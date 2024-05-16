Search icon
    The Noonification: GitHub Copilot and the Endangered Code Monkey (5/16/2024)
    The Noonification: GitHub Copilot and the Endangered Code Monkey (5/16/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter May 16th, 2024
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    GitHub Copilot and the Endangered Code Monkey

    By @ajar [ 9 Min read ] The rate of improvement for artificial intelligence, and in particular for GitHub Copilot, is so steep that a career pivot may be in order. Read More.

    Goodbye, Linear TV: Netflix to Stream NFL Christmas Games in 2024

    By @davidjdeal [ 5 Min read ] Read this post for insight into the deal between Netflix and the NFL to air Christmas Day games, including its impact on live sports on connected TV. Read More.

    Resilient Strategies for Crypto Marketing Success in 2024: Overcoming Regulations and Scandals

    By @diadkov [ 6 Min read ] The popularity of the Bitcoin ETFs with institutional investors and the calming of the Federal Reserve’s language has spurred renewed interest in cryptocurrency Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

