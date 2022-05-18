4 BEST Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022

The crypto market has had a rough few months as of late, but now, there are a lot of indications that the market may see a sharp rise very soon. With the price of almost every cryptocurrency being super low, there's a perfect opportunity for all of us to invest and wait for the market to rise again. Solana is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of the past year, growing from just $1.5 at the beginning of 2021 to over $100 in 2022. LUNA is going to grow even more in May of 2022.

The crypto market has had a rough few months as of late, but now, there are a lot of indications that the market may see a sharp rise very soon. With the price of almost every cryptocurrency being super low right now, there's a perfect opportunity for all of us to invest and wait for the market to rise again.

4. Ethereum

Ethereum is, by far, the largest cryptocurrency on our list when it comes to market cap. Now, large market cap tokens aren't usually regarded as the most profitable investment you can make, but Ethereum is something different. It has been going through a lot of changes as of late to turn into "Ether 2.0". The most recent event in this transition has been "The Merge". Ethereum is officially switching from the proof of work system to the proof of stake system. I won't bore you with the details of what that actually means, but to put it into simpler terms, Ethereum is going to be a lot more environmentally friendly, future-proof, and efficient from this point forward. Transactions are going to be made in seconds rather than minutes, and there will also be a lot of other opportunities like staking.

The Merge has basically breathed new life into Ethereum, crypto that was already well-regarded as one of the most advanced crypto platforms out there. Many people believe that because of these changes, Ethereum might just surpass the market cap of Bitcoin one day, and on top of that, its value is going to stabilize further with time, making it not only a smart investment but eventually even a safe investment.

Safe investments in crypto are almost unheard of, and it's a bit too early to call Ethereum a safe investment as well. It's currently just as volatile as practically every other crypto out there. But over time, with all of the new changes, there's no doubt in my mind that this will be the first stable yet growing cryptocurrency in the world. But for the time being, Ethereum is a great investment simply because its price is currently low, and it has more than enough backing to bounce back.

3. Solana

Solana is like Ethereum in a lot of different ways. The main similarity between the two is that they both offer some sort of solution. Solana is compatible with smart contracts and has many other unique features as well. The greatest solution that Solana offers is scalability. Despite being a relatively small token - at least when compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum - it's capable of handling up to 50,000 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest cryptocurrencies on the planet. But Solana isn't just fast in terms of service, it's also fast in terms of growth. It has been one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of the past year, growing from just $1.5 at the beginning of 2021 to over $100 at the beginning of 2022.

This is all thanks to the unique proof of history validation method that Solana uses instead of proof of work or proof of stake. Its blockchain uses timestamps to reduce transaction times. Another great thing about Solana is that it's already available on almost every major crypto exchange out there. This means that buying Solana is not just a lot easier for you, but also for pretty much every other investor. The more investors that Solana is going to have, the higher the chances of its price rising even further. Solana, much like a lot of other cryptocurrencies, has faced a significant downswing in prices in April of 2022. However, in May, it's expected to rise a lot more than some of its competitors.

One of the things that might just push Solana's price over the edge is the fact that it can now be stored on the Coinbase wallet. Previously, only ERC-20 tokens could be stored in that wallet, and this development is a major breakthrough that might just make Solana one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the market.

2. Binance Coin

The Binance Coin is a token that needs very little introduction. It's one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market cap, and there's a very good reason behind it all. The sudden growth of BNB isn't a fluke. BNB is backed by the world's most popular cryptocurrency exchange - Binance. Every time someone logs into Binance to buy any kind of token at all, the BNB token is promoted to them. At the very least, almost everyone that uses the Binance exchange has been exposed to BNB in one way or another. It has more free promotions than any other crypto out there, and this promotion will ultimately lead to a lot more people buying it as well. Even if a small number of Binance's daily active users invest in BNB every day, it would still make a huge difference in terms of price.

Despite the current downswing in crypto prices as of late, crypto is still more popular than ever before. And it's going to continue getting more and more popular. Most new crypto investors will likely use Binance as their exchange of choice, and that makes the eventual rise of Binance all the more likely. It's by far the most strategic crypto investment you can make. Some other things you should know about Binance is that it's a proof of stake crypto, which means you can also stake this token and earn a passive income through it without ever even leaving the Binance app. On top of that, the value of the investment itself is going to continue increasing (or decreasing) with time.

1. Apecoin

The Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most revolutionary crypto projects in recent years. The technology behind it isn't all too revolutionary - it's just like any other NFT collectible project - but the hype behind it all is unprecedented. It's easily the most popular NFT project in history, and one of the most popular crypto projects in the world. Celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Eminem, and Serena Williams have all gotten their own "Bored Ape", and it has transformed Bored Apes into an entire franchise. Now, there's even a Bored Ape cryptocurrency called Apecoin. The people behind Apecoin are unknown, but most people think that the actual creators of the BAYC, Yuga Labs, have a heavy influence on the project.

A portion of the Apecoin supply will be distributed among owners of Bored Ape NFTs, which does give it a "value" of sorts considering these rich people will likely want to promote it. This will, in turn, give Apecoin a massive increase in value from the promotion they get. However, even if you're not interested in the whole "Bored Ape" universe, Apecoin can still be an absolutely fantastic investment. The value of the brand is undeniable, and that sort of brand value gives Apecoin a kind of backing that's rare to find in the crypto world. On top of that, Apecoin is the newest project on this list, with the token being launched on March 16, 2022. This means that it also has the highest future potential for growth.

Which of these coins are you looking forward to investing in? Let me know in the comments below!