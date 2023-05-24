5 Entry level IT Certifications for Beginners in 2023

There are benefits to obtaining IT certifications regardless of where you are in your profession or how long you have been working in the field. It is not necessary to get a certification in order to find work in the IT industry. Having the appropriate certification, on the other hand, may be beneficial to your job in many different ways. Should you invest in IT certifications? Obtaining a certification may result in greater job performance as well as increased competitiveness in the job market. These are both possibilities. A easy approach for recruiters to assess your skills is to include an IT certification on your CV. In addition, there is a correlation between having certificates and greater salaries. IT employees got an average pay bump of $14,000 as a result of earning a new certification. These are a couple of the more typical IT certifications that will qualify you for entry level work in the information technology industry. The list has certificates that are appropriate for beginners and are comprehensive enough to familiarize you with a range of talents, as well as certifications which will provide you with additional expertise. Microsoft Fundamentals (AZ-900) The Microsoft Fundamentals Certificates are a suitable starting point for people who are expected to work with Microsoft products since they assess essential technological abilities. A poll done on IT decision-makers all around the globe found that more than half of them claimed their firms will invest in Microsoft technology. This suggests that familiarity with Microsoft products will likely be a talent that will be in demand. You can enroll for this exam at Microsoft official AZ-900 page https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/certifications/exams/az-900/ They offer some free practice material and include important updates regarding exam changes. You have the option to take an exam in any one of a variety of specialist fields, including security, Microsoft Azure the company's cloud solution, artificial intelligence AI, data, and software such as Power Platform, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics. You will be able to understand the fundamentals of Microsoft cloud ideas if you become certified in Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, which is a certification that is offered in a field that is now experiencing high demand. Practice Sources: AZ-900 Practice test Helpdesk support, sys admin, server support technician, Microsoft specialist Prospective jobs: Preferred Requirements: only one exam. No prerequisites needed. After the az-900 exam, students can continue to the more advanced az-104 certification. What's next: CompTIA A+ CompTIA A+ is generally regarded as one amongst the most important credentials to get for a comprehensive and diverse education to information technology (IT) at the beginning level. Individuals who are successful in passing the certification examinations will be able to tackle fundamental problems in the areas of handheld gadgets, Linux operating systems, networking, and cybersecurity. Two examinations are necessary to get the CompTIA A+ certification. The A+ certification serves as a broad introduction to the field of information technology (IT). CompTIA Many IT workers may then go on to become experts in a particular area of information technology, such as networks, security, or cloud computing, either by accumulating more relevant job experience or by earning certifications within the appropriate areas. CompTIA official information about the A+ exam: https://www.comptia.org/certifications/a Desk analyst, Technical support, network engineer, desktop administrator, NOC specialist Prospective jobs: Preferred Requirements: There are two mandatory certification tests. CompTIA examinations do not have any requirements, however the organization does suggest candidates have nine to twelve months of practical experience before taking the tests. : After earning their CompTIA A+ certification, applicants have the option of pursuing other certifications offered by the same company, such as Security+ or Network+, or certifications offered by other sources, such as the CCNA. What's next CompTIA Security+ The CompTIA Security+ certification will provide you with the knowledge and abilities necessary to carry out fundamental security tasks. Encryption, physical security, and wireless security are just few of the topics that will be covered in the certification. It needs one test. You may continue your education and get more advanced security certifications if you are interested in becoming an IT security professional. Some examples of these certificates are the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and the advanced Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). cybersecurity admin, NOC engineer, network administrator Prospective jobs: Includes one certification test. There are no requirements, although CompTIA advises obtaining the CompTIA Network+ qualification as well as two years of experience in IT administration. Preferred Requirements: Can continue similar certifications such as CISSP or ISACA certifications. What's next: Amazon Web Services AWS Cloud Practitioner The use of cloud computing, along with the area of information technology (IT), is one of the most in-demand specializations in the area of information technology, and AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is now the cloud platform that is used the most all over the globe. Therefore, being familiar with the AWS platform might provide you an advantage in this competitive market. The AWS Cloud Practitioner certification is the lowest-level qualification available inside the AWS credential hierarchy. Those who are new to the field of IT may benefit greatly from obtaining the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification since it will assist them in gaining core understanding of AWS. On the other hand, a large number of cloud-related positions need a certification from Amazon Web Services at the associate level, meaning it's a step higher than the practitioner certification. If you already have one year of experience working with Amazon Web Services (AWS), you may find that the associate-level AWS Solutions Architect, SysOps Administrator, or Developer certifications better equip you for entry-level careers in cloud computing. Other cloud credentials, such as the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals qualification or the Google Associate Cloud Engineer certification, are also something you may want to look into. Cloud technical support, devops Specialist, system administrator Prospective jobs: There are no requirements for taking the test; however, Amazon suggests having at least a fundamental grasp of AWS services and usage, as well as around six months of experience working with AWS. Preferred Requirements: After obtaining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Practitioner certification, you are eligible to pursue other certifications, such as those required to become an AWS Certified Developer or an AWS Certified Solutions Architect. What's next: Cisco Certified Network Associate CCNA The Certified Cisco Network Associate (CCNA) certification is an associate-level certification that focuses on IT networking principles and challenges. It involves access to the network, connection to the Internet, and IP-based services. Despite the fact that it is not a vendor neutral certification—which means that you will only be tested on Cisco products and tools—it is very prominent between network administrators due to Cisco's leadership position in the networks business. In order to obtain the CCNA certification, candidates must pass only one test. Prospective jobs: Network technician, network admins, sys admins, NOC engineer Preferred Requirements: One certification exam is required. There are no prerequisites to the exam, but Cisco recommends having a year of training and experience with computer networks. What's next: The Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) is the first step for individuals interested in pursuing more advanced network certifications, such as the Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) or the Juniper Networks Certified Associate (JNCIA-Junos).