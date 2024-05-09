The TechBeat: Outlier Detection: What You Need to Know (5/9/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @nataliaogneva [ 4 Min read ] Decisions are usually based on the sample mean, which is very sensitive to outliers and can dramatically change the value. So, it is crucial to manage outliers Read More.

By @nataliaogneva [ 8 Min read ] Learn how to improve experiment efficiency and metric sensitivity through stratified sampling in data analysis. Read More.

By @nataliaogneva [ 5 Min read ] Discover the truth about using t-tests in AB testing for abnormal distributions in the IT industry. Read More.

By @ribeiro00jd7jt [ 7 Min read ] This article is a direct result of the thoughts I shared at a recent talk with the same title, where I dissected Python and its extensive ecosystem Read More.

By @hacker329546 [ 7 Min read ] As data volumes grow, mastering the art of translating data into captivating visual narratives becomes even more important. Read More.

By @zangzhiya [ 6 Min read ] In this paper, readers will find an overview roadmap to generating a strong ML system that starts from data management to streamline operations efficiently. Read More.

By @egorkaritskii [ 9 Min read ] Explore the benefits, challenges, and industry trends shaping the future of data center cooling. Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Learn about Zero Defects and advanced regression testing strategies to enhance software quality and testing efficiency Read More.

By @dmytrospilka [ 5 Min read ] The change in sentiment surrounding Wall Street has been palpable as stubborn inflation continues in its refusal to subside. Read More.

By @matejsmycka [ 4 Min read ] Static application security testing (SAST) is a subset of static code analysis used to increase the security and reliability of the code. Read More.

By @dmytrospilka [ 5 Min read ] Heavy is the head that wears the crown during a Wall Street bull run, and Nvidia’s status as the king of the ongoing generative AI boom. Read More.

By @peter-jobes [ 5 Min read ] 2024 has been a challenging year so far for Apple’s embattled stock, but the launch of the iPhone 16 could change everything. Read More.

By @jonstojanmedia [ 4 Min read ] Obinna Odirionye, CEO and creator of Clouddley, wants to democratize the cloud. Read More.

By @ashborn [ 8 Min read ] Behavioral interviews assess how a candidate's experience matches a company's needs. Culture fit and compelling stories are key to nailing these interviews. Read More.

By @arjunrao1987 [ 9 Min read ] Maximize your query outcomes with RAG. Learn how to leverage Retrieval Augmented Generation for domain-specific questions effectively. Read More.

By @jonstojanmedia [ 4 Min read ] Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) is a framework that came into force in June 2023 to regulate the crypto market across Europe. Read More.

By @maken8 [ 4 Min read ] USG spends more debt dollars, BTC gains value. But capital gains shall be taxed so USG gets back the dollars it spent. Read More.

By @ilinskii [ 5 Min read ] Italy, Turkey, and South Africa have launched their digital nomad visa programs. Read More.

By @escholar [ 8 Min read ] Learn about data processing, model formulation, and hypothesis testing in this comprehensive analysis. Read More.

By @companyoftheweek [ 2 Min read ] This week, we present our business blogging partner MinIO - a high-performance, S3 compatible object store, built for large scale AI/ML. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️