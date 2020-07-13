Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logo2nd Annual Noonies Launches Today with Public Call for Noms — 200+ Award Titles! by@natasha

2nd Annual Noonies Launches Today with Public Call for Noms — 200+ Award Titles!

Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

Managing Editor @hackernoon.

On this hallowed day, one year ago, Hacker Noon 2.0 became a thing on the interwebs. Around the same time, we launched Hacker Noon's annual tech awards, The Noonies—the industry's greenest awards. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ This year, the #Noonies promises to be bigger, better, more diverse, and looooonger than last year. The best part? Anybody can nominate ANYBODY right now for a 2020 #Noonie at noonies.tech!
The 2020 #Noonies are made possible by Amplify Brokerage, a firm launched from the belief that cryptocurrency trading platforms in the market today are taking advantage of traders. Putting people before profits is the ethos of Amplify; and their traders are at the heart of every decision they make. Check out what they have to offer.

One year later, the 2nd annual Noonies is launching with over 100 more awards and quadruple the amount of nominees...

But we want more.
We want to build an awards platform that's really representative of what really matters in tech today.
Which is why public nominations have been extended this year to a full one month period - so that you have more time to think about to share your best in class tech, and we can recognize, celebrate, and reward a more inclusive array of people and products in technology today.

Public Noonies Nominations will be open until August 12, 2020

There are 200+ Noonies Titles up for grabs this year, across five major categories: technology, decentralization, software development, future heroes, and back to the internet.
The Hacker Noon team has chosen 2-10 nominees for each award, many of which come from the Hacker Noon community—and we'll be adding at least 5 more nominees for each award—based on YOUR nominations over the next month.

How to Submit a 2020 #Noonie Nomination

  1. Visit noonies.tech
  2. Browse over 200 awards titles across the technology, decentralization, software development, future heroes, and back to the internet categories
  3. Click on the award/s you want to contribute to
  4. Scroll down to 'Suggest a nominee' and 'Start typing...'
  5. Enter a name, URL, and description
  6. Submit your nomination!
Voting will open one month from today, on August 13th.

A Mere Sampling of a Few Notable Noonies Award Titles (scroll down for the full list...)

*Sponsorship Opportunities are still available for 180+ Noonies Award Titles, before voting opens on 13 August, 2020. Learn more here.

The 2020 Noonies: Full List of Award Titles

TECHNOLOGY

Top Tech YouTuber

A huge thanks to .tech domains for this award's prize, A Free .tech Domain! The winner will also receive a one of a kind Hacker Noon t-shirt proclaiming their victory.
Consumer Electronics Product of the Year
Product Manager of the Year
Most Over-Hyped Technology
Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: TECHNOLOGY
Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: CYBERSECURITY
No Code Innovation of the Year
Creative Innovation of The Year
WFH Innovation of the Year
Innovative Company of the Year: Artificial Intelligence, presented in partnership with Skillsoft
NEW Hacker Noon Contributor To Watch
Social Network of the Year
IoT Writer of the Year
Startup Blogger of the Year
Indie Hacker Writer of the Year
Most Promising Billion Dollar+ SAAS Startup
Tech Startup (Co)-Founder-to-watch
Trending Tech Product of the Year
Best Tech Unicorn Startup CTO
Founder of the Year
Top Tech YouTuber
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANALYTICS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUPS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BIG DATA
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BOTS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS STRATEGY
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CHATBOTS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CLOUD COMPUTING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA SCIENCE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNDRAISING
ML Writer of the Year
DECENTRALIZATION

Best Defi Initiative (NeoBanks)

This award is presented in partnership with Sustany Capital. The winner will receive a one of a kind Hacker Noon t-shirt proclaiming their victory!
Winner Winner Bitcoin Twitter
Most Influential Blockchain Engineer

The Best Analytical Mind in Crypto

This award is presented in partnership with Flipside Crypto. The winner will receive a one of a kind Hacker Noon t-shirt proclaiming their victory!
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BITCOIN
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BLOCKCHAIN
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTO
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CRYPTOCURRENCY INVESTMENT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DECENTRALIZATION
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ECONOMICS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ETHEREUM
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FINANCE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ICO
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INVESTING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TRADING
SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PROGRAMMING

A huge thanks to Udacity for this award's prize, which is a 100% Free Udacity Course on Programming, as well as a one of a kind Hacker Noon t-shirt proclaiming their victory.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE
Innovator of the Year: Software Development
Python Library of the Year
Python Repository of the Year
JS Innovation of the Year: Database
JS Innovation of the Year: Library
JS Innovation of the Year: Mail
JS Innovation of the Year: Special Mentions
JS Innovation of the Year: Data Validation
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANGULAR
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ANDROID APP DEVELOPMENT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - API
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COMPUTER SCIENCE
JS Innovation of the Year: Events
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COMPUTER SCIENCE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATABASE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPER
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DOCKER
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DEVOPS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENGINEERING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- Es6
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FRONTEND
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY ON RAILS
Software Development Thinker of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING
Ruby on Rails Thinker of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Git
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Graphql
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: Html
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - JAVA
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - KUBERNETES
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LINUX
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - OPEN SOURCE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MICROSERVICES
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PHP
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACTJS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REACT NATIVE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REDUX
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - RUBY
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE ENGINEERING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SWIFT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TESTING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TUTORIAL
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VUEJS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WEB DEVELOPMENT
FUTURE HEROES
Best Tech Built for #BlackLivesMatter
Best Green Tech
Health & Wellness Innovation of The Year
Best Use of Tech for Good
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - COVID-19
Mental Health Advocate of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUGMENTED REALITY
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CAREERS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- CORONAVIRUS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - EDUCATION
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FOUNDERS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUTURE
Security Advocate of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GROWTH
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HEALTH
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INNOVATION
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEADERSHIP
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE LESSONS
Most Exciting AR/VR/MR Application
Accessibility Tech Innovation of the Year
Most Innovative Transportation Tech
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MANAGEMENT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL NETWORKS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRIVACY
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SECURITY
Hacker Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SELF-DRIVING CARS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - STARTUP LESSONS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VIRTUAL REALITY
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WOMEN IN TECH
BACK TO THE INTERNET
Meme of The Pandemic
Slack, Telegram, and/or Discord Channel of the Year
Newsletter of the Year
Extension of the Year
Podcast Episode of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ADVERTISING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AWS
Social (Media) Activist of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CONTENT MARKETING
Independent Tech Journalist of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DESIGN
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FACEBOOK
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FREELANCING
Marketing Thought-Leader of the Year
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GOOGLE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HACKING
Best Coding Music Album
Most Wat Use of AI
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERNET
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERVIEW
Just Really Cool Tech, Really
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MARKETING
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - MOBILE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PRODUCTIVITY
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SEO
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOCIAL MEDIA
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - USER EXEPERIENCE
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WRITING

NOMINATE YOUR BEST PEOPLE AND PRODUCTS IN TECH TODAY AT NOONIES.TECH!

P.S. Hey Hacker, do you want true Zero-Commission Trading (including stop and limit orders); fiat onramps and offramps globally for Euro and GBP; $100 million in custody insurance; and proprietary profit and loss tracking? Amplify Brokerage—the exchange that's making the 2020 #Noonies possible—can onboard you to that premium trading experience in 90 seconds, not to mention reach you in 150 countries, and 9 languages. GET STARTED.

Related

Tags

#noonies#hackernoon-top-story#hackernoon#tech-industry-awards#tech-news#hacker-noon-2020-noonies#noonies-2020#2020-noonies-awards-list
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!