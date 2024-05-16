The Noonification: GitHub Copilot and the Endangered Code Monkey (5/16/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @ajar [ 9 Min read ] The rate of improvement for artificial intelligence, and in particular for GitHub Copilot, is so steep that a career pivot may be in order. Read More.

By @davidjdeal [ 5 Min read ] Read this post for insight into the deal between Netflix and the NFL to air Christmas Day games, including its impact on live sports on connected TV. Read More.

By @diadkov [ 6 Min read ] The popularity of the Bitcoin ETFs with institutional investors and the calming of the Federal Reserve's language has spurred renewed interest in cryptocurrency Read More.