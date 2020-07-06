2nd Women in AI Awards Launches, Rewards Female Founded EU Startups

@ natasha Natasha Nel Managing Editor @hackernoon.

According to an ad I found in my LinkedIn inbox five minutes ago—

"Women in AI do-tank is proud to support this initiative as we are committed to supporting women as essential stakeholders in the development of emerging technologies, from data scientists to business leaders.

The top 3 winners will be awarded a place in the Capgemini Acceleration program and will also receive:

In 1st place: 8 000 euros (9.047,04 USD)

In 2nd place: 5 000 euros (5.654,40 USD)

In 3rd place: 2 000 euros

Winners will be announced during France is AI , one of the biggest AI events in Europe, which will be held in Paris on November 18th.

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services.

Women in AI (WAI) is a nonprofit do-tank working towards gender-inclusive AI that benefits global society.

Who Won the Women in AI Awards Last Year?

First prize in 2019's Women in AI Awards went to Goshaba CEO & Co-Founder, Camille Morvan. Goshaba's tagline is 'Hire better. Faster.'; and their recruitment solution not only sifts through high volumes of applications to find the 'needle in the haystack', but also uses gaming to analyze the cognitive traits of candidates.

First runner-up went to Priya Lakhani, Founder and CEO and Century Tech, and education solution "developed by an award-winning team of experienced teachers, neuroscientists and technologists... combining the latest research in learning science, artificial intelligence and neuroscience" to ensure practices are underpinned by evidence-based scientific and pedagogical techniques.

In third place: Francesca Fedeli's FightTheStroke.org, a movement to support tech that supports the cause of young stroke survivors with a disability of Infantile Cerebral Palsy.

They’re accepting applications until August 17th, so if you are or are working with a women founded or co-founded company in AI, click here to apply!

