    The TechBeat: Hungry GPUs Need Fast Object Storage (3/28/2024)

    The TechBeat: Hungry GPUs Need Fast Object Storage (3/28/2024)

    March 28th, 2024
    3/28/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    3/28/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    Hungry GPUs Need Fast Object Storage

    By @minio [ 6 Min read ] MinIO is capable of the performance needed to feed your hungry GPUs; a recent benchmark achieved 325 GiB/s on GETs and 165 GiB/s on PUTs. Read More.

    Scalable and Secure Data-Driven Application With Multi-Tenant Databases and Embedded Analytics

    By @goqrvey [ 6 Min read ] Multi-tenant databases and embedded analytics intersect to securely scale applications and provide real-time analytics. Read More.

    AWS Redshift vs Snowflake: A Comprehensive Guide to Embedded Analytics Solutions

    By @goqrvey [ 7 Min read ] Discover the importance of embedded analytics within SaaS applications and the critical role of data warehousing solutions like AWS Redshift and Snowflake. Read More.

    Supercharge TileDB Engine with MinIO

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] MinIO makes a  powerful primary TileDB backend because both are built for performance and scale. Read More.

    SOLID Principles In Java: A Beginner's Guide

    By @ps06756 [ 14 Min read ] SOLID Principles are the principles of objective oriented programming essential to develop scalable softwares. S stands for Single Responsibility Principle ... Read More.

    Serverless Software Development: Everything You Need to Know

    By @goqrvey [ 8 Min read ] What is Serverless Software Development, its benefits, different types of services available, how to build Serverless applications, and some best practices. Read More.

    Unlocking 2024/25: The Ultimate Guide to Top RWA Crypto Projects

    By @mickeymaler [ 10 Min read ] Explore top RWA projects for 2024/25: insights on partnerships, emerging potentials, and a deep dive into the leading contenders based on my analysis. Read More.

    This Quest 3 Battery Strap by Kiwi Design Embarrasses Meta’s Stock Strap

    By @limarc [ 6 Min read ] The stock strap that comes with the Quest 3 is a complete joke. Hopefully, KIWI designs is the answer to the problem Meta has created Read More.

    Option2Trade (O2T): The Hidden Gem Forecasting 1000x Growth

    By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Option2Trade (O2T) is emerging as a secret cryptocurrency gem with the potential to disrupt the market and offer unparalleled returns Read More.

    How TimeGPT Transforms Predictive Analytics with AI

    By @jorgetorres [ 6 Min read ] Get an overview of TimeGPT, and learn how to boost any prediction using MindsDB plus AI models from Nixtla. Read More.

    How to Unlock All the MC's Theurgy Super Moves in Persona 3 Reload

    By @joseh [ 3 Min read ] Read how to unlock the 6 extra Theurgy Special Moves in Persona 3 Reload including the 2 most powerful ones Scarlet Havoc and Armageddon. Read More.

    C#: From Fundamentals to Advanced Techniques - A Beginner-Friendly CheatSheet

    By @ssukhpinder [ 16 Min read ] The comprehensive C# Cheat Sheet is designed to aid developers in mastering key syntax and concepts related to C# programming. Read More.

    How to Build a $300 AI Computer for the GPU-Poor

    By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] $300 computer to run generative AI models locally, e.g. large language model inference and stable diffusion image generation. Read More.

    Shrouded Horizons: My Passage to the Dark Web Marketplaces

    By @blackheart [ 2 Min read ] An account of visiting the Dark Web Marketplaces for the first time. Read More.

    Revolutionizing Web3: How Entangle's Partnership with Consensys Unlocks New Frontiers

    By @ishanpandey [ 4 Min read ] The article delves into the strategic partnership between Entangle, a pioneering Web3 infrastructure provider, and Consensys, a renowned blockchain incubator. Read More.

    HackerNoon Celebrates the Women in Tech with Evergreen Tech Company News Pages & Interviews

    By @hackmarketing [ 2 Min read ] Celebrating Women's History Month, we want women-led and women-focused businesses to have an evergreen spotlight via HackerNoon Evergreen Company Pages! Read More.

    ChatRPG - How to Learn Python With AI in a Funny Way

    By @beaflet [ 6 Min read ] How I learn Python using ChatGPT in a funny way. Read More.

    Unveiling the Anchors: How Your Brain Makes Sense of the World (And Gets It Wrong)

    By @scottdclary [ 6 Min read ] Understanding Anchoring isn't just about dodging sneaky sales tactics; it's about understanding how our brains construct reality from imperfect information. Read More.

    Top Use Cases of Generative AI in SEO

    By @rahulsolanki443 [ 5 Min read ] Explore some of the top use cases where generative AI can elevate your SEO strategy. Read More.

    Delve into discussions on witness tampering, perjury, and evidence destruction, and gain insights into how these factors influence SBF's sentencing. Read More.

