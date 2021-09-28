5 Super Heroes Who Need their Own Game

Super Heroes have never been more popular and profitable than they ever have. Whether from Marvel, DC, or somewhere else, it’s never been a better time to be a Super Hero fan. Luckily, some of the best Super Heroes of all time have also been part of the very best that the gaming industry has to offer. Spider-Man, Batman: Arkham City, Injustice, Marvel Ultimate Alliance, the list goes on and on. While some heroes have been given the light of day, some are still stuck in the shadows, praying when they can get the game that they deserve. These are just some of the heroes that deserve their own game. Even if they’ve co-starred with other heroes or starred in a forgotten gem, it’s about time they get the game that does them justice in today’s age.