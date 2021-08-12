5 Best Racing Games on the PS4

Want to know about the best PS4 racing games? It's not only a question of money but also gameplay and longevity. There are hundreds of racing games to choose from PlayStation Store — some good, some bad, and all different in their own way.\n\n\\\nI have been a fan of racing games since I was a kid. For me, there is something about the boundless freedom driving game offers that appeals to my adventurous spirit. Whether you prefer arcade-style fun or hardcore simulation, the PS4 offers plenty for every type of player.\n\n\\\nRacing games come in all shapes and sizes, from arcade kart racers to realistic racing simulators to 3D open-world driving experiences. Simply put, there is a racing game for every kind of racing fan out there — so take a look at our list of the best PS4 racing games to see what we think is currently worth playing.\n\n\\\n## **1. Gran Turismo Sport**\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/l5YMKDeoB7Vf9JdjwRlIXWsdXsk2-2xa834go.jpeg)\n\nGran Turismo Sport is a lot like the past GT titles. It is a driving simulation game and is famed for its accuracy. You need to time your gears shifts perfectly, or you may lose speed resulting in slower lap times. There are loads of cars to choose from and lots of tracks (dozens of new tracks and classics). You can participate in races against a friend or against the AI (I find it more fun to race against the AI because if you win, you get rewards that add up). There are several modes to choose from: Arcade, Campaign (which has 3 sub-modes), Single Race, etc.\n\n\\\nGT Sport is an exceptional game. It’s the best-looking PS4 game to date, with staggering levels of detail in its cars and tracks. It’s also the best handling racing title I have ever played. But it’s not all visual and handling prowess: GT Sport delivers on its promise – like you may have never seen before – of fully sporting online motorsports. It’s a phenomenal achievement from\n\nPolyphony Digital on PS4, one that’ll go down as an instant classic for fans of the genre.\n\n\\\nIn Gran Turismo Sport, you get to make your favorite cars towards a more racing-oriented concept, using various livery creations.\n\n\\\n## **2. Forza Horizon** 4 ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/l5YMKDeoB7Vf9JdjwRlIXWsdXsk2-ijaq34fl.jpeg)\n\nForza Horizon 4 is the follow-up to one of the most successful and critically acclaimed racing franchises in gaming. The open world of Forza Horizon 4 is rich with gameplay possibilities — the freedom to explore, drive, and race together. As you race through beautiful landscapes in any car — from sports to supercars — you'll raise your driver level and unlock new abilities.\n\n\\\nForza Horizon 4 delivers an open-world experience packed with beautiful visuals and events. Take all-new challenges, driving every road in spectacular style. Enjoy a new set of rewards as you collect over 450 cars, the largest number in Forza history. Become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain. Race through changing seasons, explore the beautiful scenery and become a part of the Horizon Festival.\n\n\\\nWith the exhilarating driving freedom and amazing graphics that have propelled the Forza franchise to critical acclaim, this latest version takes you to a new world. Enjoy beautiful vistas and widely diverse landscapes in this open-world driving experience. You can also explore a shared world with real players and friends, with whom you can play in campaign Co-op or multiplayer mode.\n\n\\\nThe latest entry in the series is one of the best yet, and it's a game that car fans - both casual and hardcore - should play. Throw in solid gameplay, a meaty portion of beautiful visuals, and an outstanding soundtrack, and Forza Horizon 4 is almost perfect.\n\n\\\n## **3. DiRT Rally 2.0**\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/l5YMKDeoB7Vf9JdjwRlIXWsdXsk2-lx9t34pv.jpeg)\n\nDiRT Rally 2.0 takes you to the edge of your seat. It's the most authentic and thrilling rally game ever made. Your love for everything DiRT Rally will know no bounds. But with more rally content than ever before and a host of technical and gameplay improvements, this new entry in the series makes this release a must-have for every gamer that enjoyed the first one.\n\n\\\nIt perfectly captures that white knuckle feeling of racing on the edge as you hurtle along dangerous roads, knowing that one crash could irreparably harm your stage time.\n\nRace the championship season in a large variety of cars across three continents, from the damp forests of Wales to the infamous roads of Finland and the legendary Monte Carlo.\n\n\\\nExhilarating and demanding in equal measure, DiRT Rally 2.0 is the best rally game on PS4 by a truckload. DiRT Rally 2.0 combines the power and aggression of off-road racing with the polish and reputation required of a modern motorsport title.\n\n\\\n## **4. Project CARS 2**\n\n\\*\\* ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/l5YMKDeoB7Vf9JdjwRlIXWsdXsk2-fz9m34ni.jpeg)\n\nDriving a pack of cars around a circuit is all well and good, but Project CARS 2 allows you to keep yourself entertained with your automotive obsession in many other ways. You can race go-karts in the rain and drift your way around gravel tracks. It is the variety that makes this one of the most exciting racers available.\n\n\\\nDriving on track or dirt, fending off against a rival, or taking on adventure challenges, the variety of motorsport flavors on offer in Project CARS 2 is startling for a single game.\n\n\\\nProject Cars 2 is crammed with a wide variety of exciting content: from standard races to unique challenges, to multiplayer and beyond — behind the wheel of race cars, karts and motorcycles — on tracks designed to test your mettle on every surface type.\n\n\\\n## **5. F1 2021**\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/l5YMKDeoB7Vf9JdjwRlIXWsdXsk2-zd9734yu.jpeg)\n\nF1 2021 retains the solid foundation of its preceding versions and shows the series continuing to improve in many areas. Several camera angles are available, and AI-controlled drivers can now be driven manually in bumper-to-bumper sprints. Tires degrade over time as they're overheated, forcing drivers to adapt their driving style as rubber starts to melt and smoke.\n\n\\\nWeather conditions such as fog or rain have a dramatic impact on how a track will play out. It can even result in crashes - such as those caused by aquaplaning when standing water is encountered at high speeds.\n\n\\\n## **Wrapping Up**\n\n\\\nWhat started as a collection of cheeky, excellent, and understated racing games on current consoles has become a full-blown genre renaissance. There's more choice than ever before, where the likes of Dirt Rally are pushing the racing genre in refreshing directions. And, Forza Horizon 4 is putting on one of gaming's best performing series. \n\n\\\nRally fans enjoy more power over their co-driver with DiRT Rally, while newcomers to the genre are getting an arcade-style introduction with Project Cars. Little by little, even Gran Turismo took lessons from Shift 2 Unleashed to evolve its handling mechanics for this generation.