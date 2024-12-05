5 Minutes is All You Need to Deploy Your Very First Smart Contract to Polkadot Using This Method

This tutorial will guide you on deploying a Solidity smart contract to Polkadot.
You will need the MetaMask wallet:
We will be deploying to Asset Hub on the Polkadot test network: "Westend".
Asset Hub is a system parachain on Polkadot.
A parachain is an L1 blockchain that has its blocks finalized by the Polkadot Relay chain.
Add Asset Hub parachain to the MetaMask wallet:
Network name: Asset-Hub Westend Testnet
RPC URL URL: https://westend-asset-hub-eth-rpc.polkadot.io
Chain ID: 420420421
Currency Symbol: WND
Block Explorer URL: https://assethub-westend.subscan.io
Go to the Westend faucet and request some tokens using your Ethereum account:
On success, you will have some WND tokens in your account. We are now ready to deploy contracts to Asset Hub!
Go to the polkadot-forked REMIX IDE:
Compile the
_Storage.sol contract.
Deploy the contract.
Make sure to pin the contract so we can interact with it.
We can now interact with the contract's methods.
Congratulations! You have successfully deployed a Solidity smart contract to Polkadot!
Learn: contracts.polkadot.io
Watch: