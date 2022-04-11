5 Best Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Certification Exam Courses in 2022

The Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Certification Exam is conducted online and tests the user's knowledge of data engineering in the Google Cloud. There are many courses online available to help you with this exam. Courses include [GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide] and [Udemy: Google Cloud Data Engineer] Courses can only be accessed through Udemy, which is an online learning platform that uses a one-time payment for each of their courses, and they offer a refund if you are not satisfied with their courses.

Hello folks, if you are preparing for the Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Certification Exam and looking for useful preparation material and online courses, you have come to the right place.





In this article, I will share the best online courses to crack Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification.





If you are following cloud computing trends, then you may know that Google Cloud Professional Data Engineers are currently in high demand for their ability to maintain the process of accumulating, converting, and publishing data with a certain level of expertise.





They are famous for having the capability to put machine learning models into operation, creating and structuring data processing systems to work accurately, and ensuring that the data is secure and scalable.





A career in Google cloud data engineering is mostly pursued by those confident in their programming skills and who wish to conduct in-depth studies in data and data technologies.

If you are interested in programming and manipulating data tech, then it's recommended that you take a look into data engineering.





As for the additional rewards of being a Google Cloud Data Engineer, you could receive an average salary of more than $117,000 per year. The rates may vary depending on how much experience you possess in data engineering, as data engineering is best learned with much practice.

5 Best Courses to become Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer

To become a Google Cloud Data Engineer, one must first pass the exam that will certify them as a data engineer. This exam is conducted online and tests the user's knowledge of data engineering in Google Cloud.





There are no prerequisites necessary to qualify for this certificate, but it is recommended that you have a thorough knowledge and some practice in data engineering before the exam is conducted. There are many courses online available to help you with this.





Here are the top 5 recommended online courses to prepare for Google Cloud Data Engineering certification:





This is one of the best Udemy courses to become a Google Data Engineer. Its lessons are taught by two instructors who have been working for Google as Cloud data engineers for seven years after completing Google Cloud's data engineer certification exam.





The course's total video content measures 28 hours long and is taught in a very engaging and practical way with downloadable material available for additional information and practice. They break down complex topics in a way that the participant will find easy to comprehend and apply in the certification exam.





The course can only be accessed through Udemy. Udemy is an online learning platform that uses a one-time payment for each of their courses, and they also offer a refund within 30 days if you are not satisfied with your course of choice.





They also give very good discounts on their prices, making their courses very affordable. Udemy also has a section where you can ask the instructors about the course. They generally answer these in 24 hours or less.





Here is the link to join this course - GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide





Top 5 Courses to become a Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer





At 4.5 hours long, this Udemy course is a very short one but makes up for the focused content. It is taught by a certified Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer who has plenty of experience working with data tech.





The course builds on your foundation of GCP's products by explaining the role of each of the products and the applications of GCP that you will need to know to pass the exam. There are quizzes at the end of each section to help you apply and retain the information you've learned.





However, before you start the course, there are some requirements, including SQL Basics and an understanding of Relational Databases and NoSQL. These concepts are not difficult to grasp and won't require more than a Google search or two.





Here is the link to join this course - Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Course





Top 5 Courses to Crack Google Cloud Platform Data Engineer

This best Coursera course for Google Cloud Platform has landed jobs in data engineering with Google Cloud for many of its students. It's offered by the Google Cloud Team themselves and is taught by many certified instructors from top companies and universities.





Upon entering this course, you will access many resources structured to help you apply the google cloud technology and pass the exam for the Google Cloud Data Engineering Certificate.

There is also a certificate of completion that will be given to you upon completion of the course.





There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate:

Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with Google Cloud Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on Google Cloud Smart Analytics, Machine Learning, and AI on GCP Preparing for the Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer Exam





To access all these courses, you'll need to purchase a Coursera subscription for $49 monthly, but if you would like to confirm that you are satisfied with the course, you can start a 7-day free trial and cancel any time after.





Here is the link to join this program - Data Engineering with Google Cloud Professional Certificate





Best Coursera Course to pass Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer

And, if you find Coursera courses and certifications useful, you should also join the Coursera Plus, a subscription plan from Coursera, which provides you unlimited access to their most popular courses, specialization, professional certificate, and guided projects. It costs around $399/year but its completely worth of your money as you get unlimited certificates, and it’s also very cost-effective.





Designed by Google Cloud, this course on Pluralsight offers Cloud Data Engineer training for beginners to advanced data engineers.

You are taught all the necessary skills to become a Google Cloud Data Engineer, such as processing and streaming data, building data processing systems, and managing data pipelines.





One important thing to note about Google cloud certification is that they are valid for two years from the data you passed the exam, and after expiration, you need to re-certify yourself.





This is all through a series of presentations, demos, and labs. You would need a Pluralsight membership to access these courses. Alternatively, Pluralsight offers a 10-day free trial, but you'll have to pay a fee of $29 per month after that trial is over.









Best Pluralsight Course to pass Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer

This Udemy online course is taught by two instructors who have years of experience in Google Cloud Data Engineering and coaching others who wish to get into the field.





They take great care in making sure that the individual taking the course will get a thorough knowledge of the GCP concepts and examples to know what it is like to take on the tasks of a data engineer.





Before this, they will show you how to set up the Google Cloud Platform on your computer to follow along with them in their demos so that you can get hands-on experience with the products while taking the course.





The course is 8.5 hours long and contains many downloadable training material resources to help you with the lectures. You will get all those materials without any additional costs.





Best Udemy Course to pass Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer

That's all about the best online courses to become a Google Cloud Platform Data Engineer These online courses are specially designed keeping this prestigious cloud certification in mind, and they cover all topics specified in official exam guides.





If you are preparing for Google Cloud Certification, particularly Data Engineer, you should benefit from these courses for better preparation.





