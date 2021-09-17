Search icon
5 Futuristic Jobs of The Metaverse by@Victor Ma

5 Futuristic Jobs of The Metaverse

Metaverse is changing the way you work with virtual meetings and collaborative workspaces, but it’s also introducing entirely new careers that seem like they belong better in a science fiction novel. The infinite possibilities of the metaverse will produce boundless new jobs, in the same way, the internet did over 30 years ago. Here are five metaverse jobs you may come across a job listing for in the near future: a metaverse stylist, asset advisor, tour guide, lawyer and tour guide.
Victor Ma Hacker Noon profile picture

@Victor Ma
Victor Ma

