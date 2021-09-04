5 Tips for Selecting Test Case Management Tools

Test case management is a powerful reporting tool that assists in automation capabilities, tracking, and data entry. It must be integrated with issue tracking tools like Trello and Jira.

Therefore, we are presenting you a list of five things that you must keep in mind while selecting a test case management tool.

It Must Have Import and Export Capacities

If you are beginning your testing process, you will probably not focus on the importing capabilities. However, if you allocated last year in recording test cases in basic docs, spreadsheets, or another test case management tool, it is important that you import all your current test cases.

Testers usually prefer writing test cases in a Google spreadsheet for the latest features and then transfer them into test case management tools. This process is quick and easy.

After this, test sheets can be kept aside, and test cases can be added, maintained, and updated within the tool. People use blank canvas as a spreadsheet for drafting preliminary test cases.

The ability to export test cases also plays a very significant role for some reasons. Whenever you are required to switch to another tool, you would want to export into a format that could be easily imported into another tool.

In addition to this, you may face a situation where you will be required to provide a test plan encompassing test cases to a teammate or a customer who cannot use the tool. If there is no import and export feature available, you will lock yourself in a tool.

Allows Modifiable Test Runs

A test run contains a set of test cases designed to test a specific software piece, feature, or pending software release. This usually incorporates regression testing.

Every test run is different from the previous one. If numerous changes are made to the current feature, the test run may encompass test cases for just those features. This includes other legacy test cases to guarantee that zero functionality is broken.

The test run won’t fulfill its objective if the right test cases are not included. The tool must provide the option of easily selecting the test cases from the test repository to develop test cases that can modify for the software being tested. Therefore, customization is significant for efficiency.

In addition to this, testers want to run tests on different browsers and devices. As a result, setting these within a test run is also an essential feature.

Incorporation of Issue Tracking Tools

Your test case management tool must be integrated with issue tracking tools like Trello and Jira. Development and project management teams trace bugs, development tasks, and releases in these tracking tools. This will help testers in saving time and resources.

Quick and Simple Test Execution

Execution of test run within the tool is very important. Testers want to avoid excessive and unimportant clicking, which applies to all the pieces of the software. During the execution process, a tester would want to pass a test case and move forward.

Software testing is a repetitive process. Therefore a test case management tool that you select should enable you to avoid it. When a tester runs the test various times, they won’t read the expected result every time. They will have to read the title and work forward. Passing every step along the way must be an option a user could opt for.

Modifications

Your test case management tool must provide you the modification feature so that you can go through the entire test set very quickly. You must be able to easily see all the details to test cases whenever it is needed.

The plan of your expected results, test steps, and test description must be modifiable so that all the testers’ needs can be accommodated easily. It must enable you to add customized fields to save additional information in an organized manner.