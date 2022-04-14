5 Common Step Function Issues

Step Functions is the serverless finite state machine service from AWS. With DynamoDB, Lambda, and API Gateway, it forms the core of serverless AWS services. It offers direct integration with many AWS services**, so you don't need to use Lambda Functions as glue. But Lambda runs your code, making debugging much more straightforward than running a managed service that's essentially a black box. Here you will find the most common issues when working with Step Functions, especially when starting with the service.

1. Task Returned a Result with a Size Exceeding the Maximum Number of Characters Service Limit

It's a rather unwieldy error message, but it means one of the payloads you're passing between states is over 256 KB. Make sure you don't exceed this limit, which can quickly happen when merging multiple parallel states.





Many services at AWS have some stringent limits on the data they can process. This allows AWS engineers to optimize these services and offer on-demand payment for serverless ones. But the downside for you, the user, is that those limits make the services unsuitable for many use-cases.

In the best-case scenario, you get along by planning right around those limits. So, when implementing a workflow as a state machine, make sure you stay inside the 256 KB limit when passing payloads along.

2. State Machine Canceled without Error

There are various reasons why a state machine could get canceled, and sometimes you won't get an error directly. Check the execution history of your state machine, where you can find all outputs.





Errors are a fickle topic, and sometimes things can go so wrong that the whole machine executing your code crashes. The logging works, but there is no time to respond with an error. But rest assured that AWS knows about that and keeps logging everything they can.





The execution history is usually an excellent place to investigate Step Functions problems. Typical events that could lead to a cancelation are more than 25,000 entries in the execution history, invalid data types in your outputs (i.e., numbers instead of strings), or missing variables in choice states.

3. The Choice State's Condition Path References an Invalid Value

You put an unresolvable path into the Variable field of your choice state. In the simplest case, it was just a typo, but it could also mean an object is incomplete or you're trying to call functions.





State machine definitions aren't statically typed; especially wrong path definitions can lead to headaches when you have a typo. Make sure your state outputs always line up with the inputs and Step Function state machines are simple systems, they can execute basic logic to branch or parallelize states, but they aren't computing engines.





The paths you're writing inside state machine definitions aren't JavaScript; they're VTL templates, so none of your usual JavaScript methods for objects or arrays are available here. You must calculate your path targets' value inside a Lambda function before checking it in a choice state. It also has to be boolean, number, string, or timestamp.





Try to define your state machines with tools like the AWS Step Functions Workflow Studio to minimize problems at definition time.

4. State Machine Stops After 25,000 Executions

You exceeded the state machines' execution history with a standard workflow. If you can, switch to express workflow; if that's not possible, you have to split up the state machine and start as a new execution.





The Step Functions service will log all executions of your state machines into an execution history; this is nice for debugging. But this history is limited to 25,000 entries, so the moment your state machine would have the 25,001st state change, the step function service will shut it down.





You can configure state machines as standard and express workflows. The express workflow comes with its limits on execution time, but it allows for more than 25,000 execution history entries. You can use the express workflow to get around this limit if you have many short-lived executions.





If your state machine has long-living execution steps and more than 25,000 execution steps, you will have to split it into multiple state machines. This way, every of these state machines can run as a new execution and, in turn, gets a new execution history.

5. Wrong String Format in Parameters

One of your states sends a result in the wrong format, and there is no alternative to select from. You have to use the States.Format() function for string construction to get around this.





Often you can simply select the right piece of data from your results to pass it into the parameters of the next state. And if not, you might at least be able to modify the target state so it accepts the structure you have available. But this might not always be the case.





The States.Format() function is globally available in your state machine definition. With this function, you can concatenate and reformat the data you have so it fits the parameters of the target state.

Here is a simple example that builds a full name for a parameter:





{ "Parameters": { "foo.$": "States.Format('{} {}', $.firstName, $.lastName)" } }

If you can't get away with this, you will have to plug a Lambda function that reformats the data more complexly. This function call will cost extra and slow down the execution, but sometimes it's the last resort.

Conclusion

AWS Step Functions is a powerful service that helps coordinate your serverless architecture's more complex tasks. But as with all serverless services, it comes with severe limitations you have to keep in mind when building.





As with all technology, make sure to modularize your stack. Small state machines are more manageable than a single monolithic one that might exceed limits here and there.





Also, as with all serverless systems built in the AWS cloud, Lambda is here to help. If things don't fit 100%, you can always throw in a function here and there to smooth things out. But keep in mind that they aren't free.

