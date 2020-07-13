2nd Annual Noonies Launches Today with Public Call for Noms — 200+ Award Titles!

One year later, the 2nd annual Noonies is launching with over 100 more awards and quadruple the amount of nominees...
But we want more.
We want to build an awards platform that's really representative of what really matters in tech today.
Which is why public nominations have been extended this year to a full one month period - so that you have more time to think about to share your best in class tech, and we can recognize, celebrate, and reward a more inclusive array of people and products in technology today.
The Hacker Noon team has chosen 2-10 nominees for each award, many of which come from the Hacker Noon community—and we'll be adding at least 5 more nominees for each award—based on YOUR nominations over the next month.
