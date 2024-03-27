Search icon
    121 reads

    The TechBeat: Cultural Intelligence in Hi-Tech Leadership: Navigating Global Business Dynamics (3/27/2024)

    by Techbeat4mMarch 27th, 2024
    3/27/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    Cultural Intelligence in Hi-Tech Leadership: Navigating Global Business Dynamics

    By @dmitbagdasaryan [ 5 Min read ] Learn from industry examples and discover best practices for fostering an inclusive, innovative environment in global tech enterprises. Read More.

    How Custom Data Models Drive Next-Generation Embedded Analytics

    By @goqrvey [ 6 Min read ] Learn how custom data models drive impactful embedded analytics within SaaS applications and deliver custom experiences for users and providers alike. Read More.

    From Institutional Feast to Community Ownership: The Billion Journey of ZKFair

    By @lumoz [ 9 Min read ] ZKFair is an EVM L2 ecosystem built by Lumoz, a Rollup as a Service provider. This L2 is a pioneer of its kind as the first Polygon CDK ZkRollup to be on Mainne Read More.

    How to Use Screen Wake Lock API in React to Manage Screen Locking/Dimming in a Browser

    By @dlitsman [ 5 Min read ] LIVE demo 🚀 on how to integrate the Screen Wake Lock API into any React application with automatic reacquisition of a lock using react-use-wake-lock. Read More.

    How to Unleash Insights for Everyone: Multi-Tenant Architecture for Embedded Analytics

    By @goqrvey [ 6 Min read ] Multi-tenant architecture (MTA) is a software architecture in which a single instance of an application serves multiple customers, known as tenants. Read More.

    Court Imposes $10 Billion Forfeiture Judgement on Sam Bankman-Fried

    By @legalpdf [ 7 Min read ] Understand the court's decision regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud in the high-profile case of USA v SBF Read More.

    The Elon Musk Don Lemon Interview: Full Video and Text Transcript

    By @videoman [ 1 Min read ] After this interview, Elon Musk withdrew offer to fund the Don Lemon Show. LOL. Maybe I'm too emotional. Read More.

    Identity in the Digital Era: Balancing Security, Privacy, and Authenticity

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] Augmented & Verified Digital Identities: Digital Fingerprints, Tech Stack, and Tech Details. Verifiable Individuals, Security, Privacy, Anonymity, Verification. Read More.

    If The Interviewer Says, "Do You Have Any Questions for Me?” Ask Questions That Matter

    By @leonadato [ 6 Min read ] Some questions that don't just show you are worth hiring, but also show whether the company is worth hiring into. Read More.

    You're Top Writer Potential But... Did You Make it to the Top 10? 🤔

    By @editingprotocol [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon editors are back with another edition focusing on keywords, the secret sauce for distribution. Learn how to expand your story's reach here. Read More.

    How Dating Apps Shift Focus from Simple “Matching” to Mental Health

    By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 5 Min read ] Why Dating Apps Shift Focus from Simple “Matching” to Help Users Prioritize Mental Health? Read More.

    Google Analytics 4 (GA4) for Beginners—Part 1: Data Collection, Processing, and Account Structure

    By @ashumerie [ 6 Min read ] Learn about dimensions, metrics, and how user behavior is analyzed in Google Analytics 4 to generate valuable insights for businesses. Read More.

    By @alexanderponomarev [ 5 Min read ] AI, Face ID and other global tech trends and innovations to revolutionize global restaurant industry and food tech market in 2024 by Syrve MENA CEO Read More.

    Anyone Can Add Beautiful Interactive Images in ChatGPT 4 (in 30 Seconds): Here's How

    By @robmccormack [ 5 Min read ] With this simple trick, your chats can burst with color and visuals, transforming the experience into a more engaging and interactive one. Read More.

    No, You Are Not Afraid of Artificial Intelligence. You’re Afraid of Other People

    By @marshallowitz [ 7 Min read ] Are we humans holding Artificial Intelligence responsible for attitudes that are actually our gaps? Read More.

    Ethereum Killers, Layer2 Solutions, and Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: Who Will Benefit?

    By @dshishov [ 4 Min read ] Ethereum has successfully completed its next upgrade called Dencun. As a result, fees were reduced, and the scalability issues were solved. Read More.

    The Internet Is Dead. Long Live The Internet.

    By @tprstly [ 6 Min read ] The internet is dying, web3 failed miserably, so what's next? Read More.

    "Compute is Going to the Currency of the Future," says Sam Altman on the Lex Fridman Podcast

    By @videoman [ 1 Min read ] "I think it will be maybe the most precious commodity in the world," says Sam Altman on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "Compute is going to the currency of the future Read More.

    KIWI Design Quest 3 RGB Vertical Charging Stand Review: Comparing Cost and Functions

    By @limarc [ 7 Min read ] The KIWI RGB Vertical Stand is one of the best VR charging docks on the market for the Meta Quest 3. Let's look at the specs, functionality, and design. Read More.

    7 Steps I Kept Repeating Until I Hit $2M ARR

    7 Steps I Kept Repeating Until I Hit $2M ARR

By @johnrush [ 8 Min read ] I started in 2004, made an exit, fundraised many times, 2 top accelerators, and failed a lot. Read More.

    #tech-beat #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #technology #creativity

