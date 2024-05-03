Search icon
    The TechBeat: Portfolio Management: All The Ways AI Is Transforming Modern Asset Strategies (5/3/2024)

    The TechBeat: Portfolio Management: All The Ways AI Is Transforming Modern Asset Strategies (5/3/2024)

    by TechBeatMay 3rd, 2024
    5/3/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    Portfolio Management: All The Ways AI Is Transforming Modern Asset Strategies

    By @kustarev [ 9 Min read ] The industry was highly impacted by AI in recent years, as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made predictive analytics more accurate. Read More.

    Step-by-Step Guide on How to Define Your Startup MVP and Save Time and Money

    By @fayanastasia [ 7 Min read ] This guide will help you identify the core features of your product, enabling you to avoid wasting time and money. Read More.

    Product Hypothesis Validation: Best Practices & Examples

    By @fayanastasia [ 9 Min read ] Follow these simple steps to clearly formulate your product hypothesis and test it quickly and affordably. Read More.

    8 Factors To Pay Attention to When Pitching a Startup to an Investor

    By @fayanastasia [ 7 Min read ] The article explains 8 key factors that can help your startup get considered by investors, especially in the early stages. Read More.

    Exit Strategies For Tech Entrepreneurs: Knowing When And How To Sell

    By @fayanastasia [ 7 Min read ] An exit strategy is often developed at an early stage and outlined in a business plan so that investors understand how they will receive a return of investments Read More.

    Mastering the Craft of Transforming Data into Engaging Visual Narratives in User Interfaces

    By @hacker329546 [ 7 Min read ] As data volumes grow, mastering the art of translating data into captivating visual narratives becomes even more important. Read More.

    How to Build an End-to-End ML Platform

    By @zangzhiya [ 6 Min read ] In this paper, readers will find an overview roadmap to generating a strong ML system that starts from data management to streamline operations efficiently. Read More.

    The Evolution of Data Center Cooling: From Air-Based Methods to Free Cooling

    By @egorkaritskii [ 9 Min read ] Explore the benefits, challenges, and industry trends shaping the future of data center cooling. Read More.

    Human-centric Crisis Management: Nurturing Resilient Teams in Hi-tech Environments

    By @dmitbagdasaryan [ 6 Min read ] Leaning back on the principles of this methodology, I suggest the following steps for taking precautionary care of your subordinates to foster their robustness Read More.

    Tech and Tradition in Established Universes: Goldie Returns to Riverdale

    By @sarahevans [ 5 Min read ] Archie Comics writer Goldie Chan's latest comic, "BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES”: ‘The Frumpy Duckling," showcases this fusion. Read More.

    Empowering AWS DevOps With Python and Machine Learning

    By @ribeiro00jd7jt [ 7 Min read ] This article is a direct result of the thoughts I shared at a recent talk with the same title, where I dissected Python and its extensive ecosystem Read More.

    The Genies Tool Kit: Everything You Need to Know

    By @genies [ 9 Min read ] The Genies Tool Kit is grounded in two core pillars: the Avatar Framework and the Traits Framework Read More.

    Data Modeling in Elasticsearch: Using Nested Queries and Parent-Child Relationships

    By @rocksetcloud [ 10 Min read ] Managing relationships in Elasticsearch can be challenging, but we have nested queries and parent-child relationships to work around it, and more. Read More.

    Software Regression Testing: Enhanced Regression Strategy and Zero Defects

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Learn about Zero Defects and advanced regression testing strategies to enhance software quality and testing efficiency Read More.

    Profilence & RemotiveLabs Set a New Benchmark in Infotainment Quality Testing

    By @pressreleases [ 3 Min read ] Profilence & RemotiveLabs set a new benchmark in infotainment quality testing: by combining user behavior with vehicle signals. Read More.

    Will AI Be the End of Programmers? What Happens to the IT Industry?

    By @rusanov [ 6 Min read ] It has become particularly difficult for juniors to secure positions, and the situation is further exacerbated by mass layoffs and hiring freezes. Read More.

    Unlocking DePIN Potential with StorX Network: Revolutionizing Decentralized Cloud

    By @pressreleases [ 3 Min read ] Unlocking DePIN Potential with StorX Network: Revolutionizing Decentralized Cloud Read More.

    ChangeNOW Set to Enhance Web3 Payments with Upcoming USDT Listing

    By @pressreleases [ 2 Min read ] ChangeNOW announces the upcoming listing of USDt on Telegram's TON Network, a collaboration with Tether that promises advancements in digital transactions. Read More.

    What’s the Fate of the S&P 500 if Rate Cuts Don’t Happen in 2024?

    By @dmytrospilka [ 5 Min read ] The change in sentiment surrounding Wall Street has been palpable as stubborn inflation continues in its refusal to subside. Read More.

    The #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon

    The #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon

By @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ] Join the #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon. Stand a chance to win the $1000 grand prize! Read More.

