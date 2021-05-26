4 Tips for a Killer SaaS Content Marketing Strategy

The SaaS market is growing at a tremendous rate. According to the latest market report, the revenue of the global SaaS market is predicted to be approximately $220.21 billion by the year 2022. In 2016, only 38% of the companies were into SaaS, which increased to 43% in 2017, 51% in 2018, and will increase to at least 80% by 2022. Hence the graph is slowly increasing and so is the demand.

The competition is fierce. If you have a SaaS company, the chances are high that you might lag if you work with the traditional marketing strategies. You need to update your marketing strategies, and one of the most common and effective modes of promoting your company is creating actionable content.

Creating consistent and relevant content is crucial. But all of it will be in vain if you do not have a well-laid content marketing strategy. According to another survey by Statista, among the global marketers in the year 2019, 91% of the organizations rely on a good content marketing strategy for their promotion.

Numerous such statistics and data prove that content marketing is one of the full-proof methods of marketing for any industry, especially SaaS. Hence, a killer content marketing strategy is an absolute necessity to beat the competition!

If you do not have a good SaaS content marketing strategy yet, here is a comprehensive guide that explains the nitty-gritty details and tips for creating the best SaaS content marketing strategy ever! Let's get started.

Research your consumer base

For starters, you need to know your consumers and the targeted audience. You need to understand the type of customers and their details who will benefit from your products and services. This is also one of the most vital steps of creating content since you need to understand how you write or create the content.

You can start by understanding the basic information such as:

Age group

Profession

Gender

Average annual income

Interests

By building such buyer personas, you can assess the common problems they might face on personal and professional levels. In short, look for their pain points!

Make your content informative and add assistance and solutions to their problems. Add various actionable advice and suggestions which will directly benefit them. This will help in building more reliability and trust towards your company amongst your customers.

You can try out different forms of content such as blogs, emails, social media posts, ebooks, webinars, video tutorials, etc. But if you are low on budget and are selective towards your content, then blog posts and emails should be on top of your priority list.

Let's get back to some stats again.

According to the statistics by HubSpot, 73% of millennials prefer business communications only via emails. Hence, leverage the power of emails and use them for your benefit.

According to research by Content Marketing Institute in 2020, email newsletters are one of the most used types of content marketing strategy for 81% of B2B marketers.

Now coming to the content:

There are different types of blog types you can create. The most common ones are infographics, how-to articles, guides, roundups, etc.

According to another survey of Statista, 77% of the participating bloggers responded that the most published type of blog was how-to articles in the year 2019.

Hence, analyze your consumer behavior and create your preferred content accordingly for the best results.

Focus on SEO

According to Statista, Google holds about 86.6% share of the global search market, followed by Bing and Baidu. Hence, you need to take your rankings in Google very seriously!

When you know your target audience and have created the content as per the requirements, you need to make sure that your content gets the maximum visibility!

Search Engine Optimization is one of the imperative methods of getting higher ranks in various Search Engine Result Pages, which results in better traffic and exposure.

The basics of Search engine optimization include placing keywords, tags, and specific terms that your consumers are most likely to search when they need a relevant service or product. You can use several tools like Ahrefs or SEMRush, which gives a great night regarding the top ranking SEO keywords and phrases that will provide a higher view count.

Include these in your content, and you will be soon within the first five ranks of Google in no time!

Customize Your Sales Funnel

The next step for a good SaaS marketing strategy includes customization and fixing your approach at the top of the sales funnel, which actually makes the overall difference in building your authority.

You will gain excellent visibility, and your consumers will be aware of your company, but what next?

You need to convert them into your confirmed buyers.

It would help if you make them believe in the usefulness, benefits of your services. Your content will also be focused on spreading information related to that.

Testimonials and reviews play a significant role in building trust and reliability towards your company. Hence, ask your previous clients or customers for reviews and testimonials that claim the benefits they have reaped from your services before.

Apart from that, you can also arrange webinars and live Q&As to clarify doubts and queries of your consumers and educate them more about your company.

Offer Free Trials/Demos

People tend to believe you when they witness the benefits themselves. Hence, a free demo or trial for a stipulated time will indeed help them become aware of the benefits and guide them through using your services and products. This will also give you an edge since if your services actually profit them, they might be interested in sealing the final deal with you. Hence, free trials are another very crucial step for sending your potential clients directly to the checkout page!

Final Thoughts

There is so much more that goes into a content marketing strategy for a SaaS company, and these are just the fundamentals of it. These will help you lay the first few steps into building your own personalized strategy and ace the marketing game in no time!

