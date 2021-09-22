5 Legal Protections to Protect Your Software Tech and IP From Your Competitors

Search icon
When you've invested a significant amount of time and resources into software tech, it's important to understand how to properly protect it from the competition. Five forms of intellectual property and legal protections to consider include trademarks, copyrights, patents, trade secrets, and non-disclosure agreements. This guide will provide you the basics on each form of protection from scopes, lengths, and confidentiality considerations.
Founders Legal Hacker Noon profile picture

@founderslegal
Founders Legal

A boutique Corporate, Intellectual Property, and Data Privacy law firm for tech-focused companies.

