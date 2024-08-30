Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The TechBeat: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (8/30/2024)by@techbeat

    The TechBeat: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (8/30/2024)

    by TechBeatAugust 30th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    8/30/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    featured image - The TechBeat: Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order (8/30/2024)
    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    Every Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo in Order

    By @joseh [ 6 Min read ] Everyone from Thor to the Toad appears in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out these other cameos that you may have missed throughout the movie. Read More.

    Beyond the Hype: How Data Annotation Powers Generative AI

    By @indium [ 5 Min read ] Explore how data annotation powers generative AI, driving innovations from chatbots to deepfake technology.Learn about challenges, opportunities, and the futur Read More.

    An Architect’s Guide to the Top 10 Tools Needed to Build the Modern Data Lake

    By @minio [ 8 Min read ] Here is a list of vendors and tools needed to build the modern data lake, with each entry a capability needed to support generative AI. Read More.

    Tracking Atomic Stealer on macOS: Sophisticated Malware Replacing LedgerLive App

    By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] We delve into new tactics of sophisticated macOS malware - Atomic stealer. Now, it replaces popular app for managing crypto wallets with malicious clone. Read More.

    Build a Web3 Movie Streaming dApp using NextJs, Tailwind, and Sia Renterd

    By @daltonic [ 22 Min read ] This tutorial series will guide you in creating a decentralized application that leverages Sia's blockchain to ensure user data ownership and privacy. Read More.

    Boosting Product Discovery With UX Research: Lessons From Retail and Banking

    By @pilyutikanna [ 6 Min read ] Two strategies to integrate UX research in banking and retail, overcoming challenges to enhance product discovery and drive better results Read More.

    Famous Companies That Have Sunk Big Money in AI, Blockchain, and Web3

    By @aelfblockchain [ 7 Min read ] Nike and Tesla are embracing Web3 and blockchain. Find out how they leverage blockchain technology for enhanced innovation with Web3 & AI integration. Read More.

    Importance of Mentoring in Digital Tech

    By @kategrizik [ 8 Min read ] Learn about my experience with mentees from around the world and the mutual benefits of mentoring in fields like AI, Crypto, FinTech, and EdTech. Read More.

    Transformers: Age of Attention

    By @bhavdeepsethi [ 7 Min read ] Simple explanation of the Transformer model from the revolutionary paper "Attention is All You Need" which is the basis of many advanced AI systems. Read More.

    Introducing Dev Encyclopedia: A Wikipedia Specifically for Developers

    By @buzzpy [ 3 Min read ] The Dev Encyclopedia is an open-source, easy-to-use online resource (i.e. a website) that helps make sense of complicated tech terms. Read More.

    Crypto Growth: Creating Effective User Personas

    By @kategrizik [ 5 Min read ] Discover the importance of creating effective user personas for crypto companies. Learn how to profile your audience, address their needs, and enhance UX Read More.

    Is Decentralized AI Winning The War Against AI Data Silos?

    By @penworth [ 4 Min read ] Decentralized AI –an open-source alternative for data privacy and ownership--represents a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence. Read More.

    You Should Give That Talk or Write That Blog

    By @kevingoldsmith [ 11 Min read ] No one starts as a pro, but everyone starts somewhere. Here are some tips to get you on track to giving that talk you always wanted to do. Read More.

    Innovation Culture Roadmap: What Works and What Doesn't

    By @pilyutikanna [ 6 Min read ] How we transformed innovation culture by balancing creativity with structure, overcoming bureaucracy, and fostering growth—insights from hands-on experience. Read More.

    FLUX Local & Cloud Tutorial With SwarmUI - FLUX: Open Source txt2img Model Surpassing Midjourney

    By @secourses [ 5 Min read ] FLUX represents a groundbreaking achievement in open source txt2img technology, genuinely outperforming and producing superior quality images. Read More.

    Introducing Builder: Your Buddy in Test-Driven Development (TDD)

    By @easytdd [ 21 Min read ] In this blog post, I introduced the builder pattern and its use in test-driven development. I also showed several ways to implement it. Read More.

    LoudMe Review: Is This the Best AI Music Generator And AI Sound Effect Generator?

    By @margrowth [ 4 Min read ] LoudMe is making waves in the world of AI music generation, but how good is it? Find out in our detailed LoudMe review. Read More.

    Step-by-step Guide to Growing a Bootstrap B2B Startup: Actual Tactics (Not Strategies)

    By @nevodavid10 [ 13 Min read ] Today, I want to show you how to grow a bootstrap startup. There are pros and cons to this formula but bear with me. Read More.

    Boost Your Productivity With These 18 Developer Tools 🚀🔥

    By @madzadev [ 15 Min read ] In this article, I've curated a comprehensive list of some of my favorite developer tools among various domains designed to improve your workflow. Read More.

    What Three Months in Colombia Taught Me About Life

    By @benoitmalige [ 8 Min read ] Discover how three months in Colombia transformed my perspective on life. From slowing down to finding joy in simplicity, these lessons are worth embracing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture
    TechBeat@techbeat
    HackerNoon’s rank of trending tech stories based on pageviews, engagement and comments
    Read my storiesCheck Today's TechBeat

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #tech-beat #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #technology #creativity

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs (1/15/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 15, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects (1/10/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 10, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Python's Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code (1/13/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 13, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas