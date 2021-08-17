5 Best VPNs for Privacy and Security on the Dark Web

Looking for the best VPN for Dark Web Browsers?

Don't worry! We got Five.

When using Dark Web or Tor Browser, you go through malicious Onion exit nodes instead of the World Wide Web. These kinds of browsers require specialized software, authorization, and configuration to access websites. Unfortunately, not every VPN is capable of securing onion nodes except some powerful ones.

That's why we brought a list of 5 powerful VPNs capable of handling Dark Web and onion nodes. We recommend you go through the entire post to familiarize yourself with these amazing VPN providers.

Let's get started here.

2021's Best VPN for Dark Web

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is probably the greatest choice for Tor and Dark Web. It has its own .onion site, which provides you anonymity and safety at the same time. ExpressVPN offers you 256-bit encryption that disguises your online traffic and makes sure you surf anonymously at all nodes in a Tor network.

The TrustedServer technology of ExpressVPN ensures that all servers are up-to-date and wipes all the stored data whenever you reboot. The VPN follows major security protocols, including OpenVPN. In addition, it has a strict no-log policy and automatic kill switch protection.

Kill Switch & DNS leak protection keeps your real IP from being exposed to Tor's nodes whenever your VPN connection is compromised or disconnected.



Despite being a VPN, ExpressVPN’s slowdown rate of downloading and uploading speed is so minimal that you won't even realize it. You'll get more than 3000+ servers from 94 regions to choose from. If you're traveling, it's best to choose the nearest server for better speed.

Pricing Plan of ExpressVPN

Monthly Plan: @$12.95/month

6-Month Plan: @$9.99/month

15-Month Plan: @$6.67/month (Special Offer)

Features of ExpressVPN

Military Grade 256-bit encryption

Over 3000 servers in 94 geo-locations

No-log policy

Kill Switch and DNS leak protection

Works with popular live-streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Safari, and Tor Browser

Offers 30-day money-back guarantee with every plan

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN service providers. Usually, it is used with regular networks, but it is also one of the few VPNs that work with the Dark Web. It offers 256-bit AES encryption that protects your server from IPv6, WebRTC, and DNS leaks.

NordVPN offers 5228 servers in 60 countries with unlimited bandwidth. The best feature of the VPN is that it doesn't slow down or throttle your internet speed, so that you can enjoy the Tor browser with your ideal WiFi speed. With NordVPN, you don't have to install Tor Browser individually to surf .onion websites. Instead, you can directly surf on your default browser after enabling the VPN.

NordVPN has an automatic blocking option that blocks ads, pop-ups, and malware automatically while surfing. It follows a strict zero-logs policy that doesn't trail your personal details and data. With a single subscription account, you can connect six devices simultaneously.

Apart from the VPN service, NordVPN offers a password manager and 10-GB private cloud storage for free. Here you can secure your personal details and data backup for free.

Pricing Plan of NordVPN

Monthly Plan: @$11.95/month

1-Year Plan: @$4.92/month

2-Year Plan: @$3.67/month (Additional 3 months free)

Features of NordVPN

Military-grade 256-bit AES encryption

Follows major security protocols, including OpenVPN

Zero-log policy

Specialized server for Dark Web and Tor Browser

Free Cloud storage

30-day money-back guarantee with each plan

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and routers.

Accessible to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and other streaming websites

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a robust VPN service provider with some easy-to-use features. Like other top VPN providers, it also includes 256-bit encryption for high-end security. The DNS and IP leak protection keep your real IP from being exposed to hackers, which is very important while you're surfing Dark Web or .onion websites.

CyberGhost offers nearly 7300 servers in 91 geo-locations. Its strict no-log policy makes sure no activity or data stays behind on any server. If you get disconnected from a server, the automatic kill switch will protect your real IP address and location.

OpenVPN is the default protocol of CyberGhost VPN, but you still choose other security protocols. With OpenVPN, you won't need any configuration settings.

CyberGhost offers some NoSpy servers for maximum speed and bandwidth. If you access NoSpy servers, you'll get true anonymity with the strongest encryption, and the slowdown rate will be minimal. This way, you can surf the Dark Web with lightning-fast speed and maximum security.

Pricing Plan of CyberGhost

Monthly Plan: @$12.99/month (14-day money-back guarantee)

6-Month Plan: @$6.39/month (45-day money-back guarantee)

2-Year Plan: @2.25/month (additional 2 months free)



Features of CyberGhost

256-bit Military Grade encryption

Zero-log policy & IPv6 leak protection

7 Connections simultaneously

Automatic Kill Switch

NoSpy Servers for additional safety

Risk-free Money-Back Guarantees

24/7 Live Chat & Customer Support

Works with popular live-streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more.

