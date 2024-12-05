5 Minutes is All You Need to Deploy Your Very First Smart Contract to Polkadot Using This Method

This tutorial will guide you on deploying a Solidity smart contract to Polkadot.

TL;DR;

Prerequisites

You will need the MetaMask wallet:

Smart Contracts on Polkadot

We will be deploying to Asset Hub on the Polkadot test network: "Westend".





Asset Hub is a system parachain on Polkadot.





A parachain is an L1 blockchain that has its blocks finalized by the Polkadot Relay chain.





Add Asset Hub parachain to the MetaMask wallet:





Network name: Asset-Hub Westend Testnet RPC URL URL: https://westend-asset-hub-eth-rpc.polkadot.io Chain ID: 420420421 Currency Symbol: WND Block Explorer URL: https://assethub-westend.subscan.io

Get some tokens

Go to the Westend faucet and request some tokens using your Ethereum account:





On success, you will have some WND tokens in your account. We are now ready to deploy contracts to Asset Hub!

Deploying to Polkadot

Go to the polkadot-forked REMIX IDE:

Compile the _Storage.sol contract.

Deploy the contract.

Make sure to pin the contract so we can interact with it.





We can now interact with the contract's methods.









Congratulations! You have successfully deployed a Solidity smart contract to Polkadot!

Resources:

Learn: contracts.polkadot.io

Watch: