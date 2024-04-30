Search icon
    The Noonification: RaspberryPi: Technology Overload - LAMP🕯 to UASP🐝 (4/30/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    by HackerNoon NewsletterApril 30th, 2024
    4/30/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    AI in Social Media: Ethical Considerations of AI and Algorithms in Shaping Social Media Interactions

    By @nimit [ 6 Min read ] AI and algorithms in social media might sound like a significant step forward for these platforms, but it could lead to ethical issues if were not careful. Read More.

    Celebrating 10 Years of War Robots and Reflecting From A Technical Perspective

    By @pauxi [ 31 Min read ] In this post, we look at the technical side of War Robots over 10 years: the cool stuff, the problems, the experiments, remastering the game, and more! Read More.

    RaspberryPi: Technology Overload - LAMP🕯 to UASP🐝

    By @tudoracheabogdan [ 4 Min read ] Dive into Raspberry Pis reimagined LAMP stack, shifting to Ubuntu, Apache, SQLite3, Python. Efficient coding, cost-effective solutions revealed! Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