Compatible with Tor Browser Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Safari, and Chrome.

4. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) is another exceptional VPN choice for Dark Web and Tor networks. It offers you to select from 35,000+ servers in 78 geo regions. PIA uses military-grade encryption, which gives you first-class security while surfing the Dark Web. If you're using a Tor network, it disguises your IP address so the entry nodes and your ISP won't be able to see you.

Private Internet Access has a special feature called Mace. Mace is a built-in ad and malware blocker. When you turn it on, it prevents downloading malware from harmful websites on your device. And it also blocks ads and pop-ups that keep showing while browsing websites.

Private Internet Access has a zero-log policy which ensures your server doesn't log any DNS request logs and you surf privately. It also offers 10 device connections simultaneously. As a result, the slowdown rate of PIA is also very low (10-13%).

Pricing Plan of Private Internet Access

Monthly Plan: @$11.95/month

1-Year Plan: $29 Per Year (Make sure to apply PIA special vpnstart.com coupon code! )

3-Year Plan: $79 (Additional FREE Boxcryptor 1 year )

Features of Private Internet Access

Military Grade Encryption for better security

Allows 10 connections at the same time

Built-in ads and malware blocker

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee with every VPN service

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Tor Browser, and routers

24/7 Live chat for any issues

Works properly with almost every live-streaming apps and restricted websites

5. IPVanish VPN

IPVanish has made its place among the top VPN providers for offering exceptional safety features. It is incredibly fast and offers high bandwidth for Dark Web and torrenting. Once you turn on the VPN, your server’s traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel keeping your identity and IP anonymous.

Like other VPNs, IPVanish also follows several protocols (including OpenVPN) and 256-bit encryption for top-notch security. It also has a strict zero-log policy, so you don't have to worry about your personal data being tracked. The best part about this VPN is that it allows unlimited connections at the same time.

The only downside is that the slowdown rate is a little bit high compared to other VPNs.

IPVanish offers 1900+ VPN servers in more than 75 geo-locations. The servers of IPVanish are Obfuscated, which hides the evidence that you're using VPN. Apart from the Dark Web or Tor network, even if you connect the VPN to the regular network, your ISP can't track your activity. This way, you are adding extra security to your device using IPVanish.

Pricing Plan of IPVanish

Monthly Plan: $10.99/month (VPN only) and $12.99/month (VPN + Backup)

Yearly Plan: $3.75/month (VPN only) and $4.58/month (VPN + Backup)

Features of IPVanish

Offers Split Tunneling that masks your IP and location

No limits on connections

No-log policy

Obfuscated servers keep ISP from interfering

Works perfectly with local and public Wi-Fi

Additional cloud storage at low rates

24/7 customer support

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Tor Browser, and routers

Works properly with almost every live-streaming app, restricted website, and game.

Conclusion

If you want to use the Dark Web, you'll need special Tor Browsers. Unfortunately, they don't take responsibility for your safety. But a powerful VPN will let you surf Dark Web without any Tor browser, and they'll give full anonymity and safety from hackers, surveillance, and your ISP.

The above-mentioned VPNs will give full freedom over Tor and onion nodes without risking your privacy. You don't have to compromise with your internet speed while accessing any website or app.

You may not get a free trial with any of these, but they offer a risk-free money-back guarantee, so you'll get a full refund if you are not happy with their services. So don't wait and try it by yourself.

FAQs

What is the use of the Dark Web?

Cyber Crime hackers, government, and private organizations use the Dark Web to monitor unusual and illegal activities. Some people also use it to sell drugs and weapons illegally.

How dangerous can the Dark web be?

The usage of the Dark Web took cybercrime to a new height and set records for ransomware, hacking, and phishing.

Is it safe to use VPN for Dark Web?

Tor websites and browsers are banned in many countries. To access these websites, you'll need a powerful VPN like ExpressVPN or CyberGhost. It will keep your IP safe from government surveillance and your ISP.

Can I be tracked if I use VPN?

Poorly configured VPN can expose your IP very easily. And also, if your VPN doesn't have DNS leak protection, your real IP will be revealed.

ExpressVPN has a Kill Switch and DNS leak protection. It'll make sure your IP remains hidden.





