5 Blogging Tools to Ramp Up Your Site Visits

@ syedbalkhi Syed Balkhi Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site.

A brand website with static content isn’t enough for you to stand out online anymore. If you want to boost your SEO and get customers to find you, then blogging is a critical activity that you should carry out.

The power of blogging lies in the fact that you can create fresh and relevant content that leads people to your website. If you solve problems that users have, then your content can bring more people to your brand.

You can leverage your blog posts to target specific keywords and phrases that people use when they carry out a search. Regularly posting on your blog also tells your customers that you’re active and on top of your communication channels. An added bonus is that fresh content signals to search engines showing that you’re active and engaged in your industry.

It’s important to realize that blogging is no easy task. It’s a strategy activity that can help you achieve ranking and conversion goals. Creating fresh content is difficult and not really something that you can scale. You need to prioritize writing good quality content over churning out a large number of posts.

To help you blog effectively, you need to use the right tools and grow your business. Here are the critical tools that will help you leverage blogging and meet your goals.

CMS Platforms

You can make your blogging journey easy by using the right platform. A good Content Management System (CMS) is the foundation of a solid blog, especially for people who don’t have the technical skills to code their own websites.

A system like WordPress or some other type of CMS platform makes designing your website easy. It also enables the easy integration of marketing tools so that you can give your attention where it matters most - building the right content.

I suggest using WordPress as it powers millions of websites or 37.8% of the internet according to W3Tech. WordPress is an open-source tool and has thousands of themes and plugins that let you build any kind of business you can think of.

In fact, the rest of the suggestions here are based on the assumption that you can easily add more features as needed because you have a solid CMS system like WordPress to work on.

SEO Tools

If you want your content to create an impact (and who doesn’t?), you need to know what to write about.

You have to figure out what your audience is thinking and how they’re looking for your products. That is, what kind of keywords and phrases they’re using when they’re doing a search. It’s not as intuitive as you might think. You need SEO tools to help you do the following:

Learn what keywords and key phrases people are using in relation to your business

Learn what keywords your competitors are ranking for

Related questions that people ask around a topic

The top pages that rank for specific keywords

The number of backlinks you need to get a higher ranking

And there are many other factors to look into. Aside from creating the right type of content, you also need to manage your

robots.txt

file, create a sitemap for your blog, and other technical tasks. It helps to use these tools:

WordPress SEO plugins: An SEO plugin will automatically manage your robots.txt file, create a sitemap, submit your website for indexing, identify broken links, add schema markup, and do much more.

You’ll also get a helpful writing tool that gives you tips as you create your blog posts. These tips can include making subheadings, adding images, meta descriptions, and more.

SEO platforms: There are powerful tools available that go into greater depth on SEO-related information. Working with a tool like SEMrush, Ahrefs, or Moz (each of which has their own strengths) will help track how your website is doing and suggest relevant changes.

For example, below are some blogging statistics that any business can benefit from. But an SEO platform will customize its reports for your brand.

Longer form content can win you more backlinks

More backlinks are correlated to higher rankings

When the number of posts you publish reach 24-51 posts, you can see an increase in traffic by 30%

You should focus on compounding blog posts as they create 6x as much traffic as regular posts

When you stay on top of your SEO, you have a better chance of making your content visible and bring more traffic to your blog.

Social Media Management Tools

Once you’ve built your blog post, you need to share it on social media to let people know it’s up. And while you can do this manually, you’ll save time and streamline your work if you use social media management tools.

Social media management tools such as Hootsuite or Loomly let you schedule your posts in advance. You can share and re-share your blog content over the next few days or weeks without manually having to do this. When you consider how many platforms exist, you’ll realize that you save time and reduce stress managing your accounts.

You can also add publishing tools to your blog by using plugins to schedule your post for a later date. You could draft several posts and set up your plugin to publish and share them at regular intervals in the future.

In this way, you can publish content regularly and control its timing and impact.

Grammar and spell-checkers

Even the best writers in the world have blind spots when it comes to their own writing. This is why editing is a job of its own.

Use tools like in-built document spelling checkers and grammar tools like Grammarly to help you catch mistakes and produce content faster.

A premium tool will also help you capture content that’s unwittingly plagiarized, has an unfriendly tone, or needs a more diverse vocabulary.

Making your content grammatically correct and without spelling errors will help it appeal to users more. Also, your content quality impacts your website’s quality rating by search engines. Misspelled content, garbled sentences, and unnatural language are often indicators of content written by bots and are meant to unethically get traffic and higher ranking.

Email marketing services and opt-in forms

Seventy percent of all visitors who come to your website leave and never return. You can capture some of these visitors’ information by using two essential marketing tools: an opt-in popup form and email marketing.

Create an exit-intent popup so that visitors are asked to subscribe to your newsletter just when they’re about to leave. Then, using your email marketing tool, you’ll be able to build an email list and send them timely and relevant emails that remind them of your blog.

With enough personalization and good content, you’ll be able to engage your readers more and bring them back to your blog.

Conclusion

There you have it. These are the top tools any blogger needs to successfully boost site visits. Blogging is a difficult marketing task but one that yields solid rewards for a business.

The use of the right tools can make blogging easier and also guide you to make better decisions. Check your work against the suggested tools here and make your blogging organized and streamlined.

You’ll grow your business and also automate your work so that you can focus on creating awesome content that makes for engaged readers.

@ syedbalkhi Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site. by Syed Balkhi Free WordPress Guides @WPBeginner

Tags