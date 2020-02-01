5 Development Trends You Need to Know in 2020

As a developer, it's important to keep your skills up-to-date. We’re called upon to not only be experts in our day-to-day technologies, but to also stay informed of up-and-coming technologies. This allows us to continue to make the best decisions for our products and teams. Knowing the newest tech and in-demand skills is not only satisfying, but it also keeps us employed.

In this article, we'll look at five trending technologies to keep an eye on in 2020. These are technologies that if you don’t already know, you probably should.

1. Languages on the Rise – Python and Rust

If you’re looking to learn a new language to stay relevant, Python and Rust are two great choices. Both languages are mature and already have a solid and vocal user base. These languages aren’t going to surpass JavaScript any time soon, but expect these two growing languages to become even more popular in the coming year.

2. Blockchain – High Demand for Developers

As complex and groundbreaking projects launch, and real use cases emerge in the marketplace, we can expect another blockchain boom. And along with that boom, expect high demand and high pay for blockchain developers. Freelance blockchain developers average between $165 and $255 per hour

3. SaaS and PaaS Continue Strong Growth

Companies still don’t want the hassle, expense, and risk of hosting their own data and applications. That’s not news. However, more than just outsourcing data centers (Infrastructure as a Service), expect the add-on services supplied by Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) providers to continue to grow in popularity over the next few years (15-20% projected growth per year for 2020-2022).

If your company isn’t using SaaS or PaaS, there’s a good chance it will soon. Companies like Salesforce and Heroku will continue to provide increasingly popular quick-and-easy solutions for dev teams to quickly spin up products. It’s a good idea to become comfortable with the idea of outsourcing your infrastructure, dev-ops, and services, if you aren’t already. Take some time to learn what services are provided. You’ll give up granular technical control, but gain time to spend on your business differentiators.

4. Hybrid Clouds, Multi-Clouds Everywhere

Continuing on that last trend, companies are no longer using just one cloud provider; rather, they are moving to multi-cloud, using a combination of multiple providers (AWS, Heroku, Azure, and so on) to gain the benefits and geographical reach of all these platforms.

In fact, in a recent survey by Gartner, 81% of companies said they are using two or more cloud providers. Respondents to the survey cited a wide variety of reasons for moving to multi-cloud, which include the following:

minimizing vendor lock-in

performance

regulatory requirements

labor costs

governance

disaster recovery

easier data migration

With these reasons, you will likely need to become comfortable with more than one cloud provider in the near future, if you aren’t already. Additionally, if you have expertise in more than one cloud provider, then you have a head start on staying relevant for years to come.

5. Artificial Intelligence Continues to Thrive (But Will it Hit a Wall?)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been quickly evolving over the last several years. It represents some of our most optimistic (identifying hate speech, reducing fake news , autonomous cars) and feared ( face recognition deep fakes , privacy intrusion) advances in engineering. Companies like Facebook and Google are looking to leverage AI to help continue their growth and bring in revenue.

No one knows for sure. But wall or no wall, AI seems like a safe bet for skills that are in demand both now and in the future. One way to get started in AI is to learn Python, mentioned above as a trending language. You can also read here for a great overview on getting started in AI.

Don't Let Your Skills Stagnate

Development trends are hard to predict, but it’s important to broaden your knowledge. Don’t let your skills stagnate. Start by researching some of the tools and technologies we provided above, learn something new, and keep your skills relevant in 2020 and beyond.

