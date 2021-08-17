5 Best VPNs for Privacy and Security on the Dark Web

I'm a creative content writer.I always try to share real valuable stuff
Looking for the best VPN for Dark Web Browsers?
Don't worry! We got Five.
When using Dark Web or Tor Browser, you go through malicious Onion exit nodes instead of the World Wide Web. These kinds of browsers require specialized software, authorization, and configuration to access websites. Unfortunately, not every VPN is capable of securing onion nodes except some powerful ones.
That's why we brought a list of 5 powerful VPNs capable of handling Dark Web and onion nodes. We recommend you go through the entire post to familiarize yourself with these amazing VPN providers.
Let's get started here.
ExpressVPN is probably the greatest choice for Tor and Dark Web. It has its own .onion site, which provides you anonymity and safety at the same time. ExpressVPN offers you 256-bit encryption that disguises your online traffic and makes sure you surf anonymously at all nodes in a Tor network.
The TrustedServer technology of ExpressVPN ensures that all servers are up-to-date and wipes all the stored data whenever you reboot. The VPN follows major security protocols, including OpenVPN. In addition, it has a strict no-log policy and automatic kill switch protection.
Kill Switch & DNS leak protection keeps your real IP from being exposed to Tor's nodes whenever your VPN connection is compromised or disconnected.
Despite being a VPN, ExpressVPN’s slowdown rate of downloading and uploading speed is so minimal that you won't even realize it. You'll get more than 3000+ servers from 94 regions to choose from. If you're traveling, it's best to choose the nearest server for better speed.
NordVPN is one of the leading VPN service providers. Usually, it is used with regular networks, but it is also one of the few VPNs that work with the Dark Web. It offers 256-bit AES encryption that protects your server from IPv6, WebRTC, and DNS leaks.
NordVPN offers 5228 servers in 60 countries with unlimited bandwidth. The best feature of the VPN is that it doesn't slow down or throttle your internet speed, so that you can enjoy the Tor browser with your ideal WiFi speed. With NordVPN, you don't have to install Tor Browser individually to surf .onion websites. Instead, you can directly surf on your default browser after enabling the VPN.
NordVPN has an automatic blocking option that blocks ads, pop-ups, and malware automatically while surfing. It follows a strict zero-logs policy that doesn't trail your personal details and data. With a single subscription account, you can connect six devices simultaneously.
Apart from the VPN service, NordVPN offers a password manager and 10-GB private cloud storage for free. Here you can secure your personal details and data backup for free.
CyberGhost is a robust VPN service provider with some easy-to-use features. Like other top VPN providers, it also includes 256-bit encryption for high-end security. The DNS and IP leak protection keep your real IP from being exposed to hackers, which is very important while you're surfing Dark Web or .onion websites.
CyberGhost offers nearly 7300 servers in 91 geo-locations. Its strict no-log policy makes sure no activity or data stays behind on any server. If you get disconnected from a server, the automatic kill switch will protect your real IP address and location.
OpenVPN is the default protocol of CyberGhost VPN, but you still choose other security protocols. With OpenVPN, you won't need any configuration settings.
CyberGhost offers some NoSpy servers for maximum speed and bandwidth. If you access NoSpy servers, you'll get true anonymity with the strongest encryption, and the slowdown rate will be minimal. This way, you can surf the Dark Web with lightning-fast speed and maximum security.
Private Internet Access (PIA) is another exceptional VPN choice for Dark Web and Tor networks. It offers you to select from 35,000+ servers in 78 geo regions. PIA uses military-grade encryption, which gives you first-class security while surfing the Dark Web. If you're using a Tor network, it disguises your IP address so the entry nodes and your ISP won't be able to see you.
Private Internet Access has a special feature called Mace. Mace is a built-in ad and malware blocker. When you turn it on, it prevents downloading malware from harmful websites on your device. And it also blocks ads and pop-ups that keep showing while browsing websites.
Private Internet Access has a zero-log policy which ensures your server doesn't log any DNS request logs and you surf privately. It also offers 10 device connections simultaneously. As a result, the slowdown rate of PIA is also very low (10-13%).
IPVanish has made its place among the top VPN providers for offering exceptional safety features. It is incredibly fast and offers high bandwidth for Dark Web and torrenting. Once you turn on the VPN, your server’s traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel keeping your identity and IP anonymous.
Like other VPNs, IPVanish also follows several protocols (including OpenVPN) and 256-bit encryption for top-notch security. It also has a strict zero-log policy, so you don't have to worry about your personal data being tracked. The best part about this VPN is that it allows unlimited connections at the same time.
The only downside is that the slowdown rate is a little bit high compared to other VPNs.
IPVanish offers 1900+ VPN servers in more than 75 geo-locations. The servers of IPVanish are Obfuscated, which hides the evidence that you're using VPN. Apart from the Dark Web or Tor network, even if you connect the VPN to the regular network, your ISP can't track your activity. This way, you are adding extra security to your device using IPVanish.
If you want to use the Dark Web, you'll need special Tor Browsers. Unfortunately, they don't take responsibility for your safety. But a powerful VPN will let you surf Dark Web without any Tor browser, and they'll give full anonymity and safety from hackers, surveillance, and your ISP.
The above-mentioned VPNs will give full freedom over Tor and onion nodes without risking your privacy. You don't have to compromise with your internet speed while accessing any website or app.
You may not get a free trial with any of these, but they offer a risk-free money-back guarantee, so you'll get a full refund if you are not happy with their services. So don't wait and try it by yourself.
What is the use of the Dark Web?
Cyber Crime hackers, government, and private organizations use the Dark Web to monitor unusual and illegal activities. Some people also use it to sell drugs and weapons illegally.
How dangerous can the Dark web be?
The usage of the Dark Web took cybercrime to a new height and set records for ransomware, hacking, and phishing.
Is it safe to use VPN for Dark Web?
Tor websites and browsers are banned in many countries. To access these websites, you'll need a powerful VPN like ExpressVPN or CyberGhost. It will keep your IP safe from government surveillance and your ISP.
Can I be tracked if I use VPN?
Poorly configured VPN can expose your IP very easily. And also, if your VPN doesn't have DNS leak protection, your real IP will be revealed.
ExpressVPN has a Kill Switch and DNS leak protection. It'll make sure your IP remains hidden.
