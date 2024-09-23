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4 Tips to Boost Your Productivity Using Cursor

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byRomain@romainsimon

Founder @ Melies, AI Filmmaking SaaS

September 23rd, 2024
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Romain@romainsimon

Founder @Melies

Founder @ Melies, AI Filmmaking SaaS

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machine-learning#ai#ide#code#vscode#ai-powered-ide#melies#no-code-tools#ai-powered-coding-solution

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