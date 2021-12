In 2020, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, my startup had a successful exit. Grafomap, an online store that sold personalized map posters, was bought by a buyer from the printing industry whose name I cannot disclose. After a few years in business, we had experienced a hell of a rollercoaster ride – from Black Friday to Valentine’s Day when sales were spiking, to off-season when a mild depression took us over. At one point, Martins and I had to take out personal loans to save the business.