prototyping

Prototyping is essential to the success of any product or solution, but the back-and-forth cycles of testing a prototype, tweaking the design, building another prototype, further tweaking the design can get expensive. One way to address this is to build a minimum viable product (MVP) before full-fledged software development.

An MVP allows you to provide your users with an opportunity to use your product and provide feedback quickly. With the audience’s feedback, you can derive pointers on the product map and devise appropriate strategies to market the product.

5. Choose the right development team

Choosing a good development team and making them to stand beside you will greatly help in building your online marketplace solution. Get experienced developers with adequate domain knowledge to save on initial costs, both operational and management. With experienced people on board, ensuring quality will be fairly straightforward.

While choosing an eCommerce app development team, ensure that they take into consideration your needs to custom build solutions rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.

They will also be able to recommend a suitable tech stack that fits your concept and audience needs. Also, understand if the development team has experience in creating products similar to your needs and follows industry best practices.

So the question remains: How do we make it cost-effective and cheaper without compromising on quality? There is no single answer to this. The best bet would be to keep the focus simple instead of looking to build building high-level efficiencies into the product development process right at the outset.

This can often be counterproductive and end up generating more costs than generating much-needed savings. If you want to be successful in your eCommerce marketplace business, then choose the right online marketplace developer.

Tags