2nd Annual Noonies Launches Today with Public Call for Noms — 200+ Award Titles!

One year later, the 2nd annual Noonies is launching with over 100 more awards and quadruple the amount of nominees...

But we want more.

We want to build an awards platform that's really representative of what really matters in tech today.

Which is why public nominations have been extended this year to a full one month period - so that you have more time to think about to share your best in class tech, and we can recognize, celebrate, and reward a more inclusive array of people and products in technology today.

The Hacker Noon team has chosen 2-10 nominees for each award, many of which come from the Hacker Noon community—and we'll be adding at least 5 more nominees for each award—based on YOUR nominations over the next month.

How to Submit a 2020 #Noonie Nomination

Visit noonies.tech Browse over 200 awards titles across the technology, decentralization, software development, future heroes, and back to the internet categories Click on the award/s you want to contribute to Scroll down to 'Suggest a nominee' and 'Start typing...' Enter a name, URL, and description Submit your nomination!

Voting will open one month from today, on August 13th.

A Mere Sampling of a Few Notable Noonies Award Titles (scroll down for the full list...)

The 2020 Noonies: Full List of Award Titles

