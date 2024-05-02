The TechBeat: How to Earn $1 Million With AWS in One Year (5/2/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @hackerclv9oo16l00003b6rqbmssxfy [ 5 Min read ] Slash your AWS cloud costs by 90%! Learn 4 steps to optimize spending: challenge assumptions, tune resources, use Graviton instances, and monitor usage. Read More.

By @moscowgt [ 7 Min read ] What metrics should be tracked and improved upon in FinTech products during the user acquisition, activation, and retention stages? Read More.

By @moscowgt [ 10 Min read ] The article showcases best practices for product development from pre-seed to Series A rounds, and describes what to pay attention to in your startup. Read More.

By @moscowgt [ 10 Min read ] The article describes using both direct and indirect feedback methods throughout the product development lifecycle. Read More.

By @moscowgt [ 6 Min read ] The barriers for startups entering the Fintech industry are constantly increasing. Consider the strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Read More.

By @lumoz [ 3 Min read ] Lumoz's Modular Compute Layer has pioneered a new Layer 2 architecture model, filling the gap in the current market for a mixed solution of ZK and OP. Read More.

By @stepico [ 4 Min read ] Game development for multiple platforms at once is key to winning over players globally and boosting your revenue. Learn how it’s done in the article. Read More.

By @fahimulhaq [ 7 Min read ] AI-powered learning for software developers is here to stay. Here's how we're building the learning platform of the future at Educative. Read More.

By @minio [ 7 Min read ] Modern datalakes provide a central hub for all your data needs. However, building and managing an effective data lake can be complex. Read More.

By @goqrvey [ 8 Min read ] Choosing the right analytics solution is important for empowering users to access valuable insights without leaving your application. Read More.

By @rocksetcloud [ 6 Min read ] Prepare for complexities of deploying vector search in production with insights on indexing, metadata filtering, query language, and vector lifecycle management Read More.

By @smokfyz [ 21 Min read ] Learn about using maps in Go (golang), including associative arrays, hash maps, collision handling, and sync.Map, with practical code examples. Read More.

By @kelvinm [ 18 Min read ] EchoVault's Pub/Sub implementation aims to be compatible with Redis clients. This article is a brief description of how EchoVault implements the Pub/Sub module. Read More.

By @vinitabansal [ 9 Min read ] Learn actionable strategies to unlock your leadership potential and advance your career. Read More.

By @rocksetcloud [ 9 Min read ] Discover advanced techniques for managing updates in Elasticsearch, crucial for search and analytics applications. Read More.

By @devinpartida [ 4 Min read ] Explore how VR home tours are shaping the future of real estate by offering immersive, convenient property viewing experiences. Read More.

By @jonstojanmedia [ 2 Min read ] Dopple.ai is a free AI chatbot that lets you interact with virtual characters based on real and fictional people. Read More.

By @timescale [ 14 Min read ] Explore the rise of PostgreSQL as the de facto database standard, its impact on software development, and the key trends driving its widespread adoption. Read More.

By @enginesoffury [ 2 Min read ] The most anticipated Gamefi opportunity unites 3 major launchpads providing multi-million user base, top KOLs & partners network to optimise ROI performance. Read More.

By @danielishigami [ 9 Min read ] The process of creating a debit card. Learn about the fintech ecosystem, partner selection, API integration, and the tech stack for your own fintech journey. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️