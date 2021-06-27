5 Great Java Courses for Android Developers

@ johnnythecoder Johnny A senior Java developer and Java tutor at Learning Tree International programming courses.

I am not here to convince you to become Android developer. Let’s start with the key argument.

Recent surveys show that the average mid-level Android developer salary is $96,604 per year after taxes and other perks. To become an experienced Android developer, you need to equip yourself with knowledge of Java and Kotlin programming languages. They are definitely the top notch in Android development for now. Let’s make it easy for you and review some beneficial courses for future Android developers.

How to Choose the Right Course?

Java plays a huge role in Android apps development, and is a good choice for beginners. Kotlin, just like Java, runs on JVM, and modern Android software is almost impossible without Kotlin. However if a newbie doesn’t know any programming languages, Kotlin will be tough for them. So it is more reasonable to learn Java first, and then later go to learn Kotlin. This is a huge benefit for experienced Java & Kotlin developers since they won’t have to learn anything new from scratch and they can get started right after having some knowledge of Android.

While you are trying to find the “right” course for learning Java and Android, keep the following parameters in mind before you take the leap of faith:

The course should be well structured so that it gets every bit of information from basic variables and data types leading up to advanced programming.

It should be practical more than theoretical. If it has coding exercises and their validation, this is the best. There are some courses which aim to impart really good theoretical understanding but zero practical work.

It is highly desirable that professional programmers work on the course.

CodeGym is an online Java programming platform designed by professional Java developers. It consists of 80% practice tasks and 20% essential Java theory presented in the form of short lectures, which are woven into an interesting plot.

CodeGym features 1200+ coding tasks you can solve directly in the built-in IDE or in the professional IDE IntelliJ IDEA (there is a special CodeGym plugin for this).

The course is divided into 40 levels, and you can only go to the next level after completing the current one. When solving a task, you send it to a validator. If everything is in order with your solution, you get points and can move on. If something goes wrong, the validator will send you some tips to help you with your task.

Let’s have a look at some of the pros and cons of CodeGym to have a better insight.

Pros

The course is properly structured.

Every single concept from beginner to advanced level is there to be understood and practise.

The validation of your code included. Also you get some tips to help you with your tasks.

Help section. If you are stuck on a difficult task, you can send it to the “Help” section with one click and ask a question. Other CodeGym students or somebody from the course team will help you.

It’s a gamified learning platform where you can learn and have fun simultaneously.

Some new levels start with a motivational story which boosts up the morale of aspiring programmers.

Cons

Except for the fact that the web version of CodeGym isn’t quite user friendly on mobile, there is no such con worth mentioning.

Educative.io is a fairly new online learning platform. While the others in the list are video-based or gamified, this platform is entirely text-based. After signing up on Educative.io, you get to see lots of problem statements and if you choose one to solve, this platform teaches you an optimal way to break down the entire problem statement and then pursue it step-by-step.

Educative.io is a self-paced learning platform that offers dozens of front-end and back-end learning tutorials thus covering a multitude of core languages and frameworks. The best part is, you don’t get to choose only programming tutorials, rather you can also learn concepts on algorithms, databases and server-side frameworks.

Pros

Educative.io is a web-application that configures the entire coding environment on its own and all you need to do is to stop scrolling and start coding.

You get to learn three ways of solving programming problems starting with recursion, top-down memorization and bottom-up filling techniques.

The courses are structured according to an optimal learning track and you are always aware of the next step.

Since it’s a text-based platform, many prefer Educative.io only for the reason that it gets you well-prepared for their upcoming interviews.

Cons

The platform is text based, which is difficult to work on for visual oriented users.

It would be a clear injustice to list top-notch Android related learning portals and skip Udemy.

The fundamental plus of Udemy is it’s a comprehensive marketplace where you get to choose from a huge variety of courses to learn on your own. All you have to do is to sign up for Udemy and pay for the course which you want to learn.

You can find plenty of Java, Kotlin & Android courses there.

Here are some of them. There is a course called Java Programming Masterclass for Software Developers with a rating of 4.6. This one has been used by more than 150,000+ students so far. If you want to start as a beginner, the Java Programming for Complete Beginners course teaches you everything from scratch.

Let’s have an insight into the obvious pros and cons of Udemy so as to give you a better understanding.

Pros

Apart from structured tutorials, there are some specialization courses which teach you from basics up to advanced level.

It has free courses available but those are mostly basic in nature.

Udemy offers a certificate of completion which you can adorn on your professional profile for a better outlook.

Cons

Although it is a marketplace with many courses, there are various courses which are outdated.

There is no baseline for course authors and that’s the reason why some courses have a relatively irregular course outline.

Coursera is another great online learning platform offering several courses on Java learning. Furthermore, they have partnered with several educational institutions and skill development organizations around the world.

Some courses on Coursera are free and if they only charge a minimal fee if you require a certificate of completion at the end. In addition, their specialization courses are also being updated and you can benefit from a free membership if you apply for the financial aid program. This is a really great initiative and offers students a wide range of choices.

There is a course titled as Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization offered by faculty at the Duke University and it covers everything from basic to advanced Java. Those who complete this course, can move on to the Object Oriented Programming in Java Specialization for further clarification of OOP concepts.

However, some of the courses contain outdated information and some of the areas, such as technology and information, need revision and updating.

Pros

Perfect blend of interactive learning and peer-to-peer socializing.

Every assignment or submission is graded by your fellow peers and then marked by the instructor.

Financial aid program really helps if you cannot afford to buy any course.

Cons

There are some outdated courses which should be revised.

CodingNinjas has partnered with over 170 recruitment partners and is an online career development learning platform that not only offers courses, but also provides you with an option to get benefit from the interview experience module.

The Android development course falls under the premium category and it gives you an opportunity to start by polishing your Java programming concepts. In addition to Android development, you can find lots of courses on computer science fundamentals, algorithms and advanced frameworks.

Pros

CodingNinja offers some really cool full-stack development courses as well.

Android development is taught using Kotlin.

Certificate of completion and availability of demo lectures.

Cons

The courses are expensive in contrast to other bootcamps.

Wrapping Up

So, these were the top 5 Java courses for Android Developers. Now it’s up to you to choose the one that best suits your purpose. Compare prices, try free trials, read reviews from former students.

Keep in mind that pure theory can hardly help you to become a software developer. A good learning course includes the practical part, in which the students try to write code and then submit it for review. In the list above, you can find the descent course for future Android developers.

Also published on GitConnected.

